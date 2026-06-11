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Home > India News > How Three Indian-Crewed Ships Came Under US Attack Near Oman In Just 72 Hours

How Three Indian-Crewed Ships Came Under US Attack Near Oman In Just 72 Hours

Three Indian Ships, MT Settebello, MT Jalveer, and MT Marivex, were attacked near the coast of Oman within three days amid escalating US-Iran tensions.

Three indian ships were attacked in three days by US near Gulf of Oman (Image: X, Representative photo)
Three indian ships were attacked in three days by US near Gulf of Oman (Image: X, Representative photo)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Thu 2026-06-11 18:45 IST

Three Indian Ships with Indian crew members onboard came under attack near the coast of Oman within a span of just three days. The incidents unfolded as tensions between the United States and Iran escalated once again, with commercial vessels becoming caught in the middle of a widening confrontation. The ships involved were MT Jalveer, MT Settebello and MT Marivex. India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) strongly condemned the attacks and stressed that the safety and welfare of Indian sailors remain a top priority.

According to reports, the deadliest of the incidents involved the Palau-flagged MT Settebello. The strike on Wednesday resulted in the deaths of three Indian sailors. Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal described the development as tragic and confirmed that the missing crew members had been found. “It is deeply unfortunate to learn of the tragic incident aboard the Palau-flagged MT Settebello. Sadly, three Indian seafarers initially reported missing are now confirmed dead after bodies have been located and identified,” Sonowal said.

A deadly strike on MT Settebello and growing fears for Indian sailors

As per reports, calling the deaths a “profound loss to our maritime family”, Sonowal said the government “stands firmly with the bereaved during this difficult hour and is fully committed to supporting the next of kin”. The vessel had 24 Indian crew members onboard when it was attacked. The incident became one of the most serious attacks involving Indian Ships in the region in recent years.

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According to the United States Central Command (CENTCOM), the vessel was “disabled” after it allegedly “failed to comply” with directions issued by American forces. The strike came amid the enforcement of a US naval blockade on Iranian ports after Tehran effectively blocked shipping through the Strait of Hormuz following the conflict in West Asia.

MT Jalveer evacuation begins after engine room fire and US action

The third attack in the sequence involved MT Jalveer on Thursday. Smoke was detected after a fire broke out in the engine room, leading to an emergency evacuation operation. Photographs shared by the Forward Seamen’s Union of India showed thick smoke rising from the vessel. The Indian Embassy in Oman confirmed that rescue efforts were underway.

“Evacuation of crew from MT Jalveer to Shinas port is being coordinated with assistance from Royal Navy of Oman, and shall soon be completed,” the embassy said in a post on X. Sources quoted by ANI said there were 20 Indian sailors onboard the Guinea-Bissau-flagged tanker and all were reported safe. The US later said it had “disabled an oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman at 11:20 p.m. ET on June 10 after the vessel violated the blockade against Iran by attempting to transport Iranian oil.” The incident added to concerns over the safety of Indian Ships operating near Oman.

MT Marivex attack sparks diplomatic response from India

Earlier in the week, MT Marivex had caught fire after being attacked by the US Navy off the coast of Oman. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said there had been communication between the crew and the US Navy before the vessel was disabled. All 24 Indian crew members onboard were rescued safely, as per reports. 

As attacks on Indian Ships mounted, India stepped up diplomatic efforts. The MEA said it was deeply concerned by “several incidents involving seafarers” in West Asia. “We attach the highest importance to the welfare and well-being of our seafaring community, and there is no need to re-emphasise this point,” the ministry said. It added, “These attacks must cease, and we reiterate our call for dialogue and diplomacy to ensure an early return to peace and stability in the region.”

The MEA also summoned the US charge d’affaires after the MT Settebello strike. Additional Secretary (Americas) Nagaraj Naidu conveyed India’s concerns and stressed that the safety of Indian sailors remains paramount. In a separate statement, the ministry said, “The targeting of commercial shipping and civilian infrastructure in the region must end, and free and unimpeded navigation and commerce through the international waterways in the region, in keeping with international law, must be restored at the earliest.” As tensions continue, the attacks on Indian Ships have become a major concern for New Delhi and the wider maritime community.

Also Read: How Did Trump Move 100 Million Barrels Of Oil Through Hormuz? US President Reveals Secret Mission    

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How Three Indian-Crewed Ships Came Under US Attack Near Oman In Just 72 Hours
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How Three Indian-Crewed Ships Came Under US Attack Near Oman In Just 72 Hours
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