Three Indians Missing, MEA Condemns Attack Near Oman Coast As 21 Indian Crew Members Are Rescued

OMAN COAST ATTACK: On June 10, while a commercial ship called Settebello was off the coast of Oman, it was attacked by what appears to be a US sub, and three of its Indian sailors are missing, while 21 have been successfully rescued. In response to the attack, New Delhi issued a strong statement condemning the attack and stating that it was actively responding to the crisis. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that 21 Indians out of the 24 Indian crew members who are on board the ship have been rescued so far and three Indians are reported to be missing.

MEA Condemns Attack on Settebello Near Oman

Commercial Vessel Strike Near Oman

It also guaranteed that the Indian Embassy in Oman is closely following the situation and is coordinated with the Omani maritime authorities to carry out an emergency search and rescue (SAR) search to find the missing crew members.

India voiced serious concern about the “highly unstable” security situation in the Middle East and linked the maritime strike to the wider geopolitical tensions plaguing the region.

The repeated attacks on shipping in the region are “alarming and a direct consequence of the conflict in the region,” the MEA said, demanding an immediate ceasefire and “prompt and expeditious settlement of the diplomatic dialogue to restore peace.

India also said that the international trade routes will not be left unprotected from the geopolitical repercussions. The government made the demand for the immediate cessation of the attacks on civilian infrastructure and trading vessels, and promised the international community that it will take all necessary measures to guarantee free and unimpeded passage of important waterways, in line with the norms of international maritime law.

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