LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
jhalmuri gemini entertainment donald trump Muzaffarabad latest india news apple Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar india auto driver video Cockroach Janta Party ai BCCI Centre of Excellence Rajasthan BSTC Afghanistan news jhalmuri gemini entertainment donald trump Muzaffarabad latest india news apple Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar india auto driver video Cockroach Janta Party ai BCCI Centre of Excellence Rajasthan BSTC Afghanistan news jhalmuri gemini entertainment donald trump Muzaffarabad latest india news apple Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar india auto driver video Cockroach Janta Party ai BCCI Centre of Excellence Rajasthan BSTC Afghanistan news jhalmuri gemini entertainment donald trump Muzaffarabad latest india news apple Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar india auto driver video Cockroach Janta Party ai BCCI Centre of Excellence Rajasthan BSTC Afghanistan news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
jhalmuri gemini entertainment donald trump Muzaffarabad latest india news apple Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar india auto driver video Cockroach Janta Party ai BCCI Centre of Excellence Rajasthan BSTC Afghanistan news jhalmuri gemini entertainment donald trump Muzaffarabad latest india news apple Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar india auto driver video Cockroach Janta Party ai BCCI Centre of Excellence Rajasthan BSTC Afghanistan news jhalmuri gemini entertainment donald trump Muzaffarabad latest india news apple Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar india auto driver video Cockroach Janta Party ai BCCI Centre of Excellence Rajasthan BSTC Afghanistan news jhalmuri gemini entertainment donald trump Muzaffarabad latest india news apple Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar india auto driver video Cockroach Janta Party ai BCCI Centre of Excellence Rajasthan BSTC Afghanistan news
LIVE TV
Home > India News > Three Indians Missing, MEA Condemns Attack Near Oman Coast As 21 Indian Crew Members Are Rescued

Three Indians Missing, MEA Condemns Attack Near Oman Coast As 21 Indian Crew Members Are Rescued

India condemned the attack on the commercial vessel Settebello off the coast of Oman after 21 Indian crew members were rescued and three remained missing.

Three Indian seafarers still missing after attack on tanker off Oman (IMAGE: X)
Three Indian seafarers still missing after attack on tanker off Oman (IMAGE: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: Wed 2026-06-10 21:33 IST

OMAN COAST ATTACK: On June 10, while a commercial ship called Settebello was off the coast of Oman, it was attacked by what appears to be a US sub, and three of its Indian sailors are missing, while 21 have been successfully rescued. In response to the attack, New Delhi issued a strong statement condemning the attack and stating that it was actively responding to the crisis. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that 21 Indians out of the 24 Indian crew members who are on board the ship have been rescued so far and three Indians are reported to be missing.

MEA Condemns Attack on Settebello Near Oman

Commercial Vessel Strike Near Oman

It also guaranteed that the Indian Embassy in Oman is closely following the situation and is coordinated with the Omani maritime authorities to carry out an emergency search and rescue (SAR) search to find the missing crew members.

India voiced serious concern about the “highly unstable” security situation in the Middle East and linked the maritime strike to the wider geopolitical tensions plaguing the region.

The repeated attacks on shipping in the region are “alarming and a direct consequence of the conflict in the region,” the MEA said, demanding an immediate ceasefire and “prompt and expeditious settlement of the diplomatic dialogue to restore peace.

India also said that the international trade routes will not be left unprotected from the geopolitical repercussions. The government made the demand for the immediate cessation of the attacks on civilian infrastructure and trading vessels, and promised the international community that it will take all necessary measures to guarantee free and unimpeded passage of important waterways, in line with the norms of international maritime law.

ALSO READ: Watch: PM Modi Relishes Jhalmuri At NDA Meeting Served By West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari    

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Three Indians Missing, MEA Condemns Attack Near Oman Coast As 21 Indian Crew Members Are Rescued
Tags: indian tankerlatest middle east newsMEA newsoman coastUS Iran war

RELATED News

Watch: PM Modi Relishes Jhalmuri At NDA Meeting, Breaks The Internet

US-Based PlatinaData.AI Launches India Centre of Excellence with ZettaMine

Can People Of The Same Gotra Marry In India? Here's The Real Answer

Who Has Left TMC?

“CodeStory Labs: Redefining What a Full-Service Digital Agency Can Do for Brands”

LATEST NEWS

Three Indians Missing, MEA Condemns Attack Near Oman Coast As 21 Indian Crew Members Are Rescued

Temples Where Lord Shiva Is Believed To Still Appear At Night

Crude Oil Prices Rise Again: Impact On India's Economy And Stock Market

Delivery Worker Dies After Jumping From Valsad Tower | WATCH

US Man Fleeing Police Caught By Alligator

Why Can't You Remember Being A Baby? Science May Have The Answer

UGC NET June 2026 City Intimation Slip OUT

UP Shocker: 24-Year-Old Man Shot Dead Outside Saharanpur Police Exam Centre

Is Google Gemini Down?

BSF Constable Tradesman Result 2025 OUT

Three Indians Missing, MEA Condemns Attack Near Oman Coast As 21 Indian Crew Members Are Rescued

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Three Indians Missing, MEA Condemns Attack Near Oman Coast As 21 Indian Crew Members Are Rescued

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Three Indians Missing, MEA Condemns Attack Near Oman Coast As 21 Indian Crew Members Are Rescued
Three Indians Missing, MEA Condemns Attack Near Oman Coast As 21 Indian Crew Members Are Rescued
Three Indians Missing, MEA Condemns Attack Near Oman Coast As 21 Indian Crew Members Are Rescued
Three Indians Missing, MEA Condemns Attack Near Oman Coast As 21 Indian Crew Members Are Rescued

QUICK LINKS