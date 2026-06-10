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Home > India News > Who Has Left TMC? Full List Of 19 MPs Backing Rebellion Against Mamata Banerjee

Who Has Left TMC? Full List Of 19 MPs Backing Rebellion Against Mamata Banerjee

The Trinamool Congress is facing a deepening internal crisis as 19 MPs have been linked to a rebel camp challenging Mamata Banerjee.

TMC rebels list who have caused a storm in the party (Image: ANI, file photo)
TMC rebels list who have caused a storm in the party (Image: ANI, file photo)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Wed 2026-06-10 18:22 IST

The political turmoil inside the Trinamool Congress deepened on Wednesday as a growing list of MPs was linked to the rebel camp challenging the leadership of Mamata Banerjee. The issue that began as a handful of dissenting voices has now spiralled into a major crisis. 19 MPs being associated with the faction have openly questioned the party’s direction. The developments have triggered fresh concerns for Mamata Banerjee as the party grapples with internal divisions following recent political setbacks. The MPs named as part of the dissident group include:

  • Yusuf Pathan
  • Abu Taher Khan
  • Partha Bhowmik
  • Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar
  • Bapi Haldar
  • Sayoni Ghosh
  • Rachana Banerjee
  • Asit Mal
  • K Rahman
  • Sharmila Sarkar
  • Mitali Bag
  • Shatrughan Sinha
  • Kalipada Soren
  • June Malia
  • Mala Roy
  • Dev Adhikari
  • Satabdi Roy
  • Jagadish Chandra Barma Basunia
  • Arup Chakrabarty

Their names surfacing together has intensified speculation about the scale of the challenge facing Mamata Banerjee within her own party.

Rebellion gathers momentum as senior leaders walk away from the party

As per reports, the crisis has been further aggravated by the departure of senior leaders. Earlier on Wednesday, Rajya Sabha MP Sushmita Dev resigned from the Trinamool Congress, becoming the latest prominent face to leave the party. Her exit came only days after Rajya Sabha MP Sukhendu Sekhar Roy also quit the Trinamool Congress and resigned from Parliament.

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Both leaders cited differences with the party leadership while announcing their decisions. The back-to-back resignations have fuelled questions about the future course of the party and whether more leaders could choose to distance themselves from Mamata Banerjee in the coming days. The exits have also strengthened perceptions that dissatisfaction within sections of the party is growing.

Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar emerges as key face of challenge to leadership

Reports say that the latest developments come after rebel MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar made a major claim on Monday. She said that nearly 20 Trinamool Congress MPs had sought to align themselves with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). The statement sent shockwaves through political circles and added a new dimension to the crisis confronting Mamata Banerjee.

Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar has emerged as the most visible face of the rebellion and is leading the dissident faction that has openly challenged the party leadership. According to the rebel camp, several leaders were unhappy with the way the organisation was functioning and felt they had little access to the party’s decision-making process.

Growing uncertainty over the road ahead for Mamata Banerjee and TMC

With 19 MPs now being linked to the rebel faction and two senior Rajya Sabha MPs already quitting, the pressure on Mamata Banerjee appears to be mounting. The expanding list of dissidents has turned what was once seen as isolated discontent into a full-fledged political crisis.

Also Read: TMC-Congress Merger? Which Post Will Mamata Banerjee Hold Under Sonia Gandhi Proposed Partnership    

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Who Has Left TMC? Full List Of 19 MPs Backing Rebellion Against Mamata Banerjee
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Who Has Left TMC? Full List Of 19 MPs Backing Rebellion Against Mamata Banerjee

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Who Has Left TMC? Full List Of 19 MPs Backing Rebellion Against Mamata Banerjee
Who Has Left TMC? Full List Of 19 MPs Backing Rebellion Against Mamata Banerjee
Who Has Left TMC? Full List Of 19 MPs Backing Rebellion Against Mamata Banerjee
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