Who Has Left TMC? Full List Of 19 MPs Backing Rebellion Against Mamata Banerjee

The political turmoil inside the Trinamool Congress deepened on Wednesday as a growing list of MPs was linked to the rebel camp challenging the leadership of Mamata Banerjee. The issue that began as a handful of dissenting voices has now spiralled into a major crisis. 19 MPs being associated with the faction have openly questioned the party’s direction. The developments have triggered fresh concerns for Mamata Banerjee as the party grapples with internal divisions following recent political setbacks. The MPs named as part of the dissident group include:

Yusuf Pathan

Abu Taher Khan

Partha Bhowmik

Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar

Bapi Haldar

Sayoni Ghosh

Rachana Banerjee

Asit Mal

K Rahman

Sharmila Sarkar

Mitali Bag

Shatrughan Sinha

Kalipada Soren

June Malia

Mala Roy

Dev Adhikari

Satabdi Roy

Jagadish Chandra Barma Basunia

Arup Chakrabarty

Their names surfacing together has intensified speculation about the scale of the challenge facing Mamata Banerjee within her own party.

Rebellion gathers momentum as senior leaders walk away from the party

As per reports, the crisis has been further aggravated by the departure of senior leaders. Earlier on Wednesday, Rajya Sabha MP Sushmita Dev resigned from the Trinamool Congress, becoming the latest prominent face to leave the party. Her exit came only days after Rajya Sabha MP Sukhendu Sekhar Roy also quit the Trinamool Congress and resigned from Parliament.

Both leaders cited differences with the party leadership while announcing their decisions. The back-to-back resignations have fuelled questions about the future course of the party and whether more leaders could choose to distance themselves from Mamata Banerjee in the coming days. The exits have also strengthened perceptions that dissatisfaction within sections of the party is growing.

Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar emerges as key face of challenge to leadership

Reports say that the latest developments come after rebel MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar made a major claim on Monday. She said that nearly 20 Trinamool Congress MPs had sought to align themselves with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). The statement sent shockwaves through political circles and added a new dimension to the crisis confronting Mamata Banerjee.

Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar has emerged as the most visible face of the rebellion and is leading the dissident faction that has openly challenged the party leadership. According to the rebel camp, several leaders were unhappy with the way the organisation was functioning and felt they had little access to the party’s decision-making process.

Growing uncertainty over the road ahead for Mamata Banerjee and TMC

With 19 MPs now being linked to the rebel faction and two senior Rajya Sabha MPs already quitting, the pressure on Mamata Banerjee appears to be mounting. The expanding list of dissidents has turned what was once seen as isolated discontent into a full-fledged political crisis.

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