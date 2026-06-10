UP Shocker: 24-Year-Old Man Shot Dead Outside Saharanpur Police Exam Centre, Wife Accuses Brother of Murder

UTTAR PRADESH SHOCKER: A 24-year-old man was shot and killed outside a police recruitment exam centre in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, on Tuesday. His wife says her brother did it because he didn’t approve of their love marriage. Here’s what happened: Akanksha, who lives in Shamli district, came to Gochar Inter College for the police exam. Her husband, Shiv Kumar, was waiting for her outside. Witnesses and police say Akanksha’s brother, Manjeet, showed up and shot Shiv Kumar in the head at close range. Shiv Kumar collapsed right there, and people around the exam center started to panic.

24-year-old shot dead in UP

The locals notified the police, who hurried to the scene and rushed the injured man to a hospital. On arrival, though, doctors pronounced him dead.

In her police statement, Akanksha claimed that she had wed Shiv Kumar in a love marriage around four months ago. She claimed she had been opposed to the marriage from the start, and that her brother had murdered her husband due to his anger over their relationship.

The victim’s brother, Shivam Kumar, too alleged that Akanksha’s family was involved in the murder and called for stringent action against the accused.

Senior police officers reached the spot soon after the incident and launched an investigation. A forensic investigation was carried out at the scene of the crime, and witnesses who were around at the time of the crime were interviewed. The body has been sent for a post mortem examination and a case will be registered in the light of the complaint received, police said. Teams have been put together to track and catch the accused.

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