Watch: PM Modi Relishes Jhalmuri At NDA Meeting Served By West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari

PM MODI RELISHES JHALMURI: Narendra Modi just became India’s longest-serving prime minister in consecutive terms, and the NDA threw a little celebration for him on June 10. The leaders congratulated him at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi, marking his achievement of 4,399 days in office, surpassing Jawaharlal Nehru, who held the record before. During the gathering, PM Modi enjoyed jhalmuri, West Bengal’s famous snack, served by Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari. Later, he posted a few photos on social media, munching away and smiling. He captioned it, “A Jhalmuri break during the NDA meeting at Bharat Mandapam. All our leaders greatly enjoyed this snack.”





When PM Modi made Jhalmuri viral

With PM Modi visiting Jhargram town to have a glance at the jhalmuri stall and simultaneously connect with Bengalis, the snack has stormed the headlines in West Bengal Elections 2026.

Post Modi’s visit, the small roadside stall gained public interest in the town and the popularity of jhalmuri skyrocketed across the country. BJP won an overwhelming victory in the recently held elections in the Junglemahal area, comprising Jhargram, to form the government after defeating Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress (TMC).

What Is Jhalmuri?

Jhalmuri is among the most loved snacks in the state of West Bengal and is very popular in Kolkata. Jhalmuri is prepared by combining puffed rice with different items such as roasted peanuts, onions, tomatoes, boiled potatoes, spices and herbs. The name jhalmuri is derived from two words used in Bengali language; ‘jhal’ meaning spicy, while ‘muri’ means puffed rice. The characteristic spicy and tangy taste of jhalmuri is attributed to the use of mustard oil which lends it a distinct flavour and smell.

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