Donald Trump Warns Iran Will ‘Pay the Price’. POTUS Slams Over Delay In Negotiations

US-IRAN WAR: US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said Tehran has taken too long to negotiate a deal and would now “have to pay the price” after Iran and the United States exchanged strikes in the region amid reported efforts to continue talks. “Iran is all talk and no action,” Trump wrote in a social media post. “They’ve taken too long to negotiate a deal that would have been great for them, now they will have to pay the price!!!” Trump, in a separate interview with Fox News, said he was getting close to ordering new strikes targeting Iran’s power plants and bridges if Tehran is unwilling to sign an agreement.

Trump’s comments come as an official with knowledge of the situation told Reuters that Qatari negotiators travelled to Tehran on Wednesday morning in an effort to finalise an agreement, after consultations with the United States.

Asked about Iran’s latest strikes Wednesday against U.S. military bases in Jordan, Kuwait and Bahrain in retaliation for American strikes on Iranian targets around the Strait of Hormuz, Trump told Fox that Iran had a chance to sign a deal and survive and that he may keep going with more strikes given the slow pace of negotiations, according to the network. Representatives for the White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Trump’s post or the reported negotiators’ consultations and travel.

On his recent post on Truth Social, the US President accused “the fake news media” of not reporting about the effectiveness of the ongoing US blockade against Iran, stating that it is the “most successful Blockade in the history of Naval Warfare.”

“NOTHING GETS THROUGH unless we want it to. IT IS A STEEL WALL!” Trump tweeted.

“Iran is doing ZERO business, is not paying their military, or any other of their bills, and rapidly turning into a FAILED NATION! A great deal of oil is leaking out. Thank You Allah!,” he noted. In addition, during an interview with Fox News, Trump said he would issue orders for new strikes against Iran’s electrical power plants and bridges if the country did not agree to sign an agreement.

(With Inputs From Reuters)

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