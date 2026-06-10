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Home > Tech and Auto News > WEF’s 2026 Technology Pioneers Spotlight AI Infrastructure And Autonomous Agent Ecosystems

WEF’s 2026 Technology Pioneers Spotlight AI Infrastructure And Autonomous Agent Ecosystems

The World Economic Forum's 2026 Technology Pioneers cohort features 100 startups developing AI infrastructure, cybersecurity, energy, and computing solutions. India secured nine spots, reflecting its growing presence in deep-tech and emerging technologies.

AI Infrasructure
AI Infrasructure

Published By: NewsX WebDesk
Last updated: Wed 2026-06-10 17:32 IST

The infrastructure that enables autonomous agents to function dependably, securely, and effectively will be more important in the next era of artificial intelligence than larger models. The World Economic Forum’s 2026 Technology Pioneers cohort reflects that wager. 

The 100 early-stage companies selected from 23 countries are building the software and physical infrastructure needed for AI to move from demos to real-world deployment, identity and payments rails for AI agents, energy and compute systems to handle soaring demand, and tools to integrate autonomous systems into enterprises. As these foundations mature, AI agents are likely to shift from assistants to operators managing workflows, transactions and industrial processes with minimal human oversight. 

The World Economic Forum today announced its 2026 Technology Pioneers cohort, recognising 100 companies developing breakthrough technologies with the potential to transform industries and societies. This year’s cohort stands out for focusing on the infrastructure required to power AI at scale, rather than consumer applications alone. 

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Two groups dominate the list. The first is building foundations for autonomous AI agents, including identity verification, payments, security and enterprise integration. US-based Skyfire and Paid are creating commerce and billing infrastructure for agents, while Israel’s Ray Security develops AI-driven cybersecurity to limit data access and prevent ransomware. The second group tackles AI’s growing energy, computing and storage demands. US firms Emerald AI and GridCARE use AI to stabilise electricity grids and forecast grid capacity for data centres, while Korea’s SDT provides edge computing hardware for enterprise transformation. 

Geographic diversity is expanding. India contributes nine companies, many in deep-tech and space, including Bellatrix Aerospace for in-space propulsion, OrbitAID for on-orbit satellite servicing, and Sarla Aviation for eVTOL urban air mobility. The Republic of Korea records its strongest representation to date across AI, robotics and quantum technologies with A-Robot, RLWRLD and bitsensing. Companies from the Middle East, Latin America and Southeast Asia are also strengthening emerging tech ecosystems. 

“AI is not just what these companies are building; it is also what is making it possible,” said Verena Kuhn, Head of Innovator Communities, WEF. Beyond AI infrastructure, the cohort spans cleaner energy from Metafuels and Mazama Energy, quantum-safe cryptography from QuSecure, and biotech advances like Parallel Bio and Epoch BioDesign. 

The pioneers will join a two-year Forum programme and participate in the Annual Meeting of the New Champions 2026 on 23-25 June in Dalian, China. With infrastructure as the focus, the cohort signals where venture capital and policy attention may shift next: from model scale to the systems that make autonomous AI usable at industrial scale.

(ANI) 

Also Read: Anthropic Introduces Claude Fable 5: Most Powerful Public AI Model Built On Mythos 5 With Advanced Coding, Reasoning, And Research Capabilities – Check All Features

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WEF’s 2026 Technology Pioneers Spotlight AI Infrastructure And Autonomous Agent Ecosystems
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WEF’s 2026 Technology Pioneers Spotlight AI Infrastructure And Autonomous Agent Ecosystems

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WEF’s 2026 Technology Pioneers Spotlight AI Infrastructure And Autonomous Agent Ecosystems
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