Apple Introduces AI-Powered Siri That Knows Your Life: New Features Will Blow Your Mind

US-based tech giant Apple has rolled out an entirely new version of Siri powered by Apple Intelligence. The new Siri is said to be a more capable and conversational assistant with personal context understanding, broad world knowledge, and onscreen awareness. Siri AI can help users find what they need in the moment, from giving answers from the web on virtually any topic, to surfacing relevant information from a user’s personal messages, emails, photos, and more. The Siri AI also consists of a dedicated app for users to revisit conversations across their products, a broader Visual Intelligence experience, and integrated tools for writing.

Siri Now Knows Your Life

This is where things get genuinely interesting. The old Siri could set a timer or play a song. The new one actually understands your world.

Users can ask Siri to find a restaurant recommendation a friend messaged them about, surface a hotel confirmation number from an old email, or pull up photos with friends and family from a recent trip. Personal context understanding also extends to third-party apps when developers integrate with Spotlight.

The onscreen awareness feature is a big deal too. If a user gets a text about a potluck with friends, they can brainstorm with Siri on what to bring and then add a recipe to the Notes app, all without switching between apps manually.

Accessing the new Siri has also been made much easier. iPhone users can invoke Siri with the side button or swipe down from the Dynamic Island to start a conversation. On iPad and Mac, Siri AI is integrated into Spotlight, and users can also control-click on images, files, or text anywhere on their screen to ask Siri about it directly. On Apple Watch, a Smart Stack suggestion can even appear automatically to help users pick up a recent conversation right from the wrist.

Visual Intelligence and Writing Tools

On iPhone, Siri’s multimodal capabilities are now built right into the Camera app through a brand-new Siri mode. Users can simply tap the shutter button to let Siri see what they see and get a useful response. This includes actions like splitting a bill with friends using Apple Cash or getting nutritional insights about a plate of food.

For the first time, Visual Intelligence also comes to iPad and Mac. On iPad it is built into the screenshot experience, while on Mac a dedicated keyboard shortcut lets users select something on their screen and type directly to Siri for a quick answer. Apple Vision Pro users can ask Siri about things simply by looking at them, from app windows to physical objects in the room around them.

On the writing side, Siri can now generate a draft from scratch when users describe what they need. When writing in Mail and Messages, Siri picks up on how users usually communicate with each recipient, including their typical tone and punctuation. Siri also now automatically proofreads as users type across the system, including in most third-party apps.

Privacy and Availability

Apple has been careful about one thing throughout all of this: your data stays yours. Siri AI is built on Apple Intelligence, and when Private Cloud Compute handles requests, personal data is not stored or made accessible to Apple or anyone else. Outside experts can verify this promise at any time.

The new Siri AI features are available for developer testing today across iOS 27, iPadOS 27, macOS 27, and visionOS 27, and will roll out as a beta to users later this year. It supports iPhone 16 models or later, iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max, and iPad or Mac with M1 chip or later.

Siri AI will not be available initially in the EU on iOS and iPadOS and is also not available in China while Apple works through regulatory requirements in those regions. Also Read: Google Launches Gemini 3.5 Live Translation: Real-Time AI Translation Across 70+ Languages With Natural Voice Tone — Check Features And Availability

