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Home > Tech and Auto News > Apple Foldable Phone Dummy Leaked: 5.5-Inch Outer Screen, Titanium Frame, And Touch ID, Check All Details And Price

Apple Foldable Phone Dummy Leaked: 5.5-Inch Outer Screen, Titanium Frame, And Touch ID, Check All Details And Price

Apple's rumored foldable iPhone has surfaced in detailed dummy-unit images, revealing a book-style design with a 7.8-inch inner display, 5.5-inch outer screen, titanium frame, and Touch ID. The device is expected to launch in September 2026, possibly in a single white color option, with a starting price above $2,000.

foldable iPhone design leaks online, credit: X/ShishirShelke1
foldable iPhone design leaks online, credit: X/ShishirShelke1

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: Mon 2026-06-08 18:08 IST

Ahead of its anticipated release in 2026, Apple’s long-rumored foldable iPhone has emerged in its most detailed form to date, with recently released dummy unit pictures providing the best glimpse of the device’s design.  

According to the most recent photos that Mac Rumours was able to secure, the foldable iPhone might make its debut in a single white color. 

As per Mac Rumours, detailed photographs of what appears to be a finalised foldable iPhone dummy unit. Dummy units are non-functional models typically used by accessory manufacturers to develop cases and other products before a device is officially announced. 

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The previous reports obtained by Mac Rumours show the early-production dummy models of the foldable iPhone alongside the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, providing the first visual indication of the device’s passport-style folding form factor. 

The newly revealed model is significantly more detailed and offers a clearer view of both the exterior and display design. 

The images closely match design rumours that have circulated in recent months. 

As per Mac Rumours, the foldable iPhone is expected to feature a book-style design with a 4:3 aspect ratio. Reports suggest it will include a 5.5-inch outer display and a 7.8-inch inner OLED screen, making it slightly smaller than the iPad mini when unfolded. 

According to existing reports and the latest dummy unit, the device could feature an ultra-thin 4.5mm titanium frame. 

The volume buttons appear to be positioned on the top edge, while the design reportedly omits Apple’s Action Button. 

The foldable model is also expected to use Touch ID instead of Face ID and include a horizontal dual-camera setup mounted on an iPhone Air-style camera plateau. 

The latest images reveal several additional design details. The cover display appears to stretch edge-to-edge with subtly curved sides. 

The camera flash is positioned below the rear microphone within the camera module, while the microphone itself features a redesigned pattern consisting of seven drilled holes. The front-facing camera on the inner display is located in the top-left corner, a placement that could affect how Apple implements Dynamic Island-related features. 

One of the most notable details concerns the device’s colour. The reports support a recent claim by a professional leaker who suggested that the foldable iPhone may not be available in black and could launch exclusively in white. 

As per Mac Rumours, Apple intended to avoid bold colour choices and focus on more traditional finishes for the device. 

A limited launch colour strategy would not be unprecedented for Apple. Products such as the Apple Watch Ultra and Vision Pro initially debuted with only a single colour option. 

Similarly, the iPhone X launched in 2017 in just Silver and Space Grey before Apple expanded colour choices with later generations. 

The foldable iPhone is currently expected to be unveiled in September 2026 alongside the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. 

According to Mac Rumours, the device is expected to carry a starting price above USD 2,000, positioning it among Apple’s most premium consumer products to date.

(ANI) 

Also Read: Apple WWDC 2026 Keynote Event: AI-Powered Siri, iOS 27, New Features — Check Date, India Time And How To Watch

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Apple Foldable Phone Dummy Leaked: 5.5-Inch Outer Screen, Titanium Frame, And Touch ID, Check All Details And Price
Tags: appleiPhone fold

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Apple Foldable Phone Dummy Leaked: 5.5-Inch Outer Screen, Titanium Frame, And Touch ID, Check All Details And Price
Apple Foldable Phone Dummy Leaked: 5.5-Inch Outer Screen, Titanium Frame, And Touch ID, Check All Details And Price
Apple Foldable Phone Dummy Leaked: 5.5-Inch Outer Screen, Titanium Frame, And Touch ID, Check All Details And Price
Apple Foldable Phone Dummy Leaked: 5.5-Inch Outer Screen, Titanium Frame, And Touch ID, Check All Details And Price

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