Manipur Violence: At Least 20 Injured As Clashes Erupt Over Assam Rifles Outpost In Ukhrul District | WATCH

Tensions flared in Manipur’s Ukhrul district after protests against the establishment of a temporary Assam Rifles outpost at New Heaven turned violent, leaving at least 20 people injured. The unrest has added to concerns over law and order in the hill district, where local opposition to the proposed security camp has been building in recent days. The violence broke out in New Heaven, a locality in Ukhrul district, where residents had been protesting against the setting up of a temporary Assam Rifles outpost. Protesters argued that the deployment was being carried out without adequate consultation with local communities, leading to growing resentment in the area.

As demonstrations intensified, confrontations reportedly took place between security personnel and protesters, resulting in injuries to several civilians.

At Least 20 People Injured During Clashes

According to local sources, at least 20 people sustained injuries during the clashes. Several injured protesters were taken to nearby medical facilities for treatment.

Earlier reports had suggested that four civilians were hurt during the initial confrontation, but the number of injured later rose significantly as tensions escalated throughout the day.

🚨🇮🇳 INDIAN ARMY AGAIN TARGETING MANIPUR Dozens of Indian Army armored vehicles have entered Indian-occupied Manipur and are targeting innocent protesters, especially Christians in Manipur. Indian Army has abducted several women and children in Manipur. Free Manipur! pic.twitter.com/qmjQX5GYm8 — Sana.Z 🇵🇰 (@Sanabintezafar) June 7, 2026

Security Presence Increased In Sensitive Areas

Authorities moved additional security personnel to the area after the situation deteriorated. Officials closely monitored developments to prevent further violence and maintain public order.

The district administration has also been assessing the security situation amid concerns that the unrest could spread to neighbouring areas if tensions remain unresolved.

Why Residents Are Opposing the Outpost

Local groups have raised concerns over the proposed location of the Assam Rifles camp next to the community and its impact. Protest leaders have demanded more transparency from the authorities and have opposed to any permanent security arrangements without discussion.

The issue has led to some heated responses from the residents, who claim that their concerns were not taken seriously.

Administration Monitoring Situation

Officials are calling on people to stay calm and not to do anything that could exacerbate the situation. Security forces and the district administration will continue discussions with community representatives in order to restore normalcy.

At the same time, the situation of the injured is being tracked and details of the chain of events is being compiled by the authorities.

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