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Home > Entertainment News > Alpha Teaser To Be Unveiled On June 10; Alia Bhatt And Sharvari Lead YRF Spy Universe’s Bold New Chapter

Alpha Teaser To Be Unveiled On June 10; Alia Bhatt And Sharvari Lead YRF Spy Universe’s Bold New Chapter

Yash Raj Films will soon premiere its first teaser for its latest addition to the YRF Spy Universe, Alpha. Featuring lead characters Alia Bhatt and Sharvari.

Alpha Teaser
Alpha Teaser

Published By: Olivia Sarkar
Published: Mon 2026-06-08 12:52 IST

Yash Raj Films will soon premiere its first teaser for its latest addition to the YRF Spy Universe, Alpha. Featuring lead characters Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, the movie gives an idea about how the movie will give a new angle to the franchise through an origin story of a dangerous killer with emphasis on the boldness of this generation.

Directed by Shiv Rawail of The Railway Men fame, the movie marks one of the boldest ventures of YRF, and features Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor. What makes the movie different from other movies of this spy franchise is the introduction of a female assassin in the storyline and her evolution from being a young lady to becoming a highly professional killer.

A New Kind of Spy Story

Industry sources say that the trailer would acquaint viewers with the journey of the lead of the film where her training and conditioning to be a formidable “killing machine” are depicted.

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The film becomes the first movie under the YRF Spy Universe to explore the life of an assassin in her growing up days. The makers claim that this makes the film not only about action but also about the lead and her journey.

YRF Plans Extensive Promotional Campaign

A high-level trading industry insider stated that there will be an extensive marketing campaign following the teaser campaign. This promotional campaign will be created by Aditya Chopra, the chairman of Yash Raj Films.

“Alpha teaser is absolutely dropping on June 10. After this, the marketing and promotional campaigns will follow. There will be a relentless promotion and marketing effort made to make the story of the movie the focal point of the campaigns in order to reflect the Alpha attitude of India. This strategic plan has been created by Aditya Chopra and his team, which will culminate into the release of Alpha,” said the source.

This marketing plan will revolve around the main theme of the movie, where the name “Alpha” will not be taken simply as the name of the character but also as the attitude of modern-day India.

Celebrating the Confidence of Today’s Youth

In addition, according to the source, the marketing campaign strategy will revolve around the concept of how Alpha reflects an attitude adopted by the younger generation in the country.

“The campaign of Alpha revolves around the fundamental concept that Alpha is not just a character and a movie but also an attitude. This will be demonstrated by a series of impactful appearances, digital interactions, youth-oriented initiatives, and national conversations. The purpose is to highlight the mindset of modern India and its youth, which do not care who they are,” the source stated.

This marketing campaign will consist of several initiatives such as digital campaigns, public appearances, and youth-oriented initiatives.

Empowering Women Through the ‘Alpha’ Identity

Yet another major component of the campaign will include the redefinition of the term “Alpha” through the perspective of a woman.

“It’s interesting that Alpha’s campaign has been planned in such a way that girls would be associated with the notion of an ‘Alpha’—they have been making their own destiny, not conforming to any norms and conventions. So, the campaign will definitely be fun and chilled with a tough attitude,” added the insider.”

All Eyes on June 10

Being scheduled for release on June 10 based on Pinkvilla news, the teaser of the movie has already got the fans excited with its strong marketing strategy in place. Featuring the stars like Alia Bhatt, Sharvari, Bobby Deol, and Anil Kapoor directed by Shiv Rawail, the film is all set to become one of the most awaited films by the YRF Spy Universe. The idea behind this film is to combine thrilling action with a storyline portraying the self-confidence of the current generation.

ALSO READ: Bandar Box Office Collection Day 3: Bobby Deol’s Crime-Thriller Crosses Rs 2 Crore Mark In First Weekend

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Alpha Teaser To Be Unveiled On June 10; Alia Bhatt And Sharvari Lead YRF Spy Universe’s Bold New Chapter
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Alpha Teaser To Be Unveiled On June 10; Alia Bhatt And Sharvari Lead YRF Spy Universe’s Bold New Chapter
Alpha Teaser To Be Unveiled On June 10; Alia Bhatt And Sharvari Lead YRF Spy Universe’s Bold New Chapter
Alpha Teaser To Be Unveiled On June 10; Alia Bhatt And Sharvari Lead YRF Spy Universe’s Bold New Chapter
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