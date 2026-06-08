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Home > World News > Israel Strikes Iran After Missile Attack From Tehran: Has Middle East War Restarted?

Israel Strikes Iran After Missile Attack From Tehran: Has Middle East War Restarted?

Israel and Iran have once again exchanged direct military strikes, raising fears of a renewed regional war in the Middle East. The IDF reportedly hit military targets inside Iran after Tehran launched missile attacks on Israel, including claims of striking the Ramat David air base.

Israel and Iran exchange strikes, triggering regional escalation across Lebanon and Yemen as US urges restraint Photos: X/Iran in Mumbai
Israel and Iran exchange strikes, triggering regional escalation across Lebanon and Yemen as US urges restraint Photos: X/Iran in Mumbai

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: Mon 2026-06-08 10:29 IST

Has the Iran war started again? On Monday, Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) hit military targets inside Iran. The latest exchange is the first direct confrontation between the two sides since a temporary ceasefire that took effect on April 8. The escalation began on Sunday when Iran launched a missile strike on Israel after Tehran had earlier warned of action in response to repeated attacks by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Lebanon. Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) later claimed responsibility for at least one ballistic missile strike targeting the Ramat David air base in northern Israel, according to state media reports. Iran, meanwhile, has closed its airspace around Tehran’s Imam Khomeini International Airport after Israeli attack.

While there were no immediate reports of casualties or significant damage inside Israel, the country moved into high alert mode amid expectations of further escalation.

Israel Responds With Strikes in Iran and Lebanon

In response to Iran’s attack, Israel carried out strikes on military targets in Iran early Monday.

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The confrontation is unfolding alongside continued military activity in Lebanon. Israel had earlier launched surprise strikes on the southern suburbs of Beirut without prior warning, an action that went against a request from its ally, the United States, to hold off on further escalation.

According to Israeli officials, the Beirut strikes followed rocket fire from Iran-backed Hezbollah fighters, who allegedly targeted Israel on Sunday itself. Iran, meanwhile, has maintained that a ceasefire in Lebanon is essential for any broader peace agreement with the United States.

Yemen Launches Missiles

Compounding Israel’s security challenges, the country is also reportedly facing missile threats from Yemen and is actively engaged in interception efforts, according to local media reports.

Following the Iranian missile strike, Israel did not immediately report casualties or major damage. However, authorities prepared for possible further attacks by closing schools on Monday and signalling an expansion of military operations against Hezbollah in Lebanon.

“The [Israel Defense Force] will continue to operate throughout Lebanon and will intensify its actions against the Hezbollah terrorist organization,” said IDF Brig. Gen. and spokesman Effie Defrin to reporters,  calling Iran’s attack “a grave mistake.”

Trump Warns Netanyahu 

US President Donald Trump also reacted to the developments, saying in an interview with Fox on Sunday that he “wasn’t happy” about Israel’s assault in Lebanon on Saturday. Israeli officials described the strikes as retaliation for continued Hezbollah attacks on civilians along the border.

Trump also told The Post, “Things are going very well.”

Following Iran’s Sunday night offensive, Trump reportedly urged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu not to launch retaliatory strikes and to allow diplomatic channels to address the crisis.

According to Axios, citing a senior US official and an Israeli source familiar with the discussions, Trump asked Israel to avoid escalation.

The report also stated that the United States did not give any “green light” for Israel’s strike on Beirut on Sunday.

Is Iran-US Peace Deal Dead?

The US official told Axios that Trump pressed Netanyahu not to escalate tensions, arguing that the two sides were “close to doing something good in terms of a deal.”

However, Netanyahu reportedly pushed back against the request before “pseudo agreeing” to it, according to the official.

“We think the president bought a little bit of time. He is pretty adamant that we are close to a deal with Iran. I don’t think anything is imminent in terms of an Israeli strike,” the official was quoted as saying.

Also Read: Iran–US-Israel War LIVE and Latest Updates

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Israel Strikes Iran After Missile Attack From Tehran: Has Middle East War Restarted?
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Israel Strikes Iran After Missile Attack From Tehran: Has Middle East War Restarted?
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