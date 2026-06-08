Iran Attacked Saudi Arabia With Missiles, Drones? Explosions Heard Near US Base

Saudi Arabia issued missile alerts on Monday in an area surrounding Prince Sultan Air Base, a key military installation that hosts US forces. According to reports, at least two explosions were heard near Prince Sultan Air Base, located approximately 100 kilometres southeast of Riyadh. NewsX, however, could not independently verify the authenticity of the reports. The facility has repeatedly been viewed as a potential Iranian target during the broader conflict.

Iran Denies Launching Attack on Saudi Air Base

Following the alerts, an Iranian military official rejected claims that Tehran had targeted the Saudi-based facility.

“Iran has not fired any shots” at Saudi Arabia’s Al Kharj Air Base, which hosts US forces, the official said, according to Iran’s state broadcaster IRIB.

Iran’s statement came shortly after Saudi authorities issued a warning about potential danger in Al Kharj Governorate, where the air base is located.

Fresh Wave of Attacks Between Iran and Israel

The developments came after Iran launched a missile attack on Israel on Sunday, raising concerns about a renewed escalation between the two regional rivals despite efforts to maintain a ceasefire. The strike involved roughly four waves of missiles, with a total of 10 projectiles fired into northern Israel in less than an hour. It marked Iran’s first attack on Israel since a fragile ceasefire came into effect in April.

The missile barrage occurred less than a day after Israel carried out strikes in Beirut’s southern suburbs, targeting the Iranian-backed Hezbollah group.

Tehran Warns of Stronger Retaliation

Senior Iranian officials described the attack as a response to recent Israeli military actions.

“Tonight, the aggressors received their response,” Mohsen Rezaei, an adviser to Iran’s Supreme Leader, wrote on social media.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry also issued a warning, saying any future Israeli attacks against either Tehran or Lebanon would trigger a “crushing and comprehensive” response.

Meanwhile, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed responsibility for at least one ballistic missile strike targeting the Ramat David Air Base in northern Israel, according to Iranian state media.

Trump Urges Restraint

US President Donald Trump expressed dissatisfaction with Israel’s strike on Lebanon carried out on Saturday. Israeli officials had said the operation was conducted in response to continued Hezbollah attacks on Israeli civilians near the border.

Speaking to Fox News on Sunday, Trump said he “wasn’t happy” about the Israeli operation.

At the same time, he struck an optimistic tone regarding the broader situation, telling The Post: “Things are going very well.”

Trump also told Axios that he planned to speak with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and urge him not to retaliate against Iran.

“I’m calling Netanyahu and telling him not to attack Iran in response,” Trump said.

Also Read: Iran–US-Israel War LIVE and Latest Updates