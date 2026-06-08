PTET Admit Card 2026 Expected Soon at vmou.ac.in: Check Download Steps and Exam Date

The Rajasthan Pre-Teacher Education Test (PTET) 2026 admit card is soon to be released by Vardhman Mahaveer Open University (VMOU), Kota. As per the reports, the hall tickets can be expected to be out by June 8 on the official website of the university, vmou.ac.in. The candidates who have successfully registered for the entrance exam should keep a tab on the portal for official information. The admit card will be a compulsory document to be presented during the examination day and should be carried along with a valid photo ID.

When is the Rajasthan PTET 2026 conducted

The Rajasthan PTET 2026 will be conducted on 14 June at the examination centres spread across the state. The entrance exam is conducted for admission to two-year Bachelor of Education (B.Ed.) programmes and four-year integrated B.A. and B.Sc. B.Ed. courses offered by the course-wise participating institutions. With less than 7 days to carry out PTET 2026, candidates must complete all the preparations and keep checking the official website for information on admit including the examination procedure.

How to download the PTET 2026 admit card

The hall tickets will be available on the official website once the link is activated for the download. Admit card will only be available in digital format and will need to be downloaded by the candidates.

The candidate can download the admit card by following the instructions mentioned below:

Go to the official PTET or VMOU website

Click on the PTET 2026 admit card link

Fill in the application number and password or other required detail

Submit the details

Download the admit card

Print it out

Candidates must keep multiple copies of the hall ticket for the examination and admission later on.

Which information will be mentioned on the PTET hall ticket

The admit card is required for a candidate to appear for an examination, both in terms of identification and the questionnaire that must be carefully checked. The PTET 2026 hall ticket will have the following information:

Candidate’s name

Roll no.

Application no.

Date and time of Examination

Examining centre address

Candidate’s photograph and signature

Exam day reporting time and instructions

The candidates should go through the entire information printed on the admit card carefully, as any wrong or inconsistency in it could be revealed on the exam day, and they should report it to the examination authorities immediately.

What is the significance of PTET admit card on the exam day

The admit card is a compulsory document and should be carried to the examination centre by the student. A valid hall ticket combined with a government photo ID would be required in order to be admitted into the examination hall. The admit card is proof of the candidate’s presence and also provides a number of specifications, including reporting time, adverse items and other examination day instructions. Candidates should thoroughly read all the information on the card before appearing for the test.

Candidates may expect the admit card to be released soon after the Rajasthan PTET 2026, conducted on 14th June, as the university is also expected to send more updates on its official website. So, aspirants should stay on the lookout for any notice and immediately download their hall tickets as soon as they become available to avoid last-minute complications.

Also Read: ABVMU UP CNET Result 2026 Soon at abvmuup.edu.in: Check Expected Date, Scorecard Details