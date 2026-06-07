JEE Advanced AAT Result 2026 OUT: Here’s How To Check Qualifying Status, Direct Link & B.Arch Admission Process

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has announced the JEE Advanced Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) 2026 results. Candidates who appeared for the examination can now check their qualifying status on the official JEE Advanced website, jeeadv.ac.in. The Architecture Aptitude Test is a mandatory requirement for students seeking admission to Bachelor of Architecture (B.Arch) programmes offered by participating IITs.

Direct Link To Check AAT Result 2026

Candidates can access their results through the official portal:

Official Website: jeeadv.ac.in

The result has been released online, and candidates need their login credentials to view their qualification status.

How to Check JEE Advanced AAT Result 2026

Candidates can follow these steps to access their results:

Visit the official website, jeeadv.ac.in Click on the “AAT Result 2026” link on the homepage Enter the required login credentials Submit the details The qualifying status will appear on the screen Download and save the result for future admission procedures

AAT 2026 Conducted for B.Arch Admissions

The Architecture Aptitude Test was conducted on June 4, 2026, for candidates who had already qualified JEE Advanced 2026 and wished to pursue architecture programmes at IITs. Only candidates who cleared JEE Advanced were eligible to register for the examination.

What Does The Result Contain?

Unlike JEE Advanced, the AAT result does not provide marks, ranks or scorecards. Candidates are simply informed whether they have qualified or not qualified in the examination. The qualifying status determines eligibility for B.Arch admissions through the counselling process.

What Happens After Qualifying?

Candidates who qualify the AAT become eligible to apply for B.Arch programmes offered by participating IITs through the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) counselling process. However, clearing the AAT alone does not guarantee admission.

Final seat allotment depends on:

JEE Advanced rank Candidate’s category Seat availability Choices filled during JoSAA counselling

Students must complete all counselling-related formalities within the prescribed schedule to secure admission.

JoSAA Counselling Underway

The JoSAA 2026 registration and choice-filling process has already commenced for eligible candidates. Students who have qualified both JEE Advanced and AAT should carefully monitor counselling deadlines and fill their institute and programme preferences accordingly.

Key Points Candidates Should Remember

AAT qualification is compulsory for IIT B.Arch admissions. Results are available only on the official website. No marks or ranks are issued in AAT results. Admission is subject to JoSAA seat allocation. Candidates should download and retain a copy of their qualification status for future reference.

ALSO READ: NEET Exam 2026: Indian Air Force to Transport Question Papers For First Time For June 21 Neet Re-Exam