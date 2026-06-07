From Coal Pit To Green Cover: Adani Plants 1.6 Million Trees At Chhattisgarh Mine

A coal mine in Chhattisgarh’s Surguja district is being transformed into a vast green landscape through a large-scale afforestation programme, with Adani Enterprises Ltd planting more than 1.6 million trees and saplings across 568 hectares at the Parsa East and Kanta Basan (PEKB) mine. The company operates the mine as a developer and operator for Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Ltd (RVUNL). Officials said the initiative has emerged as an example of how mined land can be restored and brought back into productive ecological use after coal extraction. The project aims to increase the green cover at the site to more than 4 million trees by the end of this decade as part of efforts to restore biodiversity and rehabilitate mined land.

Large-scale plantation drive boosts green cover at former mining site

According to officials, the afforestation programme follows a policy of planting 40 trees for every tree removed during mining operations. Native species such as Sal, Mahua, Tendu, Amaltas and Sidha have been planted across the area. The company said the plantations have recorded a survival rate of around 88 per cent.

The Union Coal Ministry also highlighted the restoration efforts at the PEKB mine in a LinkedIn post, describing it as a successful example of ecological rehabilitation after mining activities.

Coal ministry calls PEKB restoration a ‘remarkable’ example

“After coal extraction, the journey of a mine does not end – it marks the beginning of ecological restoration and sustainable transformation,” the ministry said. “The Parsa East & Kanta Basan (PEKB) Mine in Surguja, Chhattisgarh, stands as a remarkable example of this commitment.”

The ministry further stated that the area, once an active mining site, has now been transformed into a green landscape, demonstrating that responsible mining and environmental conservation can work together. “Today, the PEKB Mine is a living testament to the fact that mine closure can pave the way for a greener, more sustainable future.”

Nursery development and forest regeneration efforts continue

As part of the restoration programme, Adani has developed a 3.5-hectare nursery that houses nearly 500,000 saplings. The company has also reported successful regeneration of Sal forests in the surrounding area.

Officials said compensatory afforestation has been carried out across more than 4,000 hectares in the Surguja, Korea, Balrampur and Surajpur forest divisions. In addition, more than Rs 259 crore has been deposited with the Chhattisgarh government towards afforestation, wildlife management and other environmental initiatives.

Community development remains part of broader restoration plan

Officials said the environmental restoration project is part of a wider programme that combines mining operations with ecological rehabilitation and community welfare initiatives. These programmes focus on education, healthcare and livelihood development in the region.

They added that the company complies with all forest and environmental clearance requirements and regularly submits monitoring reports to state and central authorities. Apart from its environmental efforts, Adani Natural Resources continues to support local communities through initiatives aimed at improving education, healthcare services and livelihood opportunities in the mining region.

(With inputs from PTI)

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