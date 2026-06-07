Is Vijay Planning A Star Candidate For Trichy? Raghava Lawrence Breaks Silence On Contesting Buzz

Actor and filmmaker Raghava Lawrence has addressed growing speculation that he could enter active politics and contest from the Trichy East Assembly constituency, a seat vacated by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay after the 2026 Assembly elections. The rumours gained momentum after several media reports suggested that Lawrence could be the ruling party’s candidate in the upcoming bypoll. Breaking his silence, Lawrence acknowledged that journalists and supporters had been reaching out to him for clarification regarding the reports. In a statement shared on social media, he said the speculation had reached a stage where he felt it was necessary to respond publicly.

The actor revealed that he is currently occupied with the shooting of his upcoming film “Benz” and announced that he would address the matter during a press conference scheduled for June 11. He described it as an “important decision” concerning his life, further fuelling curiosity over his political future.

Why Trichy East Has Become Politically Significant?

Trichy East emerged as one of the most closely watched constituencies in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. Vijay contested and won both Trichy East and Perambur but later chose to retain Perambur, making the Trichy seat vacant and necessitating a by-election.

Observers suggest that the constituency is significant because it was the place where Vijay was first successful in extending his influence in politics beyond Chennai. His win at Trichy East was seen the moment that made his party ascend to power.

From Cinema To Public Service?

Raghava Lawrence is a popular figure in Tamil Nadu, a dancer, choreographer, director and philanthropist. He has also been lauded for several charitable endeavours for underprivileged children, farmers and differently abled people.

While he has neither confirmed nor denied contesting the election, his upcoming announcement is expected to provide clarity on whether he intends to enter electoral politics or pursue another major career move.

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