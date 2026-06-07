Who Was Sakr Abu Karim? Hamas Nukhba Commander Linked To October 7 Attack Killed By Israel

Israeli forces have killed a Hamas Nukhba terrorist cell commander who was involved in the October 7, 2023, infiltration of the Kissufim area, according to a joint statement issued on Sunday by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet). The commander, identified as Sakr Abu Karim, was killed in a targeted strike in southern Gaza last week. Israeli authorities said Abu Karim played a role in leading the infiltration into the Kissufim area during the October 7 attack.

According to the joint statement, Abu Karim continued to plan and execute attacks against Israeli troops throughout the war. He was also recently involved in efforts to rebuild Hamas’s operational capabilities, including stockpiling weapons and training operatives for future attacks, activities that Israel said violated the ceasefire agreement.

The strike, carried out on Tuesday, also killed a Hamas operative who served in a communications role, the statement added.

IDF Announces Elimination of Another Hamas Commander

In a separate announcement on Saturday, the Israeli military said it had conducted a targeted overnight strike in southern Gaza on Friday, killing another Hamas commander who was allegedly planning attacks against Israeli forces.

The IDF identified the commander as Muhanad Othman Yassin Farwana, a member of Hamas’s military wing.

🔴 ÉLIMINÉ : Sakr Abu Karim, commandant d’une cellule de la Nukhba du Hamas, faisait partie des dirigeants de l’infiltration dans la zone de Kisufim lors du massacre du 7 octobre. Tout au long de la guerre, Abu Karim a planifié et exécuté des attaques contre les troupes de… — Tsahal (@Tsahal_IDF) June 7, 2026

According to the military, Farwana had been involved in advancing multiple attack plans during the ongoing conflict and posed an immediate threat to Israeli troops operating in the area.

The IDF said the strike was carried out using precise munitions and supported by aerial surveillance in an effort to minimize harm to civilians.

Killing Took Place Despite Ceasefire

Israeli forces operating under the Southern Command remain deployed in the area in accordance with the ceasefire agreement, the military said. The IDF added that operations against immediate threats would continue.

Providing further details, the military stated that Farwana was killed overnight on Saturday in southern Gaza. According to the IDF, he had been involved in advancing several attack plans targeting both Israeli civilians and military personnel.

The military reiterated that Farwana posed an immediate threat to Israeli forces in the area.

The IDF also said that before carrying out the precise aerial strike against Farwana, measures were taken to reduce the potential risk to civilians nearby.

IDF and Shin Bet Target Hamas General Security Apparatus

Separately, on Thursday, the IDF announced that it had conducted operations jointly with the Shin Bet against several senior members of Hamas’s General Security Apparatus in the Gaza Strip.

Israeli authorities described the General Security Apparatus as a clandestine organization responsible for protecting and assisting Hamas leadership.

According to the IDF, the unit’s duties include maintaining communication and coordination among Hamas leaders, providing protection and escort services, facilitating access to emergency facilities, gathering intelligence, and advising Hamas leadership during decision-making processes.

Among those killed in the strikes was Hassan Rabah Hassan Labad, identified by Israel as the Deputy Head of the General Security Apparatus.

The IDF also named three additional senior officials killed in the operations, including Asim Amin, Shalash Shubair, Abdullah Ata Younes Abu Kaloub and Muhammad Naaman Zaki Abu Mark.

Also Read: Will Mojtaba Khamenei Meet Donald Trump? Iran Gives Big Update