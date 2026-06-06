Explosions and air defence launches have been reported from Iran’s Kharg Island which is one of the country’s most strategically important locations in the Persian Gulf. The reports from the region said blasts were heard on the island. An Iranian statement following the reports had not yet been issued at the time of writing.

What Happened On Kharg Island?

Explosions that took place on Iran’s Kharg Island were followed by air defence missile launches, regional sources last week estimated. The cause of the explosions is still unclear. Iran has not yet confirmed an impact on its infrastructure or a loss of life.

The explosions come amid rising instability in the region, with Iran’s critical military and energy infrastructure under pressure, raising fears they could be the target of attack.

Why Is Kharg Island Important To Iran?

The island serves as the backbone of Iran’s oil export network, hosting the infrastructure for the country’s major oil storage facilities and loading terminals on the Persian Gulf that supply crude to the rest of the world.

An extensive network of pipelines on the island connects Iranian crude to the rest of the world.

The island’s location on the Persian Gulf sits between Iran and the world, and allows large oil tankers to unload crude oil from Iran and transport it to Asia and around the world.

How much of Iran’s oil passes through Kharg Island?

The island is one of Iran’s largest energy hubs, as almost 90 percent of all crude that leaves the country passes through the island.

The island ships a couple of million barrels of oil out of port each day and any disruption of the facility could impact the amount of crude that Iran exports and inflate supplies concerns and thereby lead to an increase in global oil prices.

Has Kharg Island already been attacked?

The island has been regarded as a strategic litmus test and has indeed been attacked during regional conflicts. The island was in the headlines earlier this year when reports surfaced of military activity off the coast of Kharg during growing tensions between Iran, the US and Israel. Because of that significance to global energy supplies, the island has become increasingly one to keep an eye on during Eastern regional tensions.

Will it impact global oil prices?

Energy scouts have warned repeatedly that a shock to Irish Island could have a domino effect on the markets for oil around the world. Because Kharg is the largest crude export hub in Iran, bomb damage to infrastructure risk could result in reduced export volumes and amplify concerns about supply.

But the exploration results will confirm whether bombs have damaged the petroleum production facilities and whether exports are affected and the impact on the international oil market will be clear.

So what’s next?

Energy markets and geopolitical analysts will be watching this space closely as authorities investigate the incident to determine the impact on Iranian oil shipments.

Energy markets and geopolitical analysts will be paying close attention to the developments because Kharg is a key juncture of the global oil trade.

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Disclaimer: This article is based on reports, official statements and publicly available information at the time of publication. Details surrounding the reported explosions and air defence activity on Kharg Island are still emerging and may change as authorities release further updates. Readers are advised to follow official government sources and verified news agencies for the latest developments.