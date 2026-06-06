Delhi-NCR Heatwave Alert: Temperatures Soar Across Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad and Faridabad

Mercury Remains Above Normal as Intense Heat Continues to Grip the National Capital Region

New Delhi, June 6, 2026: Delhi-NCR keeps on reeling under heavy heatwave conditions, with temperatures still running well beyond seasonal averages across the belt. People in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad ,and Faridabad are catching scorching afternoons and evenings, so health advisories have been put out by local authorities, as well as by meteorological agencies.

As per weather forecasts, the national capital saw a peak of about 42°C, and the minimum temperature slipped to around 29°C. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) says that hot-and-humid weather is expected to hang around for a few more days in multiple areas of North India, basically lingering longer than usual.

Delhi Temperature Today

The heat index has made outdoors kinda uncomfortable, especially in the afternoon, when the temperatures peak so, you feel it more.

Noida Temperature Today

Maximum: 43°C

Minimum: 28°C

People in Noida said it was unbearably hot, like really, sweltering most of the day, and because of that, a lot of them ended up limiting outdoor activities , even simple things, you know. The heat felt so intense.

Gurugram Temperature Today

Maximum: 43°C

Minimum: 29°C

Gurugram stayed one of the hottest spots in the NCR area, with dry winds that seem to add to the discomfort, like right away.

Ghaziabad Temperature Today

Maximum: 42°C

Minimum: 28°C

In the city, the daylight heat was really high, and a lot of people ended up looking for relief inside, mainly during those peak hours. It was kind of rough outside, so the usual routine became indoors. Day temperatures stayed elevated, so, you know, people sort of gathered shelter where there was air and calm.

Faridabad Temperature Today

Maximum: 43°C

Minimum: 29°C

Faridabad kept going through pretty severe heat , and the authorities have been telling people to stay hydrated and not stay out for too long in direct sun light . Health experts really urged residents to keep drinking water , put on light clothing, and try to avoid heading outdoors during the hottest window of the day. They also mention that kids, senior citizens and anyone with pre existing medical issues are seen as more exposed to heat related illness.

Meanwhile the IMD suggested that people should remain a bit watchful for signs like dehydration, dizziness, headaches, or heat exhaustion. Even though some small comfort might come from isolated thunderstorms in a few areas of North India, weather experts say temperatures are likely to stay high across Delhi-NCR right away, at least for now.

Since these summer conditions look like they aren’t easing much, officials keep tracking things closely and sharing regular weather updates for the region.