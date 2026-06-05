LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bloomberg google layoff nifty gujarat father rape daughter business news congress janhvi kapoor K Annamalai latest india news cbse Chennai diesel rate dk shivakumar 12th floor noida fire World Environment Day 2026 Bloomberg google layoff nifty gujarat father rape daughter business news congress janhvi kapoor K Annamalai latest india news cbse Chennai diesel rate dk shivakumar 12th floor noida fire World Environment Day 2026 Bloomberg google layoff nifty gujarat father rape daughter business news congress janhvi kapoor K Annamalai latest india news cbse Chennai diesel rate dk shivakumar 12th floor noida fire World Environment Day 2026 Bloomberg google layoff nifty gujarat father rape daughter business news congress janhvi kapoor K Annamalai latest india news cbse Chennai diesel rate dk shivakumar 12th floor noida fire World Environment Day 2026
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bloomberg google layoff nifty gujarat father rape daughter business news congress janhvi kapoor K Annamalai latest india news cbse Chennai diesel rate dk shivakumar 12th floor noida fire World Environment Day 2026 Bloomberg google layoff nifty gujarat father rape daughter business news congress janhvi kapoor K Annamalai latest india news cbse Chennai diesel rate dk shivakumar 12th floor noida fire World Environment Day 2026 Bloomberg google layoff nifty gujarat father rape daughter business news congress janhvi kapoor K Annamalai latest india news cbse Chennai diesel rate dk shivakumar 12th floor noida fire World Environment Day 2026 Bloomberg google layoff nifty gujarat father rape daughter business news congress janhvi kapoor K Annamalai latest india news cbse Chennai diesel rate dk shivakumar 12th floor noida fire World Environment Day 2026
LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto News > Google Layoffs: Tech Giant Cuts Jobs In Cloud Division Amid AI Push — More Than 1 Lakh Workers Affected Across Industry This Year

Google Layoffs: Tech Giant Cuts Jobs In Cloud Division Amid AI Push — More Than 1 Lakh Workers Affected Across Industry This Year

Google has reportedly laid off employees in its Cloud division, including teams from Mandiant and Threat Intelligence, as it shifts resources toward AI. The move comes amid a broader wave of tech layoffs that has affected over 116,000 workers globally this year.

Google Layoff
Google Layoff

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: Fri 2026-06-05 16:21 IST

The tech industry is struggling from the layoffs globally, and now Google has also cut the jobs as per latest reports. The tech giant has been quietly laying off employees in its Google Cloud division over the past two weeks. This year around 164 companies have laid off around 1,16,379 employees, as per layoffs.fyi, a platform to track real-time layoff across industries. 

Google Cloud’s latest round of layoffs has affected employees in its Threat Intelligence Group and Mandiant, the Cybersecurity firm which Google acquired in 2022. The primary cause of layoffs is in line with broader efforts across Big Tech to reallocate resources towards artificial intelligence initiatives. 

However, the number of employees impacted, and the timing of the layoff is still unclear. According to a recent media report, the tech giant said that the move was its effort to reinvest in growth areas such as artificial intelligence. 

You Might Be Interested In

A company’s spokesperson told to Business Insider that “We regularly evaluate our internal structures to ensure we are best positioned to meet the evolving demands of our customers and the industry” 

Uber Cuts 23% Jobs

This is the third major layoff update of this month. On Wednesday (3rd June 2026) the Uber has also reportedly cut around 23 per cent of the jobs from its people division. The ride-booking company is cutting jobs to streamline its operations under the leadership of its newly appointed president Jill Hazelbaker. 

In a memo shared with staff, Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said that the changes were mandatory to maximise the ‘effectiveness of the People team and the enormous potential’ lying ahead. However, the company has not revealed the number of staff impacted, a spokesperson of the company told CNBC that it was under 1 per cent of its employees, which is around 340 employees. 

The company said that the layoffs would cost around $33 million in severance, termination benefits, and retention costs, of which around $19 million is likely to incure in the ongoing quarter. As part of its broader business strategy, the company is also reported to withdraw their services from 22 countries. 

Major Layoff In Tech Giants This Year

Till date this year has been the toughest for tech professionals with more than a lakh job cut in the industries as everyone is pushing their investments in AI and streamline operations. Among all the announced layoffs, Oracle has cut the maximum jobs which is estimated to be around 30,000 jobs as it redirects its resources towards AI infrastructure and cloud expansion. 

After Oracle, Amazon fired around 16,000 corporate employees whereas computer manufacturing giant Dell reduced its workforce by approximately 11,000 employees. Social Media giant Meta also announced its plan regarding layoff of 8,000 employees as part of a broader restructuring focused on AI and ‘superintelligence’ initiatives. 

Other major companies which laid off employees include PayPal, which cut roughly 4,760 jobs; Cisco fired more than 4,000 employees, and Intuit cut around 3,000 jobs. 

Also Read: “Stakes Are High”: Google Signals Major AI Transformation, Offers Voluntary Exit To Employees Who Are “Not All In” – Know Is Your Job Safe?

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Google Layoffs: Tech Giant Cuts Jobs In Cloud Division Amid AI Push — More Than 1 Lakh Workers Affected Across Industry This Year
Tags: google layoffhome-hero-pos-12layofftech layoffuber layoff

RELATED News

Google Introduces Search Profiles For Creators

Audi Introduced Limited Edition Nuvolari Supercar

HP Scuderia Ferrari AI PC: Ferrari Inspired Design With Premium AI Features

Skoda's Seven Seater Flagship Peaq To Launch On 23 June

OnePlus Turbo 6X And 6X Pro All Set To Launch

LATEST NEWS

India's Economy Beats Expectations, GDP Grows 7.8% in Q4

Biggest-Ever Exotic Insect Bust: 100,000 Cockroaches Worth Rs 80 Lakh+ Seized In Australia

Khan Sir Booked Under Arms Act

Will Trump’s New Tariffs Hit India-US Trade Deal? MEA Clarifies

Bloomberg Withdraws RBI Gold Sale Claim

IND vs AFG ODIs: Is Rohit Sharma Set to Miss Afghanistan ODI Series? Report Drops Major Bombshell on Former India Captain

Delhi Metro Expansion Plan 2026: 36 KM Corridor With 37 Stations Approved

Google Layoffs: Tech Giant Cuts Jobs In Cloud Division Amid AI Push — More Than 1 Lakh Workers Affected Across Industry This Year

Stock Market Today | Closing Bell: Sensex Falls 117 Points, Nifty Slips After RBI Cuts Growth Forecast

Delhi Weather Today: Will It Rain?

Google Layoffs: Tech Giant Cuts Jobs In Cloud Division Amid AI Push — More Than 1 Lakh Workers Affected Across Industry This Year

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Google Layoffs: Tech Giant Cuts Jobs In Cloud Division Amid AI Push — More Than 1 Lakh Workers Affected Across Industry This Year

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Google Layoffs: Tech Giant Cuts Jobs In Cloud Division Amid AI Push — More Than 1 Lakh Workers Affected Across Industry This Year
Google Layoffs: Tech Giant Cuts Jobs In Cloud Division Amid AI Push — More Than 1 Lakh Workers Affected Across Industry This Year
Google Layoffs: Tech Giant Cuts Jobs In Cloud Division Amid AI Push — More Than 1 Lakh Workers Affected Across Industry This Year
Google Layoffs: Tech Giant Cuts Jobs In Cloud Division Amid AI Push — More Than 1 Lakh Workers Affected Across Industry This Year

QUICK LINKS