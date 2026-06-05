Google Layoffs: Tech Giant Cuts Jobs In Cloud Division Amid AI Push — More Than 1 Lakh Workers Affected Across Industry This Year

The tech industry is struggling from the layoffs globally, and now Google has also cut the jobs as per latest reports. The tech giant has been quietly laying off employees in its Google Cloud division over the past two weeks. This year around 164 companies have laid off around 1,16,379 employees, as per layoffs.fyi, a platform to track real-time layoff across industries.

Google Cloud’s latest round of layoffs has affected employees in its Threat Intelligence Group and Mandiant, the Cybersecurity firm which Google acquired in 2022. The primary cause of layoffs is in line with broader efforts across Big Tech to reallocate resources towards artificial intelligence initiatives.

A company’s spokesperson told to Business Insider that “We regularly evaluate our internal structures to ensure we are best positioned to meet the evolving demands of our customers and the industry”

Uber Cuts 23% Jobs

This is the third major layoff update of this month. On Wednesday (3rd June 2026) the Uber has also reportedly cut around 23 per cent of the jobs from its people division. The ride-booking company is cutting jobs to streamline its operations under the leadership of its newly appointed president Jill Hazelbaker.

In a memo shared with staff, Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said that the changes were mandatory to maximise the ‘effectiveness of the People team and the enormous potential’ lying ahead. However, the company has not revealed the number of staff impacted, a spokesperson of the company told CNBC that it was under 1 per cent of its employees, which is around 340 employees.

The company said that the layoffs would cost around $33 million in severance, termination benefits, and retention costs, of which around $19 million is likely to incure in the ongoing quarter. As part of its broader business strategy, the company is also reported to withdraw their services from 22 countries.

Major Layoff In Tech Giants This Year

Till date this year has been the toughest for tech professionals with more than a lakh job cut in the industries as everyone is pushing their investments in AI and streamline operations. Among all the announced layoffs, Oracle has cut the maximum jobs which is estimated to be around 30,000 jobs as it redirects its resources towards AI infrastructure and cloud expansion.

After Oracle, Amazon fired around 16,000 corporate employees whereas computer manufacturing giant Dell reduced its workforce by approximately 11,000 employees. Social Media giant Meta also announced its plan regarding layoff of 8,000 employees as part of a broader restructuring focused on AI and ‘superintelligence’ initiatives.

Other major companies which laid off employees include PayPal, which cut roughly 4,760 jobs; Cisco fired more than 4,000 employees, and Intuit cut around 3,000 jobs. Also Read: “Stakes Are High”: Google Signals Major AI Transformation, Offers Voluntary Exit To Employees Who Are “Not All In” – Know Is Your Job Safe?

