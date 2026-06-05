LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bloomberg google layoff nifty gujarat father rape daughter business news congress janhvi kapoor K Annamalai latest india news cbse Chennai diesel rate dk shivakumar 12th floor noida fire World Environment Day 2026 Bloomberg google layoff nifty gujarat father rape daughter business news congress janhvi kapoor K Annamalai latest india news cbse Chennai diesel rate dk shivakumar 12th floor noida fire World Environment Day 2026 Bloomberg google layoff nifty gujarat father rape daughter business news congress janhvi kapoor K Annamalai latest india news cbse Chennai diesel rate dk shivakumar 12th floor noida fire World Environment Day 2026 Bloomberg google layoff nifty gujarat father rape daughter business news congress janhvi kapoor K Annamalai latest india news cbse Chennai diesel rate dk shivakumar 12th floor noida fire World Environment Day 2026
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bloomberg google layoff nifty gujarat father rape daughter business news congress janhvi kapoor K Annamalai latest india news cbse Chennai diesel rate dk shivakumar 12th floor noida fire World Environment Day 2026 Bloomberg google layoff nifty gujarat father rape daughter business news congress janhvi kapoor K Annamalai latest india news cbse Chennai diesel rate dk shivakumar 12th floor noida fire World Environment Day 2026 Bloomberg google layoff nifty gujarat father rape daughter business news congress janhvi kapoor K Annamalai latest india news cbse Chennai diesel rate dk shivakumar 12th floor noida fire World Environment Day 2026 Bloomberg google layoff nifty gujarat father rape daughter business news congress janhvi kapoor K Annamalai latest india news cbse Chennai diesel rate dk shivakumar 12th floor noida fire World Environment Day 2026
LIVE TV
Home > India News > Khan Sir Booked Under Arms Act After Viral Video Shows Security Guard Opening Fire In Patna

Khan Sir Booked Under Arms Act After Viral Video Shows Security Guard Opening Fire In Patna

Patna Police have filed an Arms Act FIR against Khan Sir after a viral video allegedly showed one of his security guards firing during a clash linked to a coaching rivalry.

Khan sir to be arrested soon? (Image: X)
Khan sir to be arrested soon? (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Fri 2026-06-05 17:16 IST

The Patna Police registered an FIR against Faizal Khan, who is famously known as Khan Sir, under the Arms Act. This came after they looked into a viral video showing alleged gunfire near his coaching institute. So, they took action based on what the video revealed. Initially, the case targeted a competing coach, yet now it involves Khan Sir and his security team too. The viral video appears to capture one of his security folks firing a gun during the fight. More details emerged from the thorough probe by authorities. They found out that some of the security guards connected to Khan Sir’s coaching center had their guns seized and were taken to FSL for testing. Two guards have been arrested and are in detention. The police plan to release an official statement about all this. So there’s quite a bit happening that shifts focus back onto Khan Sir and how the whole story is expanding beyond just one figure in the tutoring business.

Viral footage shifts focus from rival coaching owner to security team

According to reports, the case first gained attention when police arrested Roshan Anand, the head of Gyan Bindu Coaching Institute, over allegations that his supporters had attacked the premises of Khan Global Studies. At that stage, Khan Sir’s institute had maintained that it was the victim of the violence, and the investigation appeared to be moving in that direction.

However, the emergence of a new video changed the course of the probe. The footage allegedly showed firing by a member of Khan Sir’s security detail rather than by people connected to Anand’s group. Following further analysis, police brought Faizal Khan to Kadamkuan Police Station and registered an Arms Act FIR. The findings prompted investigators to shift their attention back to Khan Global Studies and examine the role of its personnel during the clash.

You Might Be Interested In

Coaching rivalry over recruitment results spiralled into violence

Reports say that the root of the conflict goes back to May 27, when results for the Bihar Police recruitment exam came out. Both Khan Global Studies and Gyan Bindu Coaching said they had the most successful applicants. They each hosted big victory events and plastered promotional signs all around Patna.

Things got tense when staff from Khan Sir’s institute started putting up their posters right over Gyan Bindu’s banners. What began as a simple competition got nasty fast. On June 3, there was a huge brawl involving vandalism, stone throwing, and even gunshots.

After Roshan Anand got arrested, protests broke out. Hundreds of students hit the streets demanding his release, carrying signs that questioned the fairness of the whole thing. Despite Khan Sir now facing an FIR, and with forensic reports not yet in, everyone’s attention has shifted again.

Also Read: Khan Sir’s Bodyguards Arrested For Attack At Patna Coaching Centre As students Stage Massive Protests

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Khan Sir Booked Under Arms Act After Viral Video Shows Security Guard Opening Fire In Patna
Tags: Fazal khanGyan bindukhan sir

RELATED News

Will Trump’s New Tariffs Hit India-US Trade Deal? MEA Clarifies

Delhi Metro Expansion Plan 2026: 36 KM Corridor With 37 Stations Approved

Delhi Weather Today: Will It Rain?

Gujarat Man Arrested for Raping 14-Year-Old Daughter Repeatedly

Annamalai's Political Career

LATEST NEWS

iPhone 18 Pro Leaks: Apple May Pack Larger Battery And A20 Pro Chipset — Check Expected Specs And Details

India's Economy Beats Expectations, GDP Grows 7.8% in Q4

Biggest-Ever Exotic Insect Bust: 100,000 Cockroaches Worth Rs 80 Lakh+ Seized In Australia

Khan Sir Booked Under Arms Act After Viral Video Shows Security Guard Opening Fire In Patna

Google Introduces Search Profiles For Creators

Bloomberg Withdraws RBI Gold Sale Claim

IND vs AFG ODIs: Is Rohit Sharma Set to Miss Afghanistan ODI Series? Report Drops Major Bombshell on Former India Captain

Google Layoff Workers In Cloud Division Amid AI Push

Stock Market Today | Closing Bell: Sensex Falls 117 Points, Nifty Slips After RBI Cuts Growth Forecast

IND vs AFG ODIs: Will Hardik Pandya Get Fit In Time For Afghanistan Series? Huge Update On Star India All-Rounder

Khan Sir Booked Under Arms Act After Viral Video Shows Security Guard Opening Fire In Patna

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Khan Sir Booked Under Arms Act After Viral Video Shows Security Guard Opening Fire In Patna

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Khan Sir Booked Under Arms Act After Viral Video Shows Security Guard Opening Fire In Patna
Khan Sir Booked Under Arms Act After Viral Video Shows Security Guard Opening Fire In Patna
Khan Sir Booked Under Arms Act After Viral Video Shows Security Guard Opening Fire In Patna
Khan Sir Booked Under Arms Act After Viral Video Shows Security Guard Opening Fire In Patna

QUICK LINKS