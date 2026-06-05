Khan Sir Booked Under Arms Act After Viral Video Shows Security Guard Opening Fire In Patna

The Patna Police registered an FIR against Faizal Khan, who is famously known as Khan Sir, under the Arms Act. This came after they looked into a viral video showing alleged gunfire near his coaching institute. So, they took action based on what the video revealed. Initially, the case targeted a competing coach, yet now it involves Khan Sir and his security team too. The viral video appears to capture one of his security folks firing a gun during the fight. More details emerged from the thorough probe by authorities. They found out that some of the security guards connected to Khan Sir’s coaching center had their guns seized and were taken to FSL for testing. Two guards have been arrested and are in detention. The police plan to release an official statement about all this. So there’s quite a bit happening that shifts focus back onto Khan Sir and how the whole story is expanding beyond just one figure in the tutoring business.

Viral footage shifts focus from rival coaching owner to security team

According to reports, the case first gained attention when police arrested Roshan Anand, the head of Gyan Bindu Coaching Institute, over allegations that his supporters had attacked the premises of Khan Global Studies. At that stage, Khan Sir’s institute had maintained that it was the victim of the violence, and the investigation appeared to be moving in that direction.

However, the emergence of a new video changed the course of the probe. The footage allegedly showed firing by a member of Khan Sir’s security detail rather than by people connected to Anand’s group. Following further analysis, police brought Faizal Khan to Kadamkuan Police Station and registered an Arms Act FIR. The findings prompted investigators to shift their attention back to Khan Global Studies and examine the role of its personnel during the clash.

Coaching rivalry over recruitment results spiralled into violence

Reports say that the root of the conflict goes back to May 27, when results for the Bihar Police recruitment exam came out. Both Khan Global Studies and Gyan Bindu Coaching said they had the most successful applicants. They each hosted big victory events and plastered promotional signs all around Patna.

Things got tense when staff from Khan Sir’s institute started putting up their posters right over Gyan Bindu’s banners. What began as a simple competition got nasty fast. On June 3, there was a huge brawl involving vandalism, stone throwing, and even gunshots.

After Roshan Anand got arrested, protests broke out. Hundreds of students hit the streets demanding his release, carrying signs that questioned the fairness of the whole thing. Despite Khan Sir now facing an FIR, and with forensic reports not yet in, everyone’s attention has shifted again.

Also Read: Khan Sir’s Bodyguards Arrested For Attack At Patna Coaching Centre As students Stage Massive Protests