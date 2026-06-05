Delhi Metro Expansion Plan 2026: 36 KM Corridor With 37 Stations Approved | Find Out How Far It Is From Your Home

Delhi‘s rapidly growing metro network is poised to expand with the 36-kilometre Rithala-Narela-Kundli corridor, which the Centre had recently approved as part of the Delhi Metro Phase IV. The line with 37 proposed stations is set to enhance connectivity all over North Delhi and open up metro services to neighboring Haryana, serving lakhs of commuters every day.

The line, which will cost more than ₹ 6,200 crore to construct, is expected to improve connectivity to various residential, industrial and commercial hubs that currently rely heavily on road transport. In addition to faster commutes, the proposed corridor is expected to reduce traffic congestion and promote the use of public transport.

Which Areas Will the New Metro Corridor Cover?

The new corridor will extend the existing Red Line from Rithala towards Kundli in Haryana. The line will cut across several rapidly developing areas, including the high-growth hubs of Rohini, Bawana, Narela and surrounding localities.

This project will be of great importance to the people of North Delhi, where road infrastructure is already under strain due to rapid population growth and urbanisation.

Likely route and stations

There are proposals to construct stations within or nearby to the following areas:

Rithala

Rohini Sector 25

Rohini Sector 26

Rohini Sector 31

Rohini Sector 32

Bawana Industrial Area

Bawana

Sanoth

Narela

Narela DDA Sports Complex

Narela Sector A-1

Narela Sector A-5

Narela Sector A-9

Kundli Border

Kundli

Apart from these major stations, there will also be several intermediate stations constructed along the corridor, taking the total number of stations to 37

Is a Metro Station Coming Near Your Home?

Residents of Rohini, Bawana, Narela, Alipur, and Kundli are likely to benefit the most from the project.

Proposed Station Nearby Areas

Rithala Rohini Sectors 24, 25

Rohini Sector 25 Rohini Residential Areas

Bawana Bawana Village, Industrial Area

Sanoth Nearby Rural Clusters

Narela Narela Town, Residential Sectors

Narela Sports Complex DDA Sports Complex Area

Kundli Border Delhi-Haryana Border

Kundli Kundli Industrial and Residential Areas

Residents can compare their locality with the proposed station locations to estimate how close the new metro line will be to their homes.

Key Benefits for Commuters

The new corridor would bring in several benefits, namely:

Faster connectivity between Delhi and Haryana

Shorter travel time for daily commuters

Good connectivity to industrial areas and residential localities

Less traffic congestion in major roads

Last-Mile Connectivity

Less vehicle emissions through higher utilisation of public transport

A Massive Drive for Delhi Metro Phase IV

The Rithala-Narela-Kundli corridor is one of the most prominent projects in Delhi Metro Phase IV. The officials are convinced that it would be a big step in ensuring future urban growth of North Delhi, and would also enhance connectivity for thousands of people living in regions that do not have direct access to the metro.

The corridor will evolve as a major transport link between residential localities, commercial districts and industrial areas in Delhi and Haryana as construction progresses, adding to Delhi’s public transport network.

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Disclaimer: This article is based on publicly available information, government announcements, and media reports available at the time of publication. The proposed Delhi Metro route, station locations, project cost, and construction timeline are subject to change based on approvals, planning revisions, and official updates from the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) and concerned authorities. Readers are advised to refer to official DMRC communications for the latest and most accurate information.