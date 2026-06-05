LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
nifty congress janhvi kapoor K Annamalai latest india news Chennai diesel rate latest crime news arshad nadeem dk shivakumar christopher nolan SSC CHT 12th floor noida fire World Environment Day 2026 nifty congress janhvi kapoor K Annamalai latest india news Chennai diesel rate latest crime news arshad nadeem dk shivakumar christopher nolan SSC CHT 12th floor noida fire World Environment Day 2026 nifty congress janhvi kapoor K Annamalai latest india news Chennai diesel rate latest crime news arshad nadeem dk shivakumar christopher nolan SSC CHT 12th floor noida fire World Environment Day 2026 nifty congress janhvi kapoor K Annamalai latest india news Chennai diesel rate latest crime news arshad nadeem dk shivakumar christopher nolan SSC CHT 12th floor noida fire World Environment Day 2026
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
nifty congress janhvi kapoor K Annamalai latest india news Chennai diesel rate latest crime news arshad nadeem dk shivakumar christopher nolan SSC CHT 12th floor noida fire World Environment Day 2026 nifty congress janhvi kapoor K Annamalai latest india news Chennai diesel rate latest crime news arshad nadeem dk shivakumar christopher nolan SSC CHT 12th floor noida fire World Environment Day 2026 nifty congress janhvi kapoor K Annamalai latest india news Chennai diesel rate latest crime news arshad nadeem dk shivakumar christopher nolan SSC CHT 12th floor noida fire World Environment Day 2026 nifty congress janhvi kapoor K Annamalai latest india news Chennai diesel rate latest crime news arshad nadeem dk shivakumar christopher nolan SSC CHT 12th floor noida fire World Environment Day 2026
LIVE TV
Home > Business News > Stock Market Today | Closing Bell: Sensex Falls 117 Points, Nifty Slips After RBI Cuts Growth Forecast

Stock Market Today | Closing Bell: Sensex Falls 117 Points, Nifty Slips After RBI Cuts Growth Forecast

Stock Market Today | Closing Bell |Benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex ended marginally lower on June 5 after a volatile trading session as investors weighed the RBI's latest policy announcements and revised economic projections. While the central bank maintained the repo rate, concerns over slower growth and higher inflation weighed on sentiment. Defence stocks bucked the trend, with several counters hitting fresh 52-week highs.

Sensex, Nifty end lower after RBI policy; defence stocks surge as Paras Defence, Ideaforge hit 52-week highs. Photo: AI
Sensex, Nifty end lower after RBI policy; defence stocks surge as Paras Defence, Ideaforge hit 52-week highs. Photo: AI

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: Fri 2026-06-05 16:05 IST

The stock market on Friday, June 5, closed marginally lower after a volatile trading session. Investors assessed the Reserve Bank of India’s latest economic projections alongside measures. The announcements were made to boost the foreign capital inflows and support the money. While benchmark indices, including NIFTY 50 and Sensex, ended in the red, defence stocks emerged as standout performers. Shares of Paras Defence and Space Technologies, Ideaforge Technology, Astra Microwave Products, Data Patterns (India), and Adani Enterprises, constituents of the BSE India Defence Index, touched their respective 52-week highs during intra-day trading. Despite recovering from intraday swings, both benchmark indices ended lower at the end of the trading session. On a weekly basis, the Nifty 50 fell 0.8 per cent, extending its losing streak to a second straight week. The Sensex also ended lower for the second consecutive week.

Stock Market Closing Today @3:30 PM

Nifty 50: declined 49.85 points, or 0.21 per cent, to settle at 23,366.70.

BSE Sensex: fell 116.67 points, or 0.16 per cent, closed at 74,243.34.

You Might Be Interested In

RBI Maintains Rates, Cuts Growth Forecast

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) kept the key repo rate unchanged at 5.25 per cent. However, the central bank adopted a more cautious tone on the economy in view of risks from the West Asia conflict.

The RBI revised its FY27 growth forecast downward to 6.6 per cent from the 6.9 per cent estimate announced in the April monetary policy review. At the same time, it raised its inflation projection to 5.1 per cent from 4.6 per cent, triggering concerns over the possibility of stagflationary pressures.

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra said in his policy statement that “monetary policy has turned more cautious” as the global economic outlook remains clouded by the ongoing “geopolitical impasse” in the Middle East.

Why The Stock Market Fell Today

Geopolitical developments in the Middle East remained a major source of uncertainty for investors. Signals from the region continue to be mixed, with prospects of a significant breakthrough between the United States and Iran appearing limited as core differences remain unresolved. Although US President Donald Trump has indicated reluctance to escalate the situation into a full-scale war and has signalled support for maintaining the ceasefire unless US forces are directly targeted, diplomatic progress has remained limited.

Top Gainers and Losers

Among major stocks, Hindustan Unilever emerged as the top gainer, rising 2.10 per cent.

Top Gainers

HINDUNILVR: +2.10%

ADANIPORTS: +1.98%

AXISBANK: +1.86%

BAJFINANCE: +1.79%

ETERNAL: +1.06%

TITAN: +0.90%

M&M: +0.83%

ICICIBANK: +0.74%

L&T: +0.52%

SUNPHARMA: +0.48%

ASIANPAINT: +0.45%

POWERGRID: +0.30%

ITC: +0.25%

Stocks Closing Marginally Lower

INFY: -0.05%

MARUTI: -0.12%

SBIN: -0.26%

TECHM: -0.39%

BAJAJFINSV: -0.40%

BEL: -0.46%

ULTRACEMCO: -0.73%

KOTAKBANK: -0.79%

HDFCBANK: -0.80%

INDIGO: -0.86%

RELIANCE: -0.90%

HCLTECH: -1.07%

BHARTIARTL: -1.12%

NTPC: -1.46%

Top Losers

TRENT: -2.37%

TCS: -1.90%

TATASTEEL: -1.78%

Also Read: Stock Market Today, June 5 | Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty Open In Green; Can RBI Fuel A Bigger Rally?

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Stock Market Today | Closing Bell: Sensex Falls 117 Points, Nifty Slips After RBI Cuts Growth Forecast
Tags: home-hero-pos-6niftysensexstock marketstock market newsstock market today

RELATED News

RBI MPC Meeting 2026: 10 Key Takeaway From Sanjay Malhotra's Policy Speech

RBI MPC Meeting 2026: Repo Rate Unchanged At 5.25%; Will FD Rates Stay Elevated?

RBI MPC Meeting 2026: RBI Holds Repo Rate At 5.25%, What It Means For Your EMI

Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty In Green; Will RBI Power A Market Rally?

Stock Market Outlook: Will RBI MPC Decision Move Sensex, Nifty Today?

LATEST NEWS

Delhi Weather Today: Will It Rain?

IND vs AFG ODIs: Will Hardik Pandya Get Fit In Time For Afghanistan Series? Huge Update On Star India All-Rounder

Gujarat Man Arrested for Raping 14-Year-Old Daughter Repeatedly

Who Is Sarthak Sidhant? How a Class 12 Student Sparked a National Debate Over CBSE’s On-Screen Marking System

World Environment Day 2026: How Small Actions Create Big Changes

Annamalai's Political Career

Big Blow To INDIA Bloc: After DMK, Sharad Pawar’s NCP Also Decides To Skip June 8 Meeting

LIVE | Kerala State Lottery Result Today 05.06.2026, Suvarna Keralam SK-55 Friday Bumper Lottery 3 PM Result OUT: Check Complete List Online | ₹1 Crore Ticket No RJ 587609

Mumbai University Third Merit List 2026 Released for UG Admissions; Check College-Wise Cut-Offs, Verification Dates and Fee Payment Schedule

K Annamalai Net Worth: How Rich Is the Former BJP Tamil Nadu Chief?

Stock Market Today | Closing Bell: Sensex Falls 117 Points, Nifty Slips After RBI Cuts Growth Forecast

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Stock Market Today | Closing Bell: Sensex Falls 117 Points, Nifty Slips After RBI Cuts Growth Forecast

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Stock Market Today | Closing Bell: Sensex Falls 117 Points, Nifty Slips After RBI Cuts Growth Forecast
Stock Market Today | Closing Bell: Sensex Falls 117 Points, Nifty Slips After RBI Cuts Growth Forecast
Stock Market Today | Closing Bell: Sensex Falls 117 Points, Nifty Slips After RBI Cuts Growth Forecast
Stock Market Today | Closing Bell: Sensex Falls 117 Points, Nifty Slips After RBI Cuts Growth Forecast

QUICK LINKS