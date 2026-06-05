Stock Market Today, June 5 | Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty Open In Green; Can RBI Fuel A Bigger Rally?

Stock Market Today, June 5 | Opening Bell: Indian benchmark indices opened higher on Friday, June 5, ahead of an important monetary policy decision by the Reserve Bank of India later in the day. The gains were modest, but financials, realty, media, and some technology stocks led the overall positive mood of the market. On Friday, the BSE Sensex opened higher at 74629.94 against the previous close of 74360.01. It then hit an early high of 74,717.57. Nifty 50 opened higher at 23,478.95 compared to its previous close of 23,416.55. The Nifty also touched an early high in the session at 23,516.35. Investors may continue to adopt a cautious stance throughout the trading day given the Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee meeting (MPC) and comments from Governor Sanjay Malhotra that are expected to impact near-term market direction.

Markets maintain gains ahead of RBI MPC decision

The Sensex was up nearly 133 points at 74,492.96, while the Nifty 50 was hovering around 23,455 with gains of 0.16% around 9:30 am. The undertone was broadly positive with support from banking, financial and IT counters.

BSE Bankex was up 0.16 per cent at 61,337.14, while the BSE Focused IT index was trading higher by 0.19%, indicating selective buying interest in heavyweight counters.

Top of the herd: Realty, Media and Financial Stocks

Ahead of the central bank’s decision, investors moved into rate-sensitive segments in terms of sectoral performance. While the Nifty Realty was the best performer, gaining 1.22%, Nifty Media added 2.55%.

Decent interest was also witnessed in the financial sector, with Nifty Fin Services up by 0.60% and Nifty Fin Service 25/50 gaining 0.72%. Healthcare, pharma and PSU bank indices also traded with firm green gains.

Meanwhile, metal stocks came under pressure, and the Nifty Metal index shed 0.62%, being the worst performer in morning trades.

Tech Mahindra and Bajaj Finance were among the winners

Based on the opening bell heatmap, strong buying in some large-cap stocks was observed.

Among the top gainers were:

Tech Mahindra (+1.55%)

Bajaj Finance (+1.21%)

Mahindra & Mahindra (+1.14%)

Bajaj Finserv (+0.92%)

Adani Ports (+0.78%)

ICICI Bank (+0.61%)

Infosys (+0.51%)

TCS (+0.48%)

IT counters Infosys, TCS and Tech Mahindra moved up, lending support to the technology space.

Tata Steel slips as metal stocks drag

Heavyweights like Tata Steel slipped 1.57%, and Tata Motors shed 1.35%, the biggest losers among front-line scrips, thus dragging down the Indian benchmarks. Trent fell by 1.03%, and InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo), RIL and HCL Tech also traded lower in early deals.

Even though there were few heavyweights in the red, the advancing stocks outnumbered the falling stocks, suggesting investors remain in a risk-positive mood.

What traders are watching out for today

The biggest driver today will be the monetary policy announcement of the RBI; investors will be keenly watching out for not just the repo rate but also the statement given by the central bank regarding inflation, growth outlook and liquidity conditions.

The surprise in the policy statement will certainly push the banking, financial, real estate and interest-sensitive counters throughout the rest of the session. Currently, the markets seem to have consolidated at current levels with the intention of holding them until the next announcement.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. The views, opinions, and recommendations expressed herein are those of the respective experts. Readers are advised to consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

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