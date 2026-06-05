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Home > Sports News > Who is Rumesh Pathirage? Former Cricketer-Turned-Javelin Star Stuns World at Rome Diamond League, Surpasses Neeraj Chopra’s Personal Best

Who is Rumesh Pathirage? Former Cricketer-Turned-Javelin Star Stuns World at Rome Diamond League, Surpasses Neeraj Chopra’s Personal Best

Former Sri Lankan fast bowler-turned-javelin thrower Rumesh Pathirage stunned the athletics world with a 92.62m throw at the Rome Diamond League. The effort set a new Sri Lankan record and 2026 world lead, making him only the fourth Asian to cross the 90m mark while surpassing Neeraj Chopra's personal best.

Rumesh Pathirage broke Sri Lankan national record with a 92 metres throw at Diamond League in Rome. Image Credit: X/@Diamond_League
Rumesh Pathirage broke Sri Lankan national record with a 92 metres throw at Diamond League in Rome. Image Credit: X/@Diamond_League

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Fri 2026-06-05 10:29 IST

Diamond League Rome: At the Rome Diamond League on Thursday, Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage stunned the javelin throwers group by releasing a throw of 92.62 meters, essentially issuing the declaration of the dawn of a new era in this sport. The 23-year-old Sri Lankan threw the javelin that was only shorter than three other throws of the Asians, who are Cheng Chao-Tsun of Chinese Taipei (91.36m), Arshad Nadeem of Pakistan (92.97m), and Neeraj Chopra of India (90.23m), the only four Asians who have reached the mythical 90m mark in the men’s javelin. Altogether, his throw is the 21st longest in the history of the event; Jan Zelezny, who was also the coach of Neeraj, leads the world list with a throw of 98.48 meters back in 1996.

Diamond League Rome: Rumesh Pathirage breaks Sri Lankan record

Rumesh Pathirage Tharanga of Sri Lanka truly astonished the javelin world on Thursday with an enormous throw of 92.62 meters amid the absence of Asian giants at the Rome Diamond League. Rumesh came in as an unknown competitor against an intimidating line-up of world-class athletes consisting of the current world champion Keshorn Walcott, the previous world champion Anderson Peters, the Olympic champion Thomas Rohler as well as the Olympic silver medallist Jakub Vadlejch. Starting off, the Sri Lankan came in with a decent throw of 84.49m before he produced by far the best attempt of the day, which he threw to 92.62m, the longest distance that any javelin has flown in the world since the Olympic Games in Paris.

Who is Rumesh Pathirage? Former bowler creates history in Javelin Throw

Writing about Rumesh, it’s obvious that throwing was his first love. Yet, like other Sri Lankan teens, he first caught the cricket bug. Throwing the ball at 134km/h at the U-18 level, he was seen as someone competitive, raw, and lethal. In fact, Rumesh was one of the runners-up in his category in a national fast-bowling talent hunt, which led to the discovery of Eshan Malinga, a future national player for Sri Lanka. He scored a half-century and took five wickets in the only game he played for St. Peter’s College in Colombo.

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Under the guidance of a father who was a shot-putter and discus thrower, Rumesh embarked on the path of javelin throwing in 2017. It was a thirty-meter throw for the first-time javelin thrower. After two months, he was throwing 63 meters. So far, he has been training in a steady and planned manner. In 2024, at the Asian Throwing Championships in Mokpo, he threw 85.45 meters. 

He came third in the Neeraj Chopra Classic in Bengaluru, early 2025, with a time of 84.34 meters, sharing the podium with his childhood hero, the former Olympic champion, Thomas Rhler. After breaking the Sri Lankan national record with a throw of 86.50 meters in Bhubaneswar a month later, he was directly qualified for the World Championships in Tokyo, where he was sixth with a throw of 84.38 meters, ahead of Neeraj, who was injured.

Also Read: PV Sindhu Crashes Out of Indonesia Open in Round of 16 After Losing Out To Olympic Champion An Se Young

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Who is Rumesh Pathirage? Former Cricketer-Turned-Javelin Star Stuns World at Rome Diamond League, Surpasses Neeraj Chopra’s Personal Best
Tags: arshad nadeemDiamond League Romehome-hero-pos-13javelin throwneeraj chopraRome Diamond LeagueRumesh PathirageSri Lanka Javelin

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Who is Rumesh Pathirage? Former Cricketer-Turned-Javelin Star Stuns World at Rome Diamond League, Surpasses Neeraj Chopra’s Personal Best

Who is Rumesh Pathirage? Former Cricketer-Turned-Javelin Star Stuns World at Rome Diamond League, Surpasses Neeraj Chopra’s Personal Best

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Who is Rumesh Pathirage? Former Cricketer-Turned-Javelin Star Stuns World at Rome Diamond League, Surpasses Neeraj Chopra’s Personal Best
Who is Rumesh Pathirage? Former Cricketer-Turned-Javelin Star Stuns World at Rome Diamond League, Surpasses Neeraj Chopra’s Personal Best
Who is Rumesh Pathirage? Former Cricketer-Turned-Javelin Star Stuns World at Rome Diamond League, Surpasses Neeraj Chopra’s Personal Best
Who is Rumesh Pathirage? Former Cricketer-Turned-Javelin Star Stuns World at Rome Diamond League, Surpasses Neeraj Chopra’s Personal Best

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