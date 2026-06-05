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Home > Tech and Auto News > Meta Launches Instagram Plus: Extended Stories, Advanced Audience Insights, And Customisation Features Included — Check Price And Benefits

Meta Launches Instagram Plus: Extended Stories, Advanced Audience Insights, And Customisation Features Included — Check Price And Benefits

Meta has launched Instagram Plus, a $3.99 (around Rs 380) monthly subscription offering extended Stories, advanced audience insights, and customization features, while keeping the platform free for regular users.

Instagram Plus
Instagram Plus

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Last updated: Fri 2026-06-05 11:01 IST

US-based tech giant Meta is rolling out an Instagram subscription service called Instagram Plus. The company has put a monthly subscription fee of $3.99 which is approximately Rs 380. Instagram Plus adds features such as “stories” that last 48 hours, which double the time for normal users. The paid subscription of the platform is aimed at helping Meta diversify its revenue base, which is currently heavily dependent on advertising. The social media platform will remain to be available for free, and nothing will change for nonpaying users. 

Meta has been clear about what this is and what it is not. “The Instagram you know and love today isn’t changing, this subscription is simply an optional upgrade for people who want more,” the company said. That is a reassuring line for the billion-plus users who have no intention of paying. But for creators, small businesses, and people who live on Instagram, the new features could genuinely matter. 

What You Actually Get for Rs 380 a Month 

The feature list is focused, not flashy. Paid subscribers can create multiple audience lists to share certain content with specific groups of people, which Meta says helps users maintain closer contact with followers. Think of it as a smarter way to control who sees what, without manually managing followers every time. 

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The paid service also includes new audience metrics. Subscribers can see how many times their stories were rewatched, which could indicate how compelling their content was to their followers. Paid users can also quickly search to see if a specific viewer watched their story. For anyone trying to grow an audience or measure engagement, these are genuinely useful tools that were not available before. 

Then there are the more personal touches. Instagram Plus gives users the ability to choose a custom app icon instead of just the standard tile. The paid tier also lets users pick different fonts when writing their bios, and post content to their profiles without it automatically appearing in friends’ feeds. The font and icon features feel more like extras than essentials, but they give paying users a sense of individuality on a platform where everything otherwise looks the same. 

Meta’s Bigger Picture 

Instagram Plus is not just about stories and fonts. It is part of a larger shift happening inside Meta. On the same week as this launch, Meta also rolled out AI agents for businesses, called the Meta Business Agent. These work across WhatsApp, Messenger and Instagram to recommend products, answer customer questions, and carry out other tasks on their own. 

And the company is also trimming costs at the same time. Meta in April disclosed plans to lay off roughly 8,000 employees, or 10 percent of its workforce, to cut costs as it invests more money in artificial intelligence. So while one hand is building new products, the other is restructuring to fund them. 

For regular Instagram users, the free version stays the same. But for creators, small business owners, and anyone who takes their Instagram presence seriously, Rs 380 a month for better insights and more control may actually be money well spent. 

Also Read: DeepSeek To Raise $7 Billion In First Funding Round, Targets $59 Billion Valuation Amid China’s AI Push

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Meta Launches Instagram Plus: Extended Stories, Advanced Audience Insights, And Customisation Features Included — Check Price And Benefits
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Meta Launches Instagram Plus: Extended Stories, Advanced Audience Insights, And Customisation Features Included — Check Price And Benefits

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Meta Launches Instagram Plus: Extended Stories, Advanced Audience Insights, And Customisation Features Included — Check Price And Benefits
Meta Launches Instagram Plus: Extended Stories, Advanced Audience Insights, And Customisation Features Included — Check Price And Benefits
Meta Launches Instagram Plus: Extended Stories, Advanced Audience Insights, And Customisation Features Included — Check Price And Benefits
Meta Launches Instagram Plus: Extended Stories, Advanced Audience Insights, And Customisation Features Included — Check Price And Benefits

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