Meta To Launch New ‘Series’ For Reels: Allows Creators To Group Related Videos Into Episodes, Organise Multi-Part Content And Create A Streaming-Like Experience

Instagram Reels have become a major part of Meta’s social media platforms in recent years. Short-form video content has become increasingly popular globally consisting of India. Meta is now willing to go one step further. The company is now reportedly testing a new Series feature that will allow users to bundle Reels together as different episodes of a single series. According to a media report published by Tech Crunch, the company will be testing the Series feature with select creators. The purpose of this feature is to transform Instagram and Facebook. Meta wants viewers to go beyond quick scrolls and delve into repeat viewing of linked views like a series.

This is a meaningful shift. For years, the entire design of Reels was built around one thing: keeping you scrolling. One video ends, another begins. You rarely come back to the same creator twice in one sitting. The Series feature changes that logic entirely.

What the Feature Actually Looks Like

Viewers who stumble upon one episode in their feed will be able to tap through and find the entire series in one place. They can watch episodes in order, save the series for later, and even get notified when new episodes drop. That last part matters. Right now, following a creator does not guarantee you will see their content. The Series feature gives viewers a more direct way to stay connected to ongoing stories they actually care about.

Meta has also told TechCrunch that it is looking into ways to monetise the feature, though it has not shared any details yet on what that might look like.

Why Meta Is Doing This Now

The honest answer is: TikTok did it first. TikTok launched a similar feature back in 2023, allowing creators to package multi-part content into collections. Meta is now catching up, but it is doing so at a moment when its own platforms are leaning heavily into video.

Instagram head Adam Mosseri has repeatedly said that Reels, recommendations, and messaging are the core growth drivers for the platform. Meta has been redesigning Instagram with video at the centre of discovery. The Series feature is a natural extension of that direction.

There is also a business case here. Longer engagement sessions are more valuable than quick scrolls. If a viewer sits through four episodes of a creator’s series, that is far better for the platform than four separate one-time views from four different creators. Meta wants people to build habits around certain creators, not just content. A Series tab on a creator’s profile makes that habit easier to form.

What It Means for Creators

For creators, this could solve a problem that has quietly frustrated many of them for years. Short-form content is by nature fragmented. If you post a three-part travel story, your followers rarely see all three parts. The algorithm decides what gets shown, and it rarely serves them in order. A dedicated Series hub removes that uncertainty.

Creators working on tutorials, challenges, scripted comedy, or any kind of episodic content now have a proper structure to release their work. It also makes their profile feel more organised, more like a channel than a random stream of posts.

The feature is currently being tested with a limited group of select creators. Meta will watch how people respond before deciding whether to roll it out more broadly. If the test goes well, Reels on both Instagram and Facebook could start feeling a lot less like a feed and a lot more like a streaming service.