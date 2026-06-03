AP EAPCET 2026 Result Delayed: APSCHE to Announce Ranks After Intermediate Supplementary Exam Results

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has delayed the release of AP EAPCET 2026 result, which will affect the release of rank cards for tens of thousands of engineering, agriculture and pharmacy aspirants from the state. The ranks were anticipated to be released on June 1. The results till now have been delayed, but the updated release date was not announced. The authorities have decided to postpone the release of ranks to ensure the final merit list incorporates the latest results from intermediate candidates. APSCHE has said the results will be released only after the completion and evaluation of intermediate betterment and advanced supplementary examinations being held by the Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP).

Why the AP EAPCET 2026 result has been delayed

APSCHE has said releasing ranks without taking the marks of the intermediate betterment and supplementary examinations of students appearing for betterment and advanced supplementary examinations would be unfair. The intermediate marks keep a place in AP EAPCET ranks.

The authorities insist the higher ranks could be affected if the supplementary examination results are released and the ranks are fixed without taking them into account, based on which ranks could be changed later. The decision to delay results may affect tens of thousands of candidates competing for admission. To prevent misinterpretation of ranks and equal opportunity for all, APSCHE is waiting for the completion of Intermediate evaluation process.

How are Interim supplementary exams affecting AP EAPCET ranks

Nearly 1.5 lakh two-year intermediate students will appear for supplementary and betterment examinations in Andhra Pradesh. The examination results will be declared by June 5. A large number of students are seen to appear for re-marking of mathematics for expediting their marks. Since their scores form a part of the AP EAPCET rank calculation formula, improvement or dropout could affect rank. Hence, the department stated that the updated intermediate marks should be taken into consideration for final rank preparation.

What’s next after the announcement of the intermediate result

After the supplementary and improvement examination results are announced, the AP EAPCET final rank preparation process will be initiated by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Kakinada, which conducts AP EAPCET on behalf of APSCHE.

The process-based replacement of revised intermediate marks of eligible candidates will be initiated, and rank cards will be prepared. The AP EAPCET results for 2026 will be released after completion of this exercise. The final rank will be used for counselling and admission to engineering, agriculture and pharmacy programmes by all participating institutions in Andhra Pradesh.

When will rank cards be released for AP EAPCET candidates

APSCHE has said that the AP EAPCET 2026 result cards are yet to be announced for release. However, schools and candidates can anticipate more clarity once the interim supplementary examination results have been announced on Thursday, June 5.

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of the APSCHE for any updates about the result declaration, rank card and counselling release date. The council will release a new notification once the final result date is confirmed.

What should candidates do now

The AP EAPCET 2026 applicants need to be on the lookout for the official announcements and should maintain their AP EAPCET 2026 application credentials. As the counselling schedule depends on the rank declaration dates, it is not advisable for candidates to follow any unofficial information on result dates. The council has said that the delay will enable a fairer and more reliable ranking process for all candidates for this year’s admission process.

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