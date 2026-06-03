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Home > World News > Why Is Ivanka Trump’s Husband Jared Kushner Being Labelled ‘New Jeffrey Epstein?’ Island Purchase And Israel Link Explained

Why Is Ivanka Trump’s Husband Jared Kushner Being Labelled ‘New Jeffrey Epstein?’ Island Purchase And Israel Link Explained

Ivanka Trump is facing criticism after praising a $1.5 billion luxury eco-resort project on Albania’s Sazan Island. Backed by Jared Kushner’s Affinity Partners, the development has sparked online backlash, protests, and comparisons to Jeffrey Epstein’s notorious private island.

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner move forward with plans on Albania's remote Sazan Island (IMAGE: X)
Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner move forward with plans on Albania's remote Sazan Island (IMAGE: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Last updated: Wed 2026-06-03 14:39 IST

Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner are building a $1.5 billion luxury eco-hotel resort on Sazan Island, an uninhabited, former military outpost in Albania. The 1,400-hectare island lies at the junction of the Adriatic and Ionian Seas, and was previously a heavily fortified Cold War Soviet base. Kushner’s private equity firm, Affinity Partners, is the project’s lead investor. Public criticism has landed on first daughter Ivanka Trump for her high praise for the massive $1.5 billion luxury project in the Mediterranean that has been supported by her husband Jared Kushner’s private equity firm Affinity Partners.

Why is Ivanka Trump facing backlash over new private island?

Trump’s blunt support for the vision and continued efforts on Sazan Island have led to backlash from liberals, who believe that this is Ivanka’s “tone deaf” moment and that she is removed from the economic climate of President Donald Trump. 

In a podcast, Ivanka Trump said that one of her biggest accomplishments is discovering and developing the private island. The journey was an exhilarating experience, she said, “over the course of many years, we built opportunities to help make it a reality and transform it, but there has to be a lot of restraint and care; the land is so beautiful that the architecture has to really be part of it, rise from it.” 

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With social media users now up at arms online, however, the one thing they all had in mind was that Ivanka Trump’s lavish venture “can’t” fit the economic climate that America is facing.

Why is Ivanka Trump’s husband being dubbed “new Jeffrey Epstein”

People are calling Jared Kushner the “new Jeffrey Epstein” after talk of his and Ivanka Trump’s $1.5 billion luxury resort on Albania’s Sazan Island exploded online. Here’s what’s going on: Someone on X posted that, according to a new poll, 89% of Americans think the couple is basically remaking Epstein’s notorious private island with their own project. The post went viral, and suddenly, everyone had something to say about it.

At the core, the story is about Ivanka and Jared planning to transform an old Albanian military island into a high-end eco-resort. Think tons of villas, a marina, and a deal with Aman Resorts. But when Ivanka described the island as one they “discovered,” critics pounced, linking the venture to Epstein’s scandal-ridden hideaway. The wild poll and the Epstein comparison started trending, sparking even more controversy around the whole plan.

What is the truth behind the viral claims? 

The claim that Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner have their own island resort is misleading. Interestingly, the rumour is from a “satire” account, which proudly declares that “I don’t report the facts, I improve them.” The post was obviously a joke on the many questions people have about the elite private island developments and the long-running cultural connection to Jeffrey Epstein’s island.

In addition, it is not known that the so-called poll ever existed. Although many searches were conducted for any recent US poll reference to Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner, Sazan Island, the Albania resort project, or any reference to the island and comparisons to Epstein, there was no credible evidence. 

When Jared Kushner invited Epstein to 2013 Observer Party

Epstein was invited to the 2013 Observer party by Trump’s son-in-law. In newly released emails, Jared Kushner, President Trump’s son-in-law, extended an invitation to the late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein to a high-profile 2013 New York Observer anniversary gala featuring Trump, Harvey Weinstein and a line of celebrities and politicians.

The March 2013 letter was from the New York Observer, the newspaper Kushner owned when Epstein was jailed for 13 months in 2013 for child sex crimes.

The Private Islands of Jeffrey Epstein

Jeffrey Epstein had two neighbouring private islands in the U.S. Virgin Islands, Little St. James (also known as “Epstein Island”) and Great St. James. In 1998 and 2016, he acquired the remote compounds, where his infamous sex-trafficking operations and lavish lifestyle took their roots, and later sold them.

ALSO READ: Watch: Newly Surfaced Video Shows Vickrum Digwa Waving Sword In Another Violent Confrontation Amid Henry Nowak Murder Conviction    

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Why Is Ivanka Trump’s Husband Jared Kushner Being Labelled ‘New Jeffrey Epstein?’ Island Purchase And Israel Link Explained
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Why Is Ivanka Trump’s Husband Jared Kushner Being Labelled ‘New Jeffrey Epstein?’ Island Purchase And Israel Link Explained

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Why Is Ivanka Trump’s Husband Jared Kushner Being Labelled ‘New Jeffrey Epstein?’ Island Purchase And Israel Link Explained
Why Is Ivanka Trump’s Husband Jared Kushner Being Labelled ‘New Jeffrey Epstein?’ Island Purchase And Israel Link Explained
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