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Home > Sports News > Mohammed Siraj Likely To Miss IND vs AFG Test, Aquib Nabi In Line As Replacement: Report

Mohammed Siraj Likely To Miss IND vs AFG Test, Aquib Nabi In Line As Replacement: Report

Mohammed Siraj could miss the upcoming IND vs AFG Test due to workload concerns following IPL 2026. Domestic star Auqib Nabi and Gurnoor Brar stand in line as potential replacements.

Mohammed Siraj Likely To Miss IND vs AFG Test, Aquib Nabi In Line As Replacement: Report. Photo ANI
Mohammed Siraj Likely To Miss IND vs AFG Test, Aquib Nabi In Line As Replacement: Report. Photo ANI

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Wed 2026-06-03 15:00 IST

IND vs AFG: India’s build-up to the upcoming one-off Test match against Afghanistan has run into a hurdle regarding player availability. Serious doubts hang over the participation of premier fast bowler Mohammed Siraj. The Indian team management is closely assessing his heavy workload and is expected to deliver a definitive verdict on his inclusion within the next 48 hours.

Siraj recently wrapped up a grueling 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign with the Gujarat Titans, featuring prominently in every single fixture. His season culminated in the high-stakes final against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on May 31. Having traveled to Chandigarh with the national contingent, Siraj is currently under the watchful eye of the medical unit to determine if he can handle the physical strain of an immediate switch back to red-ball cricket.

While selectors are understandably anxious about fielding an excessively raw bowling lineup, solid safety nets have been readied. Should the management choose to preserve Siraj, talented left-arm speedster Gurnoor Brar is positioned to receive his maiden Test cap. Concurrently, Jammu & Kashmir’s breakout domestic star, Auqib Nabi, is poised to receive an eleventh-hour promotion to the main squad as per TOI. 

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Nabi has forced his way into calculations after a magnificent domestic season. He wreaked havoc by collecting 60 wickets during a sensational Ranji Trophy run, spearheading Jammu & Kashmir’s historic march to the title. He is currently fine-tuning his skills as part of a six-member net bowling contingent aiding the national side, which also features Gurjapneet Singh, Prince Yadav, Saransh Jain, Zeeshan Ansari, and Shivang Kumar.

Meanwhile, the hosts commenced their on-field training camp in New Chandigarh on Wednesday, setting up base at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur. Under the leadership of captain Shubman Gill, the assembled core includes vice-captain KL Rahul, returning wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant, and promising seam-bowling all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy.

This match represents India’s premier red-ball appearance following a disappointing home series loss to South Africa last year. It functions as a critical introductory platform before the national side embarks on demanding Test assignments in Sri Lanka and New Zealand later in the cycle. Historically, this will be just the second ever Test match contested between India and Afghanistan, tracking back to their solitary encounter in Bengaluru in 2018, which the powerhouse hosts captured comfortably by an innings and 262 runs

Read More: Suryakumar Yadav’s Lean Patch Continues As Mumbai Indians Star Fails To Deliver For New Team After IPL 2026 Woes: Check Details Inside

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Mohammed Siraj Likely To Miss IND vs AFG Test, Aquib Nabi In Line As Replacement: Report
Tags: Auqib Nabi India call upGurnoor Brar Test debutIND vs AFG Test 2026India cricket workload managementIndia net bowlers MullanpurIndia vs Afghanistan Test 2026 newsIndia vs Afghanistan Test squadMaharaja Yadavindra Singh Stadium Test matchMohammed Siraj injury updateRanji Trophy highest wicket takerShubman Gill captaincy

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Mohammed Siraj Likely To Miss IND vs AFG Test, Aquib Nabi In Line As Replacement: Report
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