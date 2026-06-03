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Home > World News > US Plans 12.5% Tariffs on India and 59 Other Countries: What It Means for Trade, Exports and the Economy

US Plans 12.5% Tariffs on India and 59 Other Countries: What It Means for Trade, Exports and the Economy

The United States has proposed additional tariffs of up to 12.5% on imports from India and 59 other economies following an investigation into forced labour practices in global supply chains.

US Plans 12.5% Tariffs on India and 59 Other Countries: What It Means for Trade, Exports and the Economy

Published By: Ishika Rawat
Published: Wed 2026-06-03 10:40 IST

The United States is thinking about putting taxes on things it imports from India and many other countries. This is because the US government is worried about people being forced to work against their will in these countries. The Office of the United States Trade Representative announced this plan, which’s part of a bigger effort to make trade fairer for American workers and businesses. People who export things to the US and experts are worried about this especially since India and the US are trying to make a trade agreement.

US Unveils New Tariff Proposal

The US government looked into how other countries stop goods made by forced labour from being imported and exported. It checked 60 countries. Found that many of them do not do enough to stop these goods. So the US wants to put taxes on imports from these countries ranging from 10% to 12.5%. India, China, Japan, South Korea, Brazil and Switzerland are some of the countries that might have to pay the tax of 12.5%.

Why India Has Been Targeted

The US government says that India and some other countries have not done enough to stop goods made by forced labour from being made and sold. This means that American workers and businesses are not competing on a playing field. The US government wants to encourage countries to do more to stop forced labour. It thinks that by putting taxes on these goods countries will be more likely to take action.

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What is a Section 301 Investigation?

The US government has a law that lets it investigate and respond to trade practices that it thinks are unfair. This law is called Section 301 of the US Trade Act of 1974. The US government has used this law before to put taxes on goods from countries, especially China. This time it is using the law to look into forced labour practices.

Impact on India-US Trade Relations

This is a time for trade between India and the US. The two countries are trying to make a trade agreement that will help both of them. If the US puts these taxes on Indian goods it could hurt some Indian industries that rely heavily on the US market. These industries include textiles, clothes, engineering goods, leather products and some manufactured items. However it depends on which products are taxed and whether some products are exempt.

Products Exempted from the Proposed Tariffs

Not all imports will be taxed. The US government has said that some products are too important to be taxed. These products include energy, rare earth materials, some metals, medicines, aircraft parts, coffee, beef and some agricultural products. The US government is also thinking about letting some textile products into the US at a tax rate but it has not said which ones yet.

What Happens Next?

The US government has not made a decision about the taxes yet. It wants to hear what people think so it is asking for comments until July 6. It will also have a hearing on July 7. After that it will decide whether to put the taxes in place change them or exempt products. The next few weeks are important for India as it tries to negotiate a deal and avoid the full impact of the proposed taxes. What happens will affect trade, between India and the US. It could also affect global trade.

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US Plans 12.5% Tariffs on India and 59 Other Countries: What It Means for Trade, Exports and the Economy
Tags: bilateral-trade-agreementforced labour tariffsglobal trade tensionshome-hero-pos-5India economyindia exports to usindia trade newsindia us economic tiesindia us trade relationsIndian exportersinternational trade newssection 301 investigationtextile exports Indiatrump tariff proposalus import dutiesus tariff crackdownUS tariffs on IndiaUS trade policyustr tariffs

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US Plans 12.5% Tariffs on India and 59 Other Countries: What It Means for Trade, Exports and the Economy

US Plans 12.5% Tariffs on India and 59 Other Countries: What It Means for Trade, Exports and the Economy

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US Plans 12.5% Tariffs on India and 59 Other Countries: What It Means for Trade, Exports and the Economy

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US Plans 12.5% Tariffs on India and 59 Other Countries: What It Means for Trade, Exports and the Economy
US Plans 12.5% Tariffs on India and 59 Other Countries: What It Means for Trade, Exports and the Economy
US Plans 12.5% Tariffs on India and 59 Other Countries: What It Means for Trade, Exports and the Economy
US Plans 12.5% Tariffs on India and 59 Other Countries: What It Means for Trade, Exports and the Economy

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