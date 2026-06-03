Kolkata College Cash Mystery: Lakhs of Termite-Infested Currency Found in Surendranath College Union Room, Probe Underway

A surprising thing happened at Surendranath College in Kolkata. The police are now. There is a lot of controversy because a lot of money was found in the college union room. This money was inside two suitcases that were stored in an almirah. The money was found when people were cleaning the college before the monsoon season. The people who were cleaning found two suitcases. When they opened them they found a lot of money. The money was in bundles of ₹100 and ₹500 notes. A lot of it was damaged by termites and moisture.

Cash Discovered During Cleanliness Drive

The college was being cleaned before the monsoon season. The people who were cleaning found an almirah in the union room and they opened it. Inside the almirah they found two suitcases. When they opened the suitcases they found a lot of money. The police were. They came to the college. The police took the suitcases and some documents that were found with the money.

Police Launch Investigation

The police are now trying to figure out how much money was found and where it came from. They are also trying to find out who put the money in the suitcases and why. The police are making a list of all the money that was found. They are trying to find out who had access to the union room and who could have put the money there. The police are working hard to solve this mystery.

Mystery Surrounds Source of the Money

The big question is how did much money end up in the college union room. The police think that the money is worth than ₹1 lakh but some people think it could be a lot more. The problem is that a lot of the money is damaged and cannot be used. This is making it hard for the police to figure out how much money was really found.

The police are trying to find out who the money belongs to and where it came from. This is a mystery and the police are working hard to solve it. The college is also trying to figure out what happened to the money.

Political Controversy Erupts

The discovery of the money has caused a lot of controversy. Some politicians are saying that the college authorities should have known about the money. They are asking how the money could have been hidden in the college union room for long. The politicians are arguing about who the money belongs to and where it came from.

Additional Findings Raise Questions

The police found some things when they were searching the college. They found a gun and some other things that they think might be important. The police are not sure if these things are connected to the money but they are investigating.

College Yet to Issue Statement

The college has not said much about the money. The police are still. The college is waiting to see what they find out. The whole thing is a mystery and everyone is waiting to see what happens next. The termite-eaten money is, at the center of the mystery. Everyone is trying to figure out what happened to it.