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Home > Middle east > Iranian Drones Damage Kuwait Airport Facilities, Leave Multiple Injured: Civil Aviation Authority

Iranian Drones Damage Kuwait Airport Facilities, Leave Multiple Injured: Civil Aviation Authority

Kuwait’s Civil Aviation Authority reported that Iranian drone attacks severely damaged multiple facilities at Kuwait International Airport and caused several injuries, prompting emergency response efforts and raising concerns over regional security.

Iranian Drones Damage Kuwait Airport Facilities, Leave Multiple Injured: Civil Aviation Authority

Published By: Saniya shaikh siddique
Published: Wed 2026-06-03 12:13 IST

Kuwait City: Kuwait’s Civil Aviation Authority says that Iranian drone attacks caused big, visible damage to several places at Kuwait International Airport, which makes people worry about how safe civilian infrastructure is, especially with the tensions in the region keep rising. As the officials described it, a number of airport installations got hit during these attacks, and that led to both material harm and injuries among airport personnel.  

This new statement arrives after a run of drone strikes aimed at the airport over the past months. Before this, earlier attacks damaged the airport’s radar system, the fuel storage facilities, and some sections of the passenger terminals, which disrupted day to day work and made authorities switch to emergency response procedures. In some cases, it was only the infrastructure that suffered, but in other moments workers were hurt, and then they had to temporarily pause airport activities.  

Officials added that emergency teams were sent right away to check what happened, cordon off the affected areas, and make sure passengers and staff stay safe. Airport authorities also stressed that the contingency plan was put into action quickly enough to keep operational interruptions small, while still protecting essential services.

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One of the most serious incidents happened when a drone strike hit a passenger terminal, and it injured several workers also, plus it caused some structural damage. In another attack, drones went after fuel tanks and then triggered fires, so it took extensive firefighting operations to contain everything. Authorities also said there was significant harm to the airport’s radar infrastructure after multiple drone assaults, so it wasn’t just the visible parts.

Kuwaiti officials have blamed Iran, and also groups that are aligned with it, for these attacks. They frame it as a clear breach of national sovereignty, and an ongoing threat to civilian aviation. The timing is not random either, because the strikes are taking place during a wider regional confrontation that involves Iran, the United States, Israel, and several Gulf nations too.

Even with these repeated incidents, Kuwait’s aviation authorities insist they’re still coordinating closely with defense and security agencies. The goal is, to safeguard air traffic and protect critical infrastructure. Right now damage assessment is still happening, and repair work is ongoing as officials try to bring the airport back to full operational capacity.

Taken together, the events underline how civilian airports and transportation networks are becoming more exposed to drone warfare. In response, regional governments are increasingly pouring resources into air defense systems, in order to meet these new aerial threats before they escalate further.

Kuwait Army Reports Significant Damage and Injuries After Airport Attack, Blames Iran

The Kuwaiti military said the strike caused “significant material damage” to Kuwait International Airport, and it also left injuries to “a number of individuals, who received the necessary medical care .” In an official statement, Kuwaiti authorities blamed Iran for the drone and missile assault, calling it a serious violation of the country’s sovereignty and security. Airport facilities, even parts of the passenger terminal, were reportedly damaged too, while emergency response teams were sent out to help the injured and to take stock of the extent of the destruction.

Also Read :  Was Dubai Attacked Again? Explosions Heard As Kuwait Faces Heavy Aerial Assault From Iran

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Iranian Drones Damage Kuwait Airport Facilities, Leave Multiple Injured: Civil Aviation Authority
Tags: Airport DamageCivil Aviation Authoritydrone attackiranian droneskuwait airportMultiple Injuries

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Iranian Drones Damage Kuwait Airport Facilities, Leave Multiple Injured: Civil Aviation Authority

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Iranian Drones Damage Kuwait Airport Facilities, Leave Multiple Injured: Civil Aviation Authority
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