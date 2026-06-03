Was Dubai Attacked Again? Explosions Heard As Kuwait Faces Heavy Aerial Assault From Iran

MIDDLE-EAST CONFLICT: As Iran targeted Kuwait in the latest escalation, explosions were also heard in Dubai and neighbouring areas. A few videos surfaced on X, however, they are yet to be verified. An account on X called BRICS claimed that explosions were heard in Dubai, UAE. Meanwhile, Kuwait’s military said its air defences were busy intercepting missiles and drones as the country came under heavy aerial assault. The General Staff put out a statement clarifying that the explosions many people heard weren’t attacks hitting their targets; they were the result of Kuwait’s defence systems stopping incoming threats. It’s a tense atmosphere in the Gulf, and all sides are on edge.

Multiple attacks on Dubai since escalation

Since the US-Iran conflict kicked off in late February 2026, Dubai’s felt the impact more than once. On February 28, 2026, explosions hit several Gulf states, including the UAE, right after Iran fired back with missile and drone attacks in response to US military strikes.

March 16 saw another tense moment: a drone attack threw off flights in Dubai, and Iranian strikes reportedly hit other parts of the country. Then, between March 31 and April 4, reports described more attacks and interceptions involving drones and missiles near Dubai and nearby areas. Security alerts went up, and organisers cancelled some public events.

Flights suspended amid US-Iran war

There have been reported disruptions in flights at parts of the Middle East following the alleged attacks by Iran on Kuwait and Bahrain, with measures taken for precautionary reasons. Multiple reports indicated that Bahrain closed down its airspace and that airline service was impacted in the UAE and Kuwait as tensions between the two countries rose.

The US military said Wednesday morning that Iranian missiles were fired at Kuwait and Bahrain and they were either ineffective or downed, and that the US responded by striking an Iranian facility. The strikes were on an Iranian military ground control station on Qeshm Island near the Strait of Hormuz, where there is a desalination plant, US Central Command said.

Iran is believed to have ceased contact with mediators regarding a possible extension of a ceasefire with the US over the past few days, after the latest attack. But U.S. President Donald Trump said no, but “talks are still continuing,” PTI reported. On Tuesday, Iran’s ballistic missiles hit Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Dubai and even U.S. military bases in Kuwait, dramatically escalating the three-month-old conflict and sending the strongest message yet that Tehran is ready to bring the war into the Gulf.

Iran attacks US military bases in Kuwait

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said it launched precise, targeted strikes on US military bases in Kuwait. They called these attacks a direct answer to what they described as a US strike on Iran’s Qeshm Island.

They didn’t mince words about their stance. The IRGC warned that if anyone threatens Iran’s sovereignty again, they’ll answer with force that means a heavy, decisive blow, not just the usual military response. According to their statement, the days of hit-and-run attacks are finished. Anyone who tries will face the consequences for what the IRGC calls reckless behaviour. This comes as the US and Iran have been trading attacks, one of the biggest flare-ups since April’s ceasefire. Tensions are high, and negotiations are shaky after days of back-and-forth blows and growing frustration.

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