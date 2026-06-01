Gold Rate Today On 1 June, 2026: Check Out Yellow Metal Prices of 24K, 22K, 18K Prices In UAE, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Qatar, Saudi Arabia & Oman

Gold prices across the Middle East on 1 June, 2026: Gold prices across the Middle East eased today, tracking a softer global tone as spot gold hovered near $4,527–$4,535 per ounce. A stronger US dollar kept bullion under pressure, even as geopolitical nerves around US–Iran talks continued to simmer in the background. In Dubai, 24K gold stood at AED 547.50 per gram, while Saudi Arabia priced it at SAR 563.00. Qatar, Oman, and Kuwait also saw similar steady-to-soft moves across key purity levels. Overall, prices look less like a rally and more like a cautious pause, waiting for the next global trigger to decide direction.
Gold Rate Today (1 June, 2026) in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Oman: Check 24K, 22K, 18K Prices in Local Currency and INR
24k, 22k and 18k Gold Rates Today (Per Gram) – 1st June, 2026
- 21K values for Qatar, Oman, Bahrain, and Kuwait are estimated averages based on regional pricing trends, since direct 21K retail quotes were not listed.
- These are base gold rates only. Retail jewellery prices will be higher due to making charges, design complexity, and brand premiums.
Gold Price Last 15 Days (Per 10g, 24K)
(Disclaimer: Gold prices mentioned are based on available retail market data and may vary by location, jeweller, and time of update. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial or investment advice. Readers are advised to verify latest rates from official or local sources before making any buying or selling decisions.)
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