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Home > Middle east > Gold Rate Today On 1 June, 2026: Check Out Yellow Metal Prices of 24K, 22K, 18K Prices In UAE, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Qatar, Saudi Arabia & Oman

Gold Rate Today On 1 June, 2026: Check Out Yellow Metal Prices of 24K, 22K, 18K Prices In UAE, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Qatar, Saudi Arabia & Oman

Gold prices across the Middle East eased on June 1 as stronger US dollar pressured bullion. Dubai 24K held at AED 547.50, with regional markets showing cautious, range-bound movement.

Gold Rates Today
Gold Rates Today

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: Mon 2026-06-01 09:53 IST

Gold prices across the Middle East on 1 June, 2026: Gold prices across the Middle East eased today, tracking a softer global tone as spot gold hovered near $4,527–$4,535 per ounce. A stronger US dollar kept bullion under pressure, even as geopolitical nerves around US–Iran talks continued to simmer in the background. In Dubai, 24K gold stood at AED 547.50 per gram, while Saudi Arabia priced it at SAR 563.00. Qatar, Oman, and Kuwait also saw similar steady-to-soft moves across key purity levels. Overall, prices look less like a rally and more like a cautious pause, waiting for the next global trigger to decide direction.

Gold Rate Today (1 June, 2026) in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Oman: Check 24K, 22K, 18K Prices in Local Currency and INR

24k, 22k and 18k Gold Rates Today (Per Gram) – 1st June, 2026

Country / City 24K (Pure Gold) 22K (Standard Jewelry) 21K  18K (Design Purity)
UAE (Dubai) AED 547.50 AED 507.00 AED 486.00 AED 416.75
Saudi Arabia (Riyadh) SAR 567.00 SAR 518.00 SAR 478.50 SAR 424.00
Qatar (Doha) QAR 547.00 QAR 504.00 QAR 475.00 QAR 412.50
Oman (Muscat) OMR 57.50 OMR 53.70 OMR 50.50 OMR 42.45
Bahrain (Manama) BHD 55.70 BHD 51.90 BHD 49.00 BHD 42.60
Kuwait (Kuwait City) KWD 45.60 KWD 41.82 KWD 39.50 KWD 34.21
  • 21K values for Qatar, Oman, Bahrain, and Kuwait are estimated averages based on regional pricing trends, since direct 21K retail quotes were not listed.
  • These are base gold rates only. Retail jewellery prices will be higher due to making charges, design complexity, and brand premiums.

Gold Price Last 15 Days (Per 10g, 24K)

Date 24K Gold Rate 22K Gold Rate Ounce Rate Buy Rate Sell Rate
June 1, 2026 AED 547.50 AED 507.00 AED 16,860.00 AED 507.00 AED 547.50
May 30, 2026 AED 539.00 AED 499.50 AED 16,880.00 AED 499.50 AED 539.00
May 29, 2026 AED 541.25 AED 501.25 AED 16,920.00 AED 501.25 AED 541.25
May 28, 2026 AED 543.75 AED 503.50 AED 17,001.00 AED 503.50 AED 543.75
May 27, 2026 AED 543.75 AED 503.50 AED 17,001.00 AED 503.50 AED 543.75
May 26, 2026 AED 549.75 AED 509.00 AED 17,095.00 AED 509.00 AED 549.75
May 25, 2026 AED 547.50 AED 507.00 AED 17,027.25 AED 507.00 AED 547.50
May 24, 2026 AED 547.50 AED 507.00 AED 17.027.25 AED 507.00 AED 547.50
May 23, 2026 AED 547.50 AED 507.00 AED 17.027.25 AED 507.00 AED 547.50
May 22, 2026 AED 547.50 AED 507.00 AED 17.027.25 AED 507.00 AED 547.50
May 21, 2026 AED 545.41 AED 500.63 AED 16,962.25 AED 500.63 AED 545.41
May 20, 2026 AED 542.25 AED 502.00 AED 16,402.06 AED 492.25 AED 542.25
May 19, 2026 AED 556.00 AED 556.00 AED 585.00 AED 554.00 AED 570.00
May 18, 2026 AED 547.25 AED 506.75 AED 17,019.47 AED 506.75 AED 547.25
May 17, 2026 AED 547.00 AED 506.50 AED 17,011.00 AED 506.00 AED 546.50

(Disclaimer: Gold prices mentioned are based on available retail market data and may vary by location, jeweller, and time of update. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial or investment advice. Readers are advised to verify latest rates from official or local sources before making any buying or selling decisions.)

Also Read: CNG Price Hike In Mumbai: Another ₹2 Shock Hits Commuters As Fuel Prices Climb To ₹86/kg, Adding Fresh Pressure On Daily Commuters

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Gold Rate Today On 1 June, 2026: Check Out Yellow Metal Prices of 24K, 22K, 18K Prices In UAE, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Qatar, Saudi Arabia & Oman
Tags: 18k gold price22k gold rateBahrain gold ratebullion ratesDubai gold pricegeopolitical gold pricesgold market updategold news todaygold price June 2026gold prices todayKuwait gold priceMiddle East gold ratesOman Gold PricePrecious metals updateQatar gold rateSaudi Arabia gold priceSpot gold priceUAE gold rate 24KUS dollar impact gold

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Gold Rate Today On 1 June, 2026: Check Out Yellow Metal Prices of 24K, 22K, 18K Prices In UAE, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Qatar, Saudi Arabia & Oman
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Gold Rate Today On 1 June, 2026: Check Out Yellow Metal Prices of 24K, 22K, 18K Prices In UAE, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Qatar, Saudi Arabia & Oman
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