JEE Advanced 2026 Results Declared: Shubham Kumar Secures AIR 1, IIT Delhi Zone Dominates Top Ranks

The results of JEE Advanced 2026 have been announced. The results were announced by IIT Roorkee. Shubham Kumar of the IIT Delhi zone secured All India Rank (AIR) 1 in this year’s examination. Women candidates have also performed remarkably well in the exam. Arohi Deshpande is the female topper of the JEE Advanced 2026. This announcement marks the conclusion of one of the most competitive engineering entrance examinations in the country and will lead to admission to the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) through counselling.

Who is JEE Advanced topper Shubham Kumar

JEE Advanced topper Shubham Kumar is from the IIT Delhi zone. He is the All India Ranker 1 of the more than 1.79 lakh candidates who appeared in this year’s JEE Advanced 2026. The result is also a testament to the performance of the candidates from the IIT Delhi zone. Other candidates from the zone who secured the second and third positions are Kabir Chhillar and Jatain Chahar respectively. The zone is said to have achieved a clean sweep of the top three ranks. The result is an outcome of a lot of effort and preparation since the JEE Advanced 2026 is the gateway to the undergraduate programmes at all IITs.

Who is female topper Arohi Deshpande

Arohi Deshpande is the female topper of JEE Advanced 2026. Her performance is outstanding since more than 10,000 female candidates qualified the exam this year. The number of females appearing and performing well in the Indian engineering entrance exams is on a rise. The story of Arohi is sure to motivate many aspirants who would be appearing for the next edition of the exam. Official data shows that 10,107 female candidates have passed the JEE Advanced 2026 and are eligible for admission at the IITs.

How many candidates qualified JEE Advanced 2026

According to the official data released by IIT Roorkee, the total number of candidates who appeared for JEE Advanced 2026 is 187,389. However, only 179,694 candidates appeared for both Paper 1 and Paper 2 conducted on the 17th of May.

Out of the total candidates who appeared in the exam, 56,880 candidates qualified for the next stage and will be eligible for the admission process. The exam had been conducted in two shifts. While Paper 1 was conducted in the morning shift from 9 am to 12 pm, Paper 2 was conducted in the second shift from 2 pm to 5 pm.

How can candidates check JEE Advanced 2026 result

Candidates can check results through the official JEE Advanced website. To access their result, it is necessary for the candidates to log in using their roll number, date of birth and registered mobile number for result download. A scorecard contains some important information like subject-wise score, total score, qualifying status and rank achieved. Candidates are urged to download and maintain a copy of the scorecard, as it is particularly useful in the counselling and admission process.

What happens after JEE Advanced 2026 result

Once the result is declared, all the qualified candidates should register themselves for the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) counselling for admission in government-funded technical institutes, which includes IITs, NITs and IIITs. Later, during counselling, the candidates should register themselves, fill in the institutes and courses of preference and then participate in the seat allocation process based on their rank and eligibility. Now that the results are out, the aspirants’ focus has shifted from the performance in the examination to the admission in the institutes and engineering programmes of their choice.

Also Read: JEE Advanced Result 2026 Released at jeeadv.ac.in: Check JoSAA Counselling Schedule and AAT Registration Dates