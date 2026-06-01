Stock Market Today: Dalal Street Opens Firm; Sensex Jumps Over 500 Points, Nifty Flat, Rupee Edges Higher; IT Stocks Lead Early Rally

Stock Market Today: Markets Start With a Bang, Then Dial Back the Excitement. Monday trading kicked off with a lot of energy. The Sensex jumped by over 500 points, and the Nifty sort of briefly crossed 23,700. Still, that initial push couldn’t really stay steady as the morning rolled along, and the indices gave back some of those early gains, not all, but enough. Around 9:20 AM, the Sensex was up by 264 points at 75,039.7, while the Nifty was trading 84 points higher at 23,631.85. In terms of movers, IndiGo, Asian Paints, Infosys, TCS, and Tech Mahindra got a decent amount of buying attention, pretty clear. The banking basket looked a bit split up. AU Small Finance Bank, Yes Bank, and HDFC Bank edged higher; however, Union Bank, ICICI Bank, IDFC First Bank, and Axis Bank slipped slightly. For now, the market seems to be probing whether the early optimism has enough steam to carry it through the whole day.
Aishwarya is a journalism graduate with over 4.5 years of experience thriving in the buzzing corporate media world. She’s got a knack for decoding business news, tracking the twists and turns of the stock market, covering the masala of the entertainment world, and sometimes her stories come with just the right sprinkle of political commentary. She has worked with several organizations, interned at ZEE and gained professional skills at TV9 and News24, And now is learning and writing at NewsX, she’s no stranger to the newsroom hustle. Her storytelling style is fast-paced, creative, and perfectly tailored to connect with both the platform and its audience. Moto: Approaching every story from the reader’s point of view, backing up her insights with solid facts.
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