Stock Market Today: Dalal Street Opens Firm; Sensex Jumps Over 500 Points, Nifty Flat, Rupee Edges Higher; IT Stocks Lead Early Rally

Stock Market Today: Markets Start With a Bang, Then Dial Back the Excitement. Monday trading kicked off with a lot of energy. The Sensex jumped by over 500 points, and the Nifty sort of briefly crossed 23,700. Still, that initial push couldn’t really stay steady as the morning rolled along, and the indices gave back some of those early gains, not all, but enough. Around 9:20 AM, the Sensex was up by 264 points at 75,039.7, while the Nifty was trading 84 points higher at 23,631.85. In terms of movers, IndiGo, Asian Paints, Infosys, TCS, and Tech Mahindra got a decent amount of buying attention, pretty clear. The banking basket looked a bit split up. AU Small Finance Bank, Yes Bank, and HDFC Bank edged higher; however, Union Bank, ICICI Bank, IDFC First Bank, and Axis Bank slipped slightly. For now, the market seems to be probing whether the early optimism has enough steam to carry it through the whole day.

Stock Market Opening Bell @9:15 AM Sensex: 75,338.61 ( +562.87 points | +0.75% )

75,338.61 ( ) Nifty 50: 23,665.95 (+118.20 points | +0.50%) Indian markets traded firmly in the green, with the Sensex gaining over 560 points and the Nifty reclaiming 23,650. Positive sentiment, selective buying, and improving risk appetite helped benchmark indices start the week strongly. Stock Market Sectorwise performance IT Leads: Infosys, TCS, and Tech Mahindra gained.

Infosys, TCS, and Tech Mahindra gained. Aviation Strong: IndiGo was among the top movers.

IndiGo was among the top movers. Paints Positive: Asian Paints traded higher.

Asian Paints traded higher. Banking Mixed: HDFC Bank, Yes Bank, and AU SFB gained; ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Union Bank, and IDFC First Bank slipped.

HDFC Bank, Yes Bank, and AU SFB gained; ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Union Bank, and IDFC First Bank slipped. Large Caps Supported Markets: Select heavyweight stocks kept indices in the green.

Select heavyweight stocks kept indices in the green. Midcaps & Smallcaps Active: Stock-specific buying remained visible.

Stock-specific buying remained visible. Market Mood: Positive but cautious amid global uncertainties. Rupee Watch Opening Rate: ₹94.97 per US dollar

₹94.97 per US dollar Previous Close: ₹95.00 per US dollar

₹95.00 per US dollar Move: Rupee strengthened by 3 paise in early trade

Rupee strengthened by 3 paise in early trade Market View: The domestic currency opened slightly higher against the US dollar, reflecting a positive start to the week in the forex market

Stock Market On Friday

Right when investors were thinking, okay, maybe a quiet end to the week, the bears showed up late, like too late, but still somehow in full drama mode. Indian benchmark indices ended Friday far into the red, and the selling pressure basically spread across nearly all segments, minus IT. The Sensex dropped 1,092 points and settled at 74,775.74. The Nifty also slipped 359 points, closing just under the 23,550 level at 23,547.75. And it wasn’t just the big names taking the hit either. Midcap and smallcap shares also slid as market mood got more subdued. Auto, metal, energy, and oil & gas led the fall, while IT carved out a rare bright spot. Tech Mahindra, Infosys, Wipro, and HCLTech managed to hang onto gains, so even during a rough session, someone still ends up in the winners’ circle.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as an investment advice. Prior to making an investment, conduct thorough research and consult with your financial advisor.)

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