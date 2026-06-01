LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Gujarat Titans bus AAT 2026 Asian markets today chennai commercial cylinder business news Ceasefire talks Garba video DUBAI Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita case apple Instagram Creator Tools Gujarat Titans bus AAT 2026 Asian markets today chennai commercial cylinder business news Ceasefire talks Garba video DUBAI Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita case apple Instagram Creator Tools Gujarat Titans bus AAT 2026 Asian markets today chennai commercial cylinder business news Ceasefire talks Garba video DUBAI Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita case apple Instagram Creator Tools Gujarat Titans bus AAT 2026 Asian markets today chennai commercial cylinder business news Ceasefire talks Garba video DUBAI Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita case apple Instagram Creator Tools
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Gujarat Titans bus AAT 2026 Asian markets today chennai commercial cylinder business news Ceasefire talks Garba video DUBAI Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita case apple Instagram Creator Tools Gujarat Titans bus AAT 2026 Asian markets today chennai commercial cylinder business news Ceasefire talks Garba video DUBAI Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita case apple Instagram Creator Tools Gujarat Titans bus AAT 2026 Asian markets today chennai commercial cylinder business news Ceasefire talks Garba video DUBAI Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita case apple Instagram Creator Tools Gujarat Titans bus AAT 2026 Asian markets today chennai commercial cylinder business news Ceasefire talks Garba video DUBAI Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita case apple Instagram Creator Tools
LIVE TV
Home > Business News > Stock Market Today: Dalal Street Opens Firm; Sensex Jumps Over 500 Points, Nifty Flat, Rupee Edges Higher; IT Stocks Lead Early Rally

Stock Market Today: Dalal Street Opens Firm; Sensex Jumps Over 500 Points, Nifty Flat, Rupee Edges Higher; IT Stocks Lead Early Rally

Markets opened strong with Sensex up over 500 points and Nifty near 23,700, but momentum faded as gains trimmed. IT, aviation, and select largecaps led cautious early trading.

Stock Market Today Updates
Stock Market Today Updates

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: Mon 2026-06-01 09:28 IST

Stock Market Today: Markets Start With a Bang, Then Dial Back the Excitement. Monday trading kicked off with a lot of energy. The Sensex jumped by over 500 points, and the Nifty sort of briefly crossed 23,700. Still, that initial push couldn’t really stay steady as the morning rolled along, and the indices gave back some of those early gains, not all, but enough. Around 9:20 AM, the Sensex was up by 264 points at 75,039.7, while the Nifty was trading 84 points higher at 23,631.85. In terms of movers, IndiGo, Asian Paints, Infosys, TCS, and Tech Mahindra got a decent amount of buying attention, pretty clear. The banking basket looked a bit split up. AU Small Finance Bank, Yes Bank, and HDFC Bank edged higher; however, Union Bank, ICICI Bank, IDFC First Bank, and Axis Bank slipped slightly. For now, the market seems to be probing whether the early optimism has enough steam to carry it through the whole day.

Stock Market Today : Market Snapshot (1 June, 2026)

        Stock Market Opening Bell @9:15 AM

        • Sensex: 75,338.61 (+562.87 points | +0.75%)
        • Nifty 50: 23,665.95 (+118.20 points | +0.50%)

        Indian markets traded firmly in the green, with the Sensex gaining over 560 points and the Nifty reclaiming 23,650. Positive sentiment, selective buying, and improving risk appetite helped benchmark indices start the week strongly.

            Stock Market Sectorwise performance

            • IT Leads: Infosys, TCS, and Tech Mahindra gained.
            • Aviation Strong: IndiGo was among the top movers.
            • Paints Positive: Asian Paints traded higher.
            • Banking Mixed: HDFC Bank, Yes Bank, and AU SFB gained; ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Union Bank, and IDFC First Bank slipped.
            • Large Caps Supported Markets: Select heavyweight stocks kept indices in the green.
            • Midcaps & Smallcaps Active: Stock-specific buying remained visible.
            • Market Mood: Positive but cautious amid global uncertainties.

            Rupee Watch

            • Opening Rate: ₹94.97 per US dollar
            • Previous Close: ₹95.00 per US dollar
            • Move: Rupee strengthened by 3 paise in early trade
            • Market View: The domestic currency opened slightly higher against the US dollar, reflecting a positive start to the week in the forex market

            Stock Market On Friday

            Right when investors were thinking, okay, maybe a quiet end to the week, the bears showed up late, like too late, but still somehow in full drama mode. Indian benchmark indices ended Friday far into the red, and the selling pressure basically spread across nearly all segments, minus IT. The Sensex dropped 1,092 points and settled at 74,775.74. The Nifty also slipped 359 points, closing just under the 23,550 level at 23,547.75. And it wasn’t just the big names taking the hit either. Midcap and smallcap shares also slid as market mood got more subdued. Auto, metal, energy, and oil & gas led the fall, while IT carved out a rare bright spot. Tech Mahindra, Infosys, Wipro, and HCLTech managed to hang onto gains, so even during a rough session, someone still ends up in the winners’ circle.

            You Might Be Interested In

                (Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as an investment advice. Prior to making an investment, conduct thorough research and consult with your financial advisor.)

                Also Read: Global Markets: From Wall Street To Kospi, US–Iran Deal Changing The Sentiment; Caution Still in Play

                ——————————————–
                Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
                ————————————————–

                Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

                Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

                Stock Market Today: Dalal Street Opens Firm; Sensex Jumps Over 500 Points, Nifty Flat, Rupee Edges Higher; IT Stocks Lead Early Rally
                Tags: Asian PaintsDalal Streetforex markethdfc bankIndian IndicesIndian sharesindian stock marketIndiGo stockInfosysIT StocksMarket Openingmarket updateNifty Trendnifty-50rupee ratesensexsensex todaystock market livestock market newsstock market todaytcs

                RELATED News

                Petrol, Diesel, CNG Prices Today: Check Latest Fuel Rates On June 1

                What Will The Stock Market Look Like Today? Sensex, Nifty Face Global Uncertainty Amid US-Iran Talks

                Stock Market Outlook Today: Will June Begin On A Strong Note For Dalal Street?

                Stocks To Watch Today: IndiGo, Reliance, NMDC Among Shares In Focus On June 1

                UAE Salary Rule Changes From June 1: What Indian Expats And Employers Must Know

                LATEST NEWS

                Barack Obama's Old White House Instagram Gets Hacked

                Stock Market Today: Dalal Street Opens Firm; Sensex Jumps Over 500 Points, Nifty Flat, Rupee Edges Higher; IT Stocks Lead Early Rally

                44 Year-Old Russian Man Accused of Attempted Rape to 5-Year-Old Girl From Tyumen Playground

                Gujarat Titans Bus Catches Fire After IPL Final Loss, Players Evacuated

                JEE Advanced Result 2026 Released at jeeadv.ac.in: Check JoSAA Counselling Schedule and AAT Registration Dates

                18-Year-Old Sri Lankan Refugee Killed In Chennai, Bar Brawl Turns Fatal

                Commercial Cylinder Gets Expensive In Delhi By Rs. 42, Check Latest Price Here

                Fact Check: Did Iran President Masoud Pezeshkian Resign? All About Shocking ‘Takeover’ Claim

                Viral Video: Michigan Nurse Faces Backlash Over Alleged Threat to Assassinate Donald Trump

                Viral Video: Michigan Nurse Faces Backlash Over Alleged Comments Targeting Donald Trump

                Stock Market Today: Dalal Street Opens Firm; Sensex Jumps Over 500 Points, Nifty Flat, Rupee Edges Higher; IT Stocks Lead Early Rally

                Follow Us

                Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

                NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

                TOP CATEGORIES

                QUICK LINKS

                Stock Market Today: Dalal Street Opens Firm; Sensex Jumps Over 500 Points, Nifty Flat, Rupee Edges Higher; IT Stocks Lead Early Rally

                Follow Us

                Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

                NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

                TOP CATEGORIES

                Group Websites

                Stock Market Today: Dalal Street Opens Firm; Sensex Jumps Over 500 Points, Nifty Flat, Rupee Edges Higher; IT Stocks Lead Early Rally
                Stock Market Today: Dalal Street Opens Firm; Sensex Jumps Over 500 Points, Nifty Flat, Rupee Edges Higher; IT Stocks Lead Early Rally
                Stock Market Today: Dalal Street Opens Firm; Sensex Jumps Over 500 Points, Nifty Flat, Rupee Edges Higher; IT Stocks Lead Early Rally
                Stock Market Today: Dalal Street Opens Firm; Sensex Jumps Over 500 Points, Nifty Flat, Rupee Edges Higher; IT Stocks Lead Early Rally

                QUICK LINKS