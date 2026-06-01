LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
commercial cylinder business news assassination threat Chris Coons Bhuvneshwar Kumar IPL 2026 exam centre accident Garba video himachal elections DUBAI Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita case apple Instagram Creator Tools ghaziabad commercial cylinder business news assassination threat Chris Coons Bhuvneshwar Kumar IPL 2026 exam centre accident Garba video himachal elections DUBAI Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita case apple Instagram Creator Tools ghaziabad commercial cylinder business news assassination threat Chris Coons Bhuvneshwar Kumar IPL 2026 exam centre accident Garba video himachal elections DUBAI Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita case apple Instagram Creator Tools ghaziabad commercial cylinder business news assassination threat Chris Coons Bhuvneshwar Kumar IPL 2026 exam centre accident Garba video himachal elections DUBAI Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita case apple Instagram Creator Tools ghaziabad
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
commercial cylinder business news assassination threat Chris Coons Bhuvneshwar Kumar IPL 2026 exam centre accident Garba video himachal elections DUBAI Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita case apple Instagram Creator Tools ghaziabad commercial cylinder business news assassination threat Chris Coons Bhuvneshwar Kumar IPL 2026 exam centre accident Garba video himachal elections DUBAI Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita case apple Instagram Creator Tools ghaziabad commercial cylinder business news assassination threat Chris Coons Bhuvneshwar Kumar IPL 2026 exam centre accident Garba video himachal elections DUBAI Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita case apple Instagram Creator Tools ghaziabad commercial cylinder business news assassination threat Chris Coons Bhuvneshwar Kumar IPL 2026 exam centre accident Garba video himachal elections DUBAI Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita case apple Instagram Creator Tools ghaziabad
LIVE TV
Home > Business News > Stocks To Watch Today On June 1: IndiGo, Reliance, Glenmark Pharma, NMDC Among Key Shares In Focus Today

Stocks To Watch Today On June 1: IndiGo, Reliance, Glenmark Pharma, NMDC Among Key Shares In Focus Today

Stocks To Watch Today, June 1: IndiGo, Reliance, Glenmark Pharma, Lupin, NMDC and Suzlon are in focus amid earnings, USFDA approval, rating upgrades and orders.

Stocks To Watch Today, June 1: IndiGo, Reliance, Glenmark Pharma, Lupin, NMDC and Suzlon are in focus amid earnings, USFDA approval, rating upgrades and orders.
Stocks To Watch Today, June 1: IndiGo, Reliance, Glenmark Pharma, Lupin, NMDC and Suzlon are in focus amid earnings, USFDA approval, rating upgrades and orders.

Published By: Priyanka Roshan
Published: Mon 2026-06-01 07:37 IST

Stocks To Watch Today, June 1, 2026: The Sensex and Nifty had a tough May, and now market participants will be looking for new triggers as June trading begins. With sentiment in the wider market cautious, a number of stocks are likely to stay in focus on Monday on the back of earnings, regulatory approvals, new order wins, leadership changes, and credit-rating action. Here’s a look at the stocks that could be in the limelight on Dalal Street today.

1. InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo)

If you are watching aviation stocks, then IndiGo is likely to be one of the most closely watched names today. The airline reported a net loss of Rs 2,536.3 crore in the March quarter against a profit of Rs 3,067.5 crore a year ago. Revenue was a little better, but profitability was hit hard by weaker operating performance and earnings hit by exceptional items.

2. Glenmark Pharma

This quarter Glenmark Pharma had one of the best earnings performances in the pharma industry. The company’s net profit jumped to Rs 301.4 crore from Rs 4.6 crore a year ago, while revenue and operating margins also improved significantly. Investors will be looking to see if the stock can build on its gains on strong results.

You Might Be Interested In

3. Lupin

Lupin gets USFDA nod for sodium sulphate, magnesium sulphate and potassium chloride tablets. Lupin gains US Food and Drug Administration approval for sodium sulphate, magnesium sulphate and potassium chloride tablets. The approval adds to the company’s product pipeline for the US market and may be viewed favourably by investors looking for regulatory-driven growth potential.

4. Inox Wind

Inox Wind shares fall on poor quarterly results; net profit drops more than 51% YoY. Margins were down while revenues and also EBITDA were down. Investors will need to decide if the recent correction has already priced in the weaker earnings performance.

5. Concord Biotech

In the fourth quarter, Concord Biotech’s profit and revenue witnessed a steep fall. However, the company has declared a dividend of Rs 7.55 per share. Investors will consider the weaker earnings against the announcement of the shareholder payout.

6. NMDC

NMDC has posted a healthy set of numbers with revenue up 62% on year and net profit up 36%. Margins were under pressure, but the strong top-line growth of the mining major could keep the stock on traders’ radar.

7. PNC Infratech

Infrastructure developer PNC Infratech has won an EPC contract worth Rs 302.4 crore from the Airports Authority of India. Revenue visibility is usually improved by new project wins, and the stock could be worth watching in today’s session.

8. Hindustan Zinc

Hindustan Zinc has named Amit Gupta as CFO, effective from June 1, and also given an extension for two months for its CEO, Arun Mishra. High-level management changes in big-cap metal companies are closely watched by investors.

9. Central Bank of India

The state-owned lender has also declared its fourth interim dividend payment of Rs 485 crore to the government, amounting to Rs 970 crore so far in FY26. Investors will watch the stock for any reaction to the capital distribution move.

10. Suzlon Energy

Suzlon Energy plans to challenge the market regulator’s order levying a penalty of Rs 28.95 crore for alleged misrepresentation of financial statements. The regulatory development may keep the stock in the spotlight, but the company plans to appeal.

11. Reliance Industries

Moody’s raised the rating of Reliance Industries to Baa1 from Baa2, citing the diversified operations, stable credit profile and prudent credit policy of the conglomerate. These kinds of upgrades can help sentiment for the stock and often help boost investor confidence.

12. SBI Life Insurance

Ramesh Venkateshamurthy has been appointed deputy chief executive officer of SBI Life, the company informed in a filing. Besides, stock market investors also take note of appointments of leaders in financial service firms because of their long-term strategic implications.

What Investors Should Know

June begins with a robust layer of stock-specific triggers rather than broad market catalysts. GIFT Nifty suggests a flat to positive start; however, earnings reactions, regulatory approvals, management changes and rating actions will likely drive trading activity. The market will start a new month with investors keeping a close eye on IndiGo, Reliance Industries, Glenmark Pharma, NMDC and Lupin.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. The views, opinions, and recommendations expressed herein are those of the respective experts. Readers are advised to consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

Also Read: RBI MPC, Advance Tax Deadlines, Form 16, Fuel Prices And More: What Financial Changes Are Coming In June 2026?

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Stocks To Watch Today On June 1: IndiGo, Reliance, Glenmark Pharma, NMDC Among Key Shares In Focus Today
Tags: business newsbuzzing stockshome-hero-pos-3stock marketStocks To Watch

RELATED News

Can A ₹5,000 Monthly SIP Really Make You A Crorepati? Here’s The Math Behind It

From RBI MPC To Form 16: Key Financial Changes In June 2026

Why Is UP Increasing Electricity Bills And Will Other States Follow Suit?

June 2026 Bank Holidays: Banks To Remain Closed For 11 Days; Check RBI List

India Cuts Export Duties On Petrol, Diesel, ATF: What Does It Mean For Refiners?

LATEST NEWS

Stocks To Watch Today On June 1: IndiGo, Reliance, Glenmark Pharma, NMDC Among Key Shares In Focus Today

Fact Check: Did Iran President Masoud Pezeshkian Resign? All About Shocking ‘Takeover’ Claim

Viral Video: Michigan Nurse Faces Backlash Over Alleged Threat to Assassinate Donald Trump

Viral Video: Michigan Nurse Faces Backlash Over Alleged Comments Targeting Donald Trump

Myanmar Blast At Kaung Tat Village Kills 55, TNLA Suspects Mining Material Accident

Clearwater Beach Shooting Triggers Panic Near Wyndham Grand Hotel | Watch

What Are Trump’s New Demands In Iran Deal? Nuclear Restrictions And Hormuz Access In Focus

Why US Suddenly Blocked Nvidia AI Chips From Reaching Chinese Firms Worldwide

Can JD Vance Lead MAGA After Trump? President Reportedly Has Doubts

RCB vs GT: Will Virat Kohli Call It Quits After IPL 2026 Triumph? Here’s What We Know

Stocks To Watch Today On June 1: IndiGo, Reliance, Glenmark Pharma, NMDC Among Key Shares In Focus Today

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Stocks To Watch Today On June 1: IndiGo, Reliance, Glenmark Pharma, NMDC Among Key Shares In Focus Today

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Stocks To Watch Today On June 1: IndiGo, Reliance, Glenmark Pharma, NMDC Among Key Shares In Focus Today
Stocks To Watch Today On June 1: IndiGo, Reliance, Glenmark Pharma, NMDC Among Key Shares In Focus Today
Stocks To Watch Today On June 1: IndiGo, Reliance, Glenmark Pharma, NMDC Among Key Shares In Focus Today
Stocks To Watch Today On June 1: IndiGo, Reliance, Glenmark Pharma, NMDC Among Key Shares In Focus Today

QUICK LINKS