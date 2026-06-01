Stocks To Watch Today On June 1: IndiGo, Reliance, Glenmark Pharma, NMDC Among Key Shares In Focus Today

Stocks To Watch Today, June 1, 2026: The Sensex and Nifty had a tough May, and now market participants will be looking for new triggers as June trading begins. With sentiment in the wider market cautious, a number of stocks are likely to stay in focus on Monday on the back of earnings, regulatory approvals, new order wins, leadership changes, and credit-rating action. Here’s a look at the stocks that could be in the limelight on Dalal Street today.

1. InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo)

If you are watching aviation stocks, then IndiGo is likely to be one of the most closely watched names today. The airline reported a net loss of Rs 2,536.3 crore in the March quarter against a profit of Rs 3,067.5 crore a year ago. Revenue was a little better, but profitability was hit hard by weaker operating performance and earnings hit by exceptional items.

2. Glenmark Pharma

This quarter Glenmark Pharma had one of the best earnings performances in the pharma industry. The company’s net profit jumped to Rs 301.4 crore from Rs 4.6 crore a year ago, while revenue and operating margins also improved significantly. Investors will be looking to see if the stock can build on its gains on strong results.

3. Lupin

Lupin gets USFDA nod for sodium sulphate, magnesium sulphate and potassium chloride tablets. Lupin gains US Food and Drug Administration approval for sodium sulphate, magnesium sulphate and potassium chloride tablets. The approval adds to the company’s product pipeline for the US market and may be viewed favourably by investors looking for regulatory-driven growth potential.

4. Inox Wind

Inox Wind shares fall on poor quarterly results; net profit drops more than 51% YoY. Margins were down while revenues and also EBITDA were down. Investors will need to decide if the recent correction has already priced in the weaker earnings performance.

5. Concord Biotech

In the fourth quarter, Concord Biotech’s profit and revenue witnessed a steep fall. However, the company has declared a dividend of Rs 7.55 per share. Investors will consider the weaker earnings against the announcement of the shareholder payout.

6. NMDC

NMDC has posted a healthy set of numbers with revenue up 62% on year and net profit up 36%. Margins were under pressure, but the strong top-line growth of the mining major could keep the stock on traders’ radar.

7. PNC Infratech

Infrastructure developer PNC Infratech has won an EPC contract worth Rs 302.4 crore from the Airports Authority of India. Revenue visibility is usually improved by new project wins, and the stock could be worth watching in today’s session.

8. Hindustan Zinc

Hindustan Zinc has named Amit Gupta as CFO, effective from June 1, and also given an extension for two months for its CEO, Arun Mishra. High-level management changes in big-cap metal companies are closely watched by investors.

9. Central Bank of India

The state-owned lender has also declared its fourth interim dividend payment of Rs 485 crore to the government, amounting to Rs 970 crore so far in FY26. Investors will watch the stock for any reaction to the capital distribution move.

10. Suzlon Energy

Suzlon Energy plans to challenge the market regulator’s order levying a penalty of Rs 28.95 crore for alleged misrepresentation of financial statements. The regulatory development may keep the stock in the spotlight, but the company plans to appeal.

11. Reliance Industries

Moody’s raised the rating of Reliance Industries to Baa1 from Baa2, citing the diversified operations, stable credit profile and prudent credit policy of the conglomerate. These kinds of upgrades can help sentiment for the stock and often help boost investor confidence.

12. SBI Life Insurance

Ramesh Venkateshamurthy has been appointed deputy chief executive officer of SBI Life, the company informed in a filing. Besides, stock market investors also take note of appointments of leaders in financial service firms because of their long-term strategic implications.

What Investors Should Know

June begins with a robust layer of stock-specific triggers rather than broad market catalysts. GIFT Nifty suggests a flat to positive start; however, earnings reactions, regulatory approvals, management changes and rating actions will likely drive trading activity. The market will start a new month with investors keeping a close eye on IndiGo, Reliance Industries, Glenmark Pharma, NMDC and Lupin.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. The views, opinions, and recommendations expressed herein are those of the respective experts. Readers are advised to consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

Also Read: RBI MPC, Advance Tax Deadlines, Form 16, Fuel Prices And More: What Financial Changes Are Coming In June 2026?