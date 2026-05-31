‘Congress Is On Its Way Out’: BJP Claims Himachal Local Polls Deliver Clear Verdict Against Sukhu Govt

Himachal Pradesh BJP president Rajeev Bindal on Sunday claimed that the people of the state had delivered a decisive verdict against the ruling Congress government in the recently concluded Urban Local Body (ULB) and Panchayati Raj elections, asserting that the BJP had emerged as the dominant political force across Himachal Pradesh. Addressing a press conference in Shimla and later speaking to ANI, Bindal said the election results reflected growing public dissatisfaction with the Congress government led by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. “People of Himachal Pradesh have voted against the misrule of the Congress government. The anti-youth, anti-women and anti-farmer policies of the government have been rejected by the electorate,” Bindal said.

BJP cites municipal election results as proof of public support

Referring to the Urban Local Body elections held on May 17, Bindal said BJP-backed candidates secured a majority in municipal bodies across the state. “Out of 25 Municipal Councils, BJP-supported candidates secured victories in 18. Similarly, in 22 Nagar Panchayats, BJP-backed candidates won in 12. We had officially announced our candidates, and our figures are based on authentic lists approved by the party,” he said.

Questioning Chief Minister Sukhu’s claim that Congress had won 75 per cent of the municipal bodies, Bindal said, “If Congress did not even announce official candidates in these elections, how can it claim victory? We declared our candidates and the people endorsed them.”

The BJP leader also accused the state government of delaying notifications of elected councillors following the municipal elections. “Municipal elections were held on May 17. Notifications should have been issued immediately after the results. However, the government delayed the process. BJP had to move the High Court, and only after that were notifications issued,” he alleged.

Allegations of rule changes and horse-trading dominate criticism

Bindal further alleged that the Congress government amended rules related to the election of Chairpersons and Vice-Chairpersons of Municipal Councils and Nagar Panchayats during the election process. “The government amended the rules during the election process itself. Such a move is unprecedented. Powers were handed over to Deputy Commissioners to convene meetings at their convenience. This amendment is aimed at encouraging horse-trading and undermining the people’s mandate,” he alleged.

Calling the move unconstitutional, he added, “This is illegal, unconstitutional and against democratic principles. BJP will fight this battle in courts and before the people of Himachal Pradesh.”

Claiming strong support in Panchayati Raj elections, Bindal said, “Elections were held in 3,759 Panchayats. BJP-supported candidates won around 2,780 Pradhan posts and nearly 2,930 Up-Pradhan posts. That translates to nearly 74 per cent and 77 per cent of the respective positions. Despite this, the Chief Minister claimed Congress had won 80 per cent seats.”

BJP highlights civic body victories across the state

Challenging the government to provide supporting data, Bindal said, “I have records of every Panchayat and every winning candidate. The people of Himachal Pradesh have completely rejected the Congress government.” Expressing confidence in the ongoing counting of Zila Parishad and Block Development Committee elections, he said BJP expected favourable results there as well.

Turning to Municipal Corporation elections, Bindal highlighted BJP’s performance in Mandi, Dharamshala and Solan. “In Mandi Municipal Corporation, elections were held on 14 seats. BJP won 12 seats, one seat went to an Independent candidate and Congress could win only one seat. Those who said BJP’s influence had ended in Mandi should now look at Congress’ position,” he said.

On Dharamshala, he stated, “Out of 17 seats, BJP won 11, Congress won five and one seat went to an Independent. Kangra district, which Congress claimed was slipping away from BJP, has actually slipped away from Congress.”

BJP says results signal mood ahead of 2027 Assembly polls

Regarding Solan Municipal Corporation, Bindal said, “In Solan, BJP won 10 out of 17 seats. One former BJP councillor contested as an Independent and won, while Congress managed only six seats. Five ministers, the Chief Minister and senior Congress leaders campaigned extensively there. Despite using all resources and government machinery, they could secure only six seats. Even two former mayors lost the elections.”

He acknowledged Congress’ lead in Palampur but noted BJP’s gains. “In Palampur, BJP increased its tally from two seats to four and significantly improved its vote share. The contest there was much closer than before,” he said.

Summarising the outcome, Bindal claimed, “Three out of four Municipal Corporations have given BJP a two-thirds majority. This clearly shows that the people of Himachal Pradesh want a change in government.”

Launching a broader attack on the Congress government, he alleged, “Women were cheated. Youth were promised one lakh government jobs and five lakh employment opportunities but received neither. HRTC employees are protesting, pensioners are not receiving benefits and institutions are being shut down. This is a ‘talabandi wali sarkar’ (government of closures).”

He also criticised the Chief Minister’s response to the results. “The Chief Minister should show maturity. Instead of celebrating isolated victories, he should acknowledge the overall mandate. BJP has won overwhelmingly across the state,” he said.

On elections being conducted on party symbols, Bindal added, “During the tenure of former Chief Minister Prem Kumar Dhumal, elections to urban local bodies were conducted on party symbols and chairpersons were elected directly by the people to prevent horse-trading. BJP will certainly consider strengthening such measures in future.”

Concluding his remarks, Bindal described the results as a referendum against the Congress government. “The mandate is clear. The people have rejected Congress and blessed BJP. These results are a strong indication for the 2027 Assembly elections. The message from Himachal Pradesh is clear Congress is on its way out and BJP is on its way in,” he said.

(with inputs from ANI)

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