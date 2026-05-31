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Home > Sports News > RCB vs GT IPL 2026 Final Prediction: Who Will Be The Man Of The Match, Best Batter, Best Bowler In Today IPL Match

RCB vs GT IPL 2026 Final Prediction: Who Will Be The Man Of The Match, Best Batter, Best Bowler In Today IPL Match

Read our expert predictions for the RCB vs GT IPL 2026 Final. Find out who is tipped for Man of the Match, Best Batter, and Best Bowler in tonight's epic clash in Ahmedabad.

RCB vs GT Final Prediction: Who Will Be The Man Of The Match, Best Batter, Best Bowler In Today IPL 2026 Match?
RCB vs GT Final Prediction: Who Will Be The Man Of The Match, Best Batter, Best Bowler In Today IPL 2026 Match?

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Sun 2026-05-31 18:05 IST

RCB vs GT Final Prediction IPL 2026: The grand finale of IPL 2026 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad sees the two most consistent blockbusters of the season, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Gujarat Titans (GT), coming face-to-face. Both lineups are loaded with match-winners, so to predict individual laurels on the biggest night of the tournament is to look at form, venue history, tactical matchups. Here’s the full prediction for the top individual performances for tonight’s epic showdown.

RCB vs GT IPL 2026 Final: Best Batter Prediction- Shubman Gill (GT) or Virat Kohli (RCB)

Heavyweights collide tonight in a battle for best batsman that’s a clash of generations. Gujarat Titans’ Shubman Gill is in sublime touch ahead of the final after smashing a breathtaking century in Qualifier 2 against Rajasthan Royals. Gill has amassed a whopping 722 runs this season and the Narendra Modi Stadium is his absolute personal hunting ground. He has a perfect record at this ground and is expected to once again provide with a solid start with a big knock to GT’s innings.

On the other side is RCB’s batting anchor Virat Kohli. Kohli has quietly amassed 600 runs in IPL 2026 and has a history of serving up his most concentrated, clutch knocks in big knockout games. GT’s Sai Sudharsan (710 runs) is also in the reckoning, but Gill’s explosive familiarity with Ahmedabad’s bounce should help him pip the rivals to be the best batter of the night.

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RCB vs GT IPL 2026 Final: Best Bowler Prediction- Bhuvneshwar Kumar (RCB) vs Kagiso Rabada (GT)

Today’s bowling honours also a direct shootout for the prestigious Purple Cap. Gujarat’s speed merchant Kagiso Rabada is currently the leading wicket taker of the tournament with 28 wickets from 16 matches after a crucial two-wicket haul in Qualifier 2. With his lethal pace and variations in the death overs, he is a prime candidate to dismantle RCB’s lower middle order.

But veteran swing specialist Bhuvneshwar Kumar of RCB is nipping at his heels with 26 wickets. He has been a revelation this season and has bowled at an incredible economy of 8.00. Bhuvneshwar’s powerplay masterclass could silence GT’s top order as Ahmedabad sometimes offers a hint of early movement under lights, making him our pick for the game’s best bowler.

RCB vs GT IPL 2026 Final: Man of the Match Prediction- Rajat Patidar (RCB)

The Man of the Match award in the modern IPL finals often goes to a dynamic middle-order disruptor, although the spotlight is often on the openers and strike bowlers. Rajat Patidar, the RCB captain, is a perfect fit for this. Patidar is having a dream season with 486 runs at a jaw dropping strike rate of 196.76.

More importantly, Patidar had dismantled the Titans just a few days back in Qualifier 1, blasting an unbeaten 93 off just 33 balls. RCB get a big tactical advantage as he can neutralise GT’s dangerous spin twins, Rashid Khan, in the middle overs. If Patidar can replicate that spin-hitting masterclass tonight, he will not only walk away with the player of the match honours, but also help RCB to back-to-back IPL crown. 

Read More: IPL 2026 Final: Can RCB Win Back-To-Back Titles And Which Teams Have Won Consecutive IPL Titles?

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RCB vs GT IPL 2026 Final Prediction: Who Will Be The Man Of The Match, Best Batter, Best Bowler In Today IPL Match
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RCB vs GT IPL 2026 Final Prediction: Who Will Be The Man Of The Match, Best Batter, Best Bowler In Today IPL Match
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RCB vs GT IPL 2026 Final Prediction: Who Will Be The Man Of The Match, Best Batter, Best Bowler In Today IPL Match
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