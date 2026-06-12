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Home > Sports News > Virat Kohli Return Date Revealed? RCB Legend Eyes Team India Comeback in England ODI Series | Details Inside

Virat Kohli Return Date Revealed? RCB Legend Eyes Team India Comeback in England ODI Series | Details Inside

Virat Kohli is reportedly set to return to Team India during the England ODI series in July after recovering from a hamstring injury suffered in the IPL 2026 final. The RCB star missed the Afghanistan ODIs but remains central to India’s ODI World Cup 2027 plans.

Virat Kohli is expected to return to International cricket with ODIs against England. Image Credit: ANI
Virat Kohli is expected to return to International cricket with ODIs against England. Image Credit: ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Fri 2026-06-12 14:19 IST

India vs England: Virat Kohli’s return date to international cricket has been revealed, and the former Team India captain is expected to make a return in July, facing England. Kohli, who was ruled out of the India vs Afghanistan ODI series, picked up a hamstring injury. The right-handed batter injured himself during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 final against the Gujarat Titans. The 37-year-old, who won back-to-back titles with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, was named the player of the match in the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium. There were reports that Kohli’s hamstring injury would keep him out of action in the England ODIs, but it seems that the former Indian skipper has made enough recovery to join the squad in Europe.

When will Virat Kohli return to International Cricket?

Virat Kohli is expected to return to International cricket during the three-match ODI series, according to a report by Revsportz. The former Indian skipper could return on the 14th of July if the report from the media outlet turns out to be true. If Kohli indeed gains full fitness ahead of the ODIs, then the right-handed batter will be expected to play each of the three ODIs.

India vs England: Virat Kohli Latest Injury Update

Virat Kohli was initially expected to be part of this India vs. Afghanistan series, yet during the last stages of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, he got hurt with a hamstring injury. Throughout the IPL final, Kohli appeared to be in great pain, and his running between the wickets was ineffective. When Kohli was officially ruled out of the ODI series against Afghanistan, Yashasvi Jaiswal was included in the squad. RevSportz has stated that Kohli’s injury is not serious and that he is doing well to recover. It is expected that the right-hander will be ready for the ODI series against England, set to start on July 14.

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Also Read: England Cricket Alcohol Ban? Rob Key Refuses to Back Ben Stokes as Test Captain After Nightclub Incident With Gus Atkinson | WATCH Video

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Virat Kohli Return Date Revealed? RCB Legend Eyes Team India Comeback in England ODI Series | Details Inside

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Virat Kohli Return Date Revealed? RCB Legend Eyes Team India Comeback in England ODI Series | Details Inside
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