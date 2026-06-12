Dale Steyn Makes Massive Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Prediction, Says Rajasthan Royals Batter Could Eclipse Virat Kohli And Sachin Tendulkar’s Records

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi vs Sachin Tendulkar: Dale Steyn, the ex-South African pacer, took a very radical stance when he forecast that after Vaibhav Sooryavanshi retires, he would have done much more than what Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar have achieved. Following an outstanding IPL 2026 season when he amassed 776 runs and was awarded the Orange Cap, Sooryavanshi, the southpaw, was included in the India T20 squad for the tour of England and Ireland. Steyn, while talking about the teenage prodigy, called him better than most international players.

Dale Steyn showers praise on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

South African cricket legend Dale Steyn, a great pace bowler himself, while recognising the strong pool of young cricketing talent emerging in his country, admitted that no youngster can match the incredible progress of India’s teenage prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. Even at 15 years of age, Sooryvanshi has charted a number of milestones in his career already. In 2025, he made a record as the youngest player to score a century in the IPL. He raised the bar the next year as the first teenager to clinch the Most Valuable Player (MVP) award with an outstanding 776 runs at an amazing strike-rate of 237.30. He has just become the youngest player to be part of the Indian T20I squad, as a consequence of his outstanding performance.

Steyn compares Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli

According to Steyn, the young player might be able to exceed the combined achievements of Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar, who was a commentator in India for the 2026 Indian Premier League. It was a caution to the BCCI about how important it was to manage the 15-year-old. Talking about the Rajasthan Royals batter, Steyn said, “You think of players like Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli, and this kid is going to explode. He could end up being bigger than both of them put together by the end of his career. So I’d be very careful about how he’s managed and looked after. With great responsibility comes great reward, but there’s also a risk that you could lose him along the way if he isn’t handled properly.”

There have been many male cricket players in India who didn’t achieve what was expected from them. BCCI has apparently placed some restrictions on Sooryavanshi, one of the players, in this context; for example, his interactions with the media have been limited and only his parents have been allowed to accompany him on overseas series.

How Did Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Perform in IPL 2026?

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was the best player in the IPL 2026. Despite only facing 327 balls, the left-handed batter amassed 776 runs. Despite having a strike rate of 237.30, he was the center of attention due to his ability to hit sixes against the top bowlers. Sooryavanshi set the record for the most sixes in a single season with 72. Remarkably, the left-handed hitter hit nine fewer fours than his sixes in the season.

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