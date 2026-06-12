SpaceX IPO: Should Indian Investors Buy Shares Of Elon Musk’s Biggest Bet? Here’s How Indians Can Buy The Stock

SpaceX IPO: Investors everywhere are rushing to find out if Elon Musk’s SpaceX, which begins trading on Nasdaq today, is worth a spot in their portfolios. The blockbuster IPO, which values SpaceX at about $1.77 trillion, is one of the largest public offerings in history. It could also make Musk the world’s first trillionaire. But for Indian investors, the excitement comes with an important question. Is SpaceX stock worth buying at such a lofty valuation, and how can Indians invest in it now that it is listed on Nasdaq? Here’s what you need to know before you dive in.

Why SpaceX is creating so much buzz

SpaceX is no longer simply a rocket launch company. It has built businesses over the years in several fast-growing sectors, including commercial space transportation, satellite internet via Starlink, defense technology, and artificial intelligence through xAI.

The wide mix of businesses has made SpaceX one of the most closely watched technology companies in the world. Investors are betting the company could be a major player in industries expected to see huge growth over the next decade.

SpaceX is now valued at $1.77 trillion, making it one of the world’s most valuable listed companies with an IPO price of $135 a share, selling 555.56 million shares.

Should Indian investors Buy SpaceX shares?

Whether to invest or not depends on the investor’s risk appetite and investment horizon.

SpaceX, conversely, gives investors a way into industries that are difficult to access via conventional stock markets. It is a leader in commercial space launches, continues to expand the global reach of Starlink, and has entered the hyper-competitive AI space via xAI.

That combination can be attractive to investors seeking overseas diversification.

But valuation remains a big problem.

The company reported a net loss of $4.94 billion on about $18.67 billion in revenue in 2025. This has led some market experts to argue that much of SpaceX’s future growth may already be priced into the shares.

Some analysts believe investors might be better off getting their exposure through global technology or space-themed funds rather than making concentrated bets on a single stock.

Why valuation is the greatest risk

There’s no question there’s a buzz around SpaceX. Investor confidence led to very strong demand for the IPO. But investors should remember that high expectations can sometimes lead to a very high valuation. Even if the stock is trading, there will still be worries about profitability, future cash flow, competition, leverage and the risk of execution.

The question for the long-term investor isn’t whether SpaceX is a great company but if the valuation today allows for future returns.

How can Indian investors purchase SpaceX IPO shares?

An Indian resident investor can invest in overseas shares using the Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS) under RBI’s rules, where one can invest up to $250,000 during a financial year outside India.

An Indian investor cannot buy directly from his Indian broking account; hence, a large number of retail investors will need to invest in it post its listing in the market.

1. Via International Broking Platforms

Indian investors can invest in US-listed stocks through several platforms. They include international investment services under the LRS regime, which allow users to send money overseas and directly buy shares on US exchanges.

Investors should be aware that participation in an IPO is subject to the platform’s arrangements and eligibility criteria.

2. Through Platforms of GIFT City

Some brokers at the International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) in GIFT City provide access to US-listed securities.

Each platform has different investment processes, account requirements and products available, so investors should check the rules carefully before investing.

3. Buy Shares at Listing

This is probably the easiest way for the average retail investor.

When SpaceX lists on Nasdaq, investors will be able to buy shares on the secondary market through eligible international investing platforms, just like any other stock listed on the US market.

Can Indian investors get SpaceX IPO allotments?

Getting an IPO allotment was never guaranteed.

Reuters reported that demand for the offering exceeded the number of shares on offer before listing. Reuters also reported that SpaceX selected a few brokerage firms to sell shares to retail investors.

Part of the problem was said to be reserved for retail participants, but institutional investors usually get the lion’s share of allocations in big US IPOs. International retail investors typically face additional restrictions and limited availability.

Missed the IPO? You still have choices

Investors who could not join the IPO need not worry.

Once SpaceX shares are listed, international brokerage accounts will be able to buy them just like any other US stock. Investors could also gain indirect exposure over time through global technology funds or benchmark indices if major market indices add SpaceX.

For many Indian investors, it is more sensible to wait for the stock to settle after listing rather than chase the IPO frenzy.

Is SpaceX stock worth buying after the IPO?

SpaceX is without a doubt one of the most exciting companies that has come to public markets. An unquestioned leader in space tech, satellite internet and artificial intelligence will give you the opportunity to invest in some of the world’s fastest-growing sectors.

But excitement does not equal investment success. Ultimately, growth should be balanced against the risks involved by an investor before committing to purchase a stock valued at $1.75 trillion that is currently operating at a loss. As a part of their investment in global diversification, the stock could be an attractive long-term bet for Indian investors, but only if their overall portfolio is properly diversified.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. The views, opinions, and recommendations expressed herein are those of the respective experts. Readers are advised to consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

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