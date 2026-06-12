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Home > Lifestyle News > Struggling With Anxiety? Try These 10 Calming Yoga Poses To Cure Depression Naturally

Struggling With Anxiety? Try These 10 Calming Yoga Poses To Cure Depression Naturally

These 10 yoga poses may help ease anxiety and depression naturally by encouraging relaxation, deep breathing, and mindfulness.

Yoga
Yoga

Published By: Vanshika Ahuja
Published: Fri 2026-06-12 15:30 IST

We live in a high-strung world. Anxiety and depression are more prevalent than ever, and although getting professional care is the best place to start for anyone struggling seriously, many people find that yoga gives them an effective extra, an outlet for unwinding that works.

Research supports this. Yoga reduces cortisol, boosts mood, and can help change the nervous system from a fight-or-flight mode. It isn’t a magic bullet, but the mix of gentle movement, conscious breathing, and listing in the now does things that are otherwise rare from exercise.

Here are 10 yoga poses that may help support mental wellness and encourage relaxation.

You Might Be Interested In

1. Child’s Pose (Balasana)

One of the easiest calming poses there is. It takes the load off the spine, encourages slower breathing, and for a lot of people, just feels safe.

2. Cat-Cow (Marjaryasana-Bitilasana)

Moving between these two with your breath, inhale into cow, exhale into cat, is surprisingly good at loosening a tight back and quieting a busy mind.

3. Downward-Facing Dog (Adho Mukha Svanasana)

Well-known for stretching the whole body and flowing the blood, many people actually find it energizing rather than relaxing, so it’s handy to have when stress has turned to fatigue.

4. Legs-Up-the-Wall (Viparita Karani)

Lie on your back, legs up the wall. That’s basically it. Simple, and surprisingly effective at diminishing fatigue and evening out hyperactive emotions.

5. Bridge Pose (Setu Bandhasana)

Opens the chest and shoulders , exactly where tension tends to collect. Some people notice a genuine mood change after a few breaths in this pose.

6. Cobra Pose (Bhujangasana)

A mild backbend a great way to open the chest and improve posture. Especially useful when depression is pulling you inwards physically.

7. Tree Pose (Vrikshasana)

A pose of balance. When you focus attention on not para-dropping, there’s hardly any left for rumination.

8. Standing Forward Bend (Uttanasana)

Heavily hanged head and neck, release of the shoulders, and despairs of the quantum world at any reasonable time when in this pose.

9. Butterfly Pose (Baddha Konasana)

Opens the hips, which contain much more tension than most people realize, and which goes hand in hand with slow, deep breathing.

10. Corpse Pose (Savasana)

The last pose in most practices. You do nothing. Well, not exactly but it happens to be where a great deal of the relieving content breaks free.

Yoga won’t cure clinical depression or even an anxiety disorder by itself, and here I say that as plainly as can be. But as a complementary therapy to proper treatment or a daily stress‑management tool, it is really, truly useful. The combination of movement, breath, and attention accomplishes something that is hard to find elsewhere. If you’re in an emergency situation, see professionals. If you’re looking for a way to loosen the edge of everyday life, a regular yoga practice is a rational first step.

Also Read: Warning: 5 Types Of People Who Should Stop Eating Jamun Immediately

Disclaimer: This article is intended for informational and educational purposes only. While yoga may help reduce stress and promote relaxation, it is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. The effectiveness of yoga may vary from person to person. Individuals experiencing anxiety, depression, or any mental health condition should consult a qualified healthcare professional before starting any new wellness routine. If you are in crisis or experiencing severe symptoms, seek immediate medical or psychological support.

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Struggling With Anxiety? Try These 10 Calming Yoga Poses To Cure Depression Naturally
Tags: Anxiety ReliefMental Health YogaStress Relief YogaYoga for AnxietyYoga for DepressionYoga Poses for AnxietyYoga Poses for Depression

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Struggling With Anxiety? Try These 10 Calming Yoga Poses To Cure Depression Naturally

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Struggling With Anxiety? Try These 10 Calming Yoga Poses To Cure Depression Naturally
Struggling With Anxiety? Try These 10 Calming Yoga Poses To Cure Depression Naturally
Struggling With Anxiety? Try These 10 Calming Yoga Poses To Cure Depression Naturally
Struggling With Anxiety? Try These 10 Calming Yoga Poses To Cure Depression Naturally

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