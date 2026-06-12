LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
El Nino pentagon Emraan Hashmi donald trump John Healey business news latest Pranit More news hardik pandya Haryana jatha crime rate city wise iPhone 18 Jalen Brunson Drishyam 3 crude oil El Nino pentagon Emraan Hashmi donald trump John Healey business news latest Pranit More news hardik pandya Haryana jatha crime rate city wise iPhone 18 Jalen Brunson Drishyam 3 crude oil El Nino pentagon Emraan Hashmi donald trump John Healey business news latest Pranit More news hardik pandya Haryana jatha crime rate city wise iPhone 18 Jalen Brunson Drishyam 3 crude oil El Nino pentagon Emraan Hashmi donald trump John Healey business news latest Pranit More news hardik pandya Haryana jatha crime rate city wise iPhone 18 Jalen Brunson Drishyam 3 crude oil
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
El Nino pentagon Emraan Hashmi donald trump John Healey business news latest Pranit More news hardik pandya Haryana jatha crime rate city wise iPhone 18 Jalen Brunson Drishyam 3 crude oil El Nino pentagon Emraan Hashmi donald trump John Healey business news latest Pranit More news hardik pandya Haryana jatha crime rate city wise iPhone 18 Jalen Brunson Drishyam 3 crude oil El Nino pentagon Emraan Hashmi donald trump John Healey business news latest Pranit More news hardik pandya Haryana jatha crime rate city wise iPhone 18 Jalen Brunson Drishyam 3 crude oil El Nino pentagon Emraan Hashmi donald trump John Healey business news latest Pranit More news hardik pandya Haryana jatha crime rate city wise iPhone 18 Jalen Brunson Drishyam 3 crude oil
LIVE TV
Home > Lifestyle News > 9 Most Remote Places On Earth You Won’t Believe Actually Exist

9 Most Remote Places On Earth You Won’t Believe Actually Exist

Discover the 9 most remote places on Earth, from isolated islands in the South Atlantic to frozen Arctic settlements and Antarctic research stations. Explore the world's most inaccessible destinations and the people who live there.

9 Most Remote Places on Earth You Won't Believe Actually Exist (Photo generated by AI)
9 Most Remote Places on Earth You Won't Believe Actually Exist (Photo generated by AI)

Published By: Harshita Gothi
Published: Fri 2026-06-12 01:42 IST

In an age of satellites, smartphones, and instant connectivity, it may seem like nowhere on Earth remains truly isolated. Yet a handful of extraordinary locations continue to exist far from civilisation, separated by vast oceans, frozen wilderness, or inhospitable terrain. Some are home to small communities that have adapted to extreme conditions for generations. Others are scientific outposts accessible only a few months each year. Together, they represent the last frontiers of human habitation. Here are the nine most remote places on Earth.

1. Tristan da Cunha, South Atlantic Ocean

Often described as the world’s most remote inhabited island, Tristan da Cunha lies deep in the South Atlantic Ocean, thousands of kilometres from the nearest mainland. The island has no airport, meaning every visitor and supply must arrive by sea, typically from South Africa. The settlement of Edinburgh of the Seven Seas is home to only a few hundred residents who rely largely on fishing and farming.

What makes Tristan da Cunha remarkable is not just its distance from civilisation, but also the fact that an entire community thrives there despite its isolation.

You Might Be Interested In

2. Pitcairn Island, South Pacific

Pitcairn Island is one of the most isolated inhabited places in the Pacific Ocean. Best known as the refuge of the HMS Bounty mutineers and their descendants, the island has a tiny population and no airport. Reaching Pitcairn requires a lengthy sea journey from French Polynesia.

Its remote location and unique history have made it one of the world’s most fascinating island communities.

3. Easter Island (Rapa Nui), Chile

Located in the southeastern Pacific Ocean, Easter Island is renowned for its giant stone moai statues. It is also one of the most isolated inhabited islands on Earth, located thousands of kilometres from continental Chile and over 2,000 kilometres from the nearest inhabited island.

Despite modern air connections, its geographic isolation remains extraordinary and has shaped its unique culture for centuries.

4. Oymyakon, Russia

If remoteness is measured by climate and accessibility rather than oceans, Oymyakon ranks near the top. This tiny Siberian village is widely recognised as one of the coldest permanently inhabited places on Earth, with winter temperatures plunging below minus 60°C.

Road access is difficult, especially during winter, and residents have adapted to one of the harshest environments known to humanity.

5. Ittoqqortoormiit, Greenland

Situated on Greenland’s eastern coast, Ittoqqortoormiit is one of the most isolated settlements in the Arctic. No roads connect it to other towns, and seasonal boats and helicopters generally provide access. Surrounded by ice-covered landscapes and some of the world’s largest fjords, the settlement offers a rare glimpse into life at the edge of the Arctic wilderness.

6. McMurdo Station, Antarctica

McMurdo Station is the largest research facility in Antarctica and one of the most remote human settlements on the planet. Located on Ross Island, the station serves as a hub for scientific research and logistics across the continent.

Although not a traditional town, it demonstrates humanity’s ability to survive in one of Earth’s most unforgiving environments.

7. Socotra Island, Yemen

Often called the ‘Galápagos of the Indian Ocean’, Socotra is renowned for its alien-looking landscapes and unusual plant species, including the iconic Dragon Blood Tree. The island’s geographic isolation has allowed unique ecosystems to evolve over millions of years.

Many visitors describe the island as looking more like another planet than a part of Earth.

8. Kerguelen Islands, Southern Indian Ocean

Nicknamed the ‘Desolation Islands’, the Kerguelen archipelago lies in the remote southern Indian Ocean. There is no permanent civilian population, only rotating scientists and support staff. Access is generally limited to infrequent supply ships from the French territory of Reunion.

Strong winds, rough seas, and extreme isolation make the islands one of the most inaccessible places on Earth.

9. La Rinconada, Peru

Perched high in the Peruvian Andes at an altitude of more than 5,000 metres, La Rinconada is considered the highest permanent settlement on Earth. The town’s remote mountain location and harsh conditions make everyday life extremely challenging.

Despite the difficult environment, thousands of people live there, largely drawn by opportunities in the nearby gold mining industry.

Why These Places Still Matter

These remote locations reveal just how adaptable humans can be. Whether surviving Arctic winters, living on isolated volcanic islands, or conducting research in Antarctica, the people who inhabit these regions have learned to thrive where most would struggle to endure.

In a world that feels increasingly connected, these places remain powerful reminders that true wilderness and isolation still exist.

ALSO READ: 

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

9 Most Remote Places On Earth You Won’t Believe Actually Exist
Tags: antarcticaExtreme GeographyHidden PlacesIsolated PlacesMost Remote Places on EarthOymyakonPitcairn IslandRemote IslandsRemote Travel DestinationsTristan da Cunha

RELATED News

How to Make Anyone Respect You (Even Your Haters)

5 Valuable Lessons From Chanakya Niti

Can Your Pillowcase Really Cause Acne and Hair Damage?

Why Your Brain Replays Embarrassing Moments At Night?

Never Chase These 5 Types of People and Learn

LATEST NEWS

Is Strait Of Hormuz Open? Latest Shipping Status After Trump’s Bombing Threats

Delhi-NCR On Red Alert: IMD Warns Of 100 kmph Winds, Heavy Rain And Severe Thunderstorms

Trump Cancels Planned Iran Strikes After High-Level Talks

Kenya Picks Chinese Bidder For Its Airport Deal – A 50% Markup Over The Shelved Adani Deal

China Wins $2.9 In Kenya Airport Deal, About 50% Higher Than Shelved Adani Proposal

FIFA World Cup 2026, South Africa vs Mexico: Why The Iconic Estadio Azteca Renamed To Mexico City Stadium? Explained

Adani Solar Ranks 6th Globally In Wood Mackenzie’s 2026 Module Manufacturer List

FIFA World Cup 2026, South Africa vs Mexico: Why The Iconic Estadio Azteca Renamed To Mexico City Stadium?

Supreme Court Fixes Rs 30,000 Monthly Income For Homemakers

Telangana: Husband Shoots Wife Dead In Malkajgiri Over Suspected Infidelity

9 Most Remote Places On Earth You Won’t Believe Actually Exist

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

9 Most Remote Places On Earth You Won’t Believe Actually Exist

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

9 Most Remote Places On Earth You Won’t Believe Actually Exist
9 Most Remote Places On Earth You Won’t Believe Actually Exist
9 Most Remote Places On Earth You Won’t Believe Actually Exist
9 Most Remote Places On Earth You Won’t Believe Actually Exist

QUICK LINKS