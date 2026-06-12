9 Most Remote Places On Earth You Won’t Believe Actually Exist

In an age of satellites, smartphones, and instant connectivity, it may seem like nowhere on Earth remains truly isolated. Yet a handful of extraordinary locations continue to exist far from civilisation, separated by vast oceans, frozen wilderness, or inhospitable terrain. Some are home to small communities that have adapted to extreme conditions for generations. Others are scientific outposts accessible only a few months each year. Together, they represent the last frontiers of human habitation. Here are the nine most remote places on Earth.

1. Tristan da Cunha, South Atlantic Ocean

Often described as the world’s most remote inhabited island, Tristan da Cunha lies deep in the South Atlantic Ocean, thousands of kilometres from the nearest mainland. The island has no airport, meaning every visitor and supply must arrive by sea, typically from South Africa. The settlement of Edinburgh of the Seven Seas is home to only a few hundred residents who rely largely on fishing and farming.

What makes Tristan da Cunha remarkable is not just its distance from civilisation, but also the fact that an entire community thrives there despite its isolation.

2. Pitcairn Island, South Pacific

Pitcairn Island is one of the most isolated inhabited places in the Pacific Ocean. Best known as the refuge of the HMS Bounty mutineers and their descendants, the island has a tiny population and no airport. Reaching Pitcairn requires a lengthy sea journey from French Polynesia.

Its remote location and unique history have made it one of the world’s most fascinating island communities.

3. Easter Island (Rapa Nui), Chile

Located in the southeastern Pacific Ocean, Easter Island is renowned for its giant stone moai statues. It is also one of the most isolated inhabited islands on Earth, located thousands of kilometres from continental Chile and over 2,000 kilometres from the nearest inhabited island.

Despite modern air connections, its geographic isolation remains extraordinary and has shaped its unique culture for centuries.

4. Oymyakon, Russia

If remoteness is measured by climate and accessibility rather than oceans, Oymyakon ranks near the top. This tiny Siberian village is widely recognised as one of the coldest permanently inhabited places on Earth, with winter temperatures plunging below minus 60°C.

Road access is difficult, especially during winter, and residents have adapted to one of the harshest environments known to humanity.

5. Ittoqqortoormiit, Greenland

Situated on Greenland’s eastern coast, Ittoqqortoormiit is one of the most isolated settlements in the Arctic. No roads connect it to other towns, and seasonal boats and helicopters generally provide access. Surrounded by ice-covered landscapes and some of the world’s largest fjords, the settlement offers a rare glimpse into life at the edge of the Arctic wilderness.

6. McMurdo Station, Antarctica

McMurdo Station is the largest research facility in Antarctica and one of the most remote human settlements on the planet. Located on Ross Island, the station serves as a hub for scientific research and logistics across the continent.

Although not a traditional town, it demonstrates humanity’s ability to survive in one of Earth’s most unforgiving environments.

7. Socotra Island, Yemen

Often called the ‘Galápagos of the Indian Ocean’, Socotra is renowned for its alien-looking landscapes and unusual plant species, including the iconic Dragon Blood Tree. The island’s geographic isolation has allowed unique ecosystems to evolve over millions of years.

Many visitors describe the island as looking more like another planet than a part of Earth.

8. Kerguelen Islands, Southern Indian Ocean

Nicknamed the ‘Desolation Islands’, the Kerguelen archipelago lies in the remote southern Indian Ocean. There is no permanent civilian population, only rotating scientists and support staff. Access is generally limited to infrequent supply ships from the French territory of Reunion.

Strong winds, rough seas, and extreme isolation make the islands one of the most inaccessible places on Earth.

9. La Rinconada, Peru

Perched high in the Peruvian Andes at an altitude of more than 5,000 metres, La Rinconada is considered the highest permanent settlement on Earth. The town’s remote mountain location and harsh conditions make everyday life extremely challenging.

Despite the difficult environment, thousands of people live there, largely drawn by opportunities in the nearby gold mining industry.

Why These Places Still Matter

These remote locations reveal just how adaptable humans can be. Whether surviving Arctic winters, living on isolated volcanic islands, or conducting research in Antarctica, the people who inhabit these regions have learned to thrive where most would struggle to endure.

In a world that feels increasingly connected, these places remain powerful reminders that true wilderness and isolation still exist.

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