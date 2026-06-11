LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
El Nino pentagon Emraan Hashmi donald trump John Healey business news latest Pranit More news hardik pandya Haryana jatha crime rate city wise iPhone 18 Jalen Brunson Drishyam 3 crude oil El Nino pentagon Emraan Hashmi donald trump John Healey business news latest Pranit More news hardik pandya Haryana jatha crime rate city wise iPhone 18 Jalen Brunson Drishyam 3 crude oil El Nino pentagon Emraan Hashmi donald trump John Healey business news latest Pranit More news hardik pandya Haryana jatha crime rate city wise iPhone 18 Jalen Brunson Drishyam 3 crude oil El Nino pentagon Emraan Hashmi donald trump John Healey business news latest Pranit More news hardik pandya Haryana jatha crime rate city wise iPhone 18 Jalen Brunson Drishyam 3 crude oil
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
El Nino pentagon Emraan Hashmi donald trump John Healey business news latest Pranit More news hardik pandya Haryana jatha crime rate city wise iPhone 18 Jalen Brunson Drishyam 3 crude oil El Nino pentagon Emraan Hashmi donald trump John Healey business news latest Pranit More news hardik pandya Haryana jatha crime rate city wise iPhone 18 Jalen Brunson Drishyam 3 crude oil El Nino pentagon Emraan Hashmi donald trump John Healey business news latest Pranit More news hardik pandya Haryana jatha crime rate city wise iPhone 18 Jalen Brunson Drishyam 3 crude oil El Nino pentagon Emraan Hashmi donald trump John Healey business news latest Pranit More news hardik pandya Haryana jatha crime rate city wise iPhone 18 Jalen Brunson Drishyam 3 crude oil
LIVE TV
Home > Press Release > Kenya Picks Chinese Bidder For Its Airport Deal – A 50% Markup Over The Shelved Adani Deal

Kenya Picks Chinese Bidder For Its Airport Deal – A 50% Markup Over The Shelved Adani Deal

Kenya has awarded a $2.9 billion airport upgrade contract to a Chinese firm, two years after scrapping a lower-cost proposal from Adani Group amid political opposition and public protests.

Kenya Picks Chinese Bidder For Its Airport Deal – A 50% Markup Over The Shelved Adani Deal

Published By: NewsX Webdesk
Last updated: Thu 2026-06-11 22:58 IST

Two years ago, Kenya walked away from an ambitious airport deal with India’s Adani Group amid protests, strikes, and a storm of political backlash. Today, the East African nation has signed on the dotted line—this time with a Chinese state-backed giant—for a much larger, nearly $3 billion overhaul of its busiest airport.

At first glance, the optics are stark: a shelved proposal valued at under $2 billion replaced by a deal nearly 50% more expensive. But behind the headline numbers lies a more complex story of conspiracy, politics and shifting strategy.

The 2024 Adani’s airport proposal promised to transform Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) through a long-term concession. The Indian conglomerate would finance, upgrade, and operate the airport for decades. However, it was called off by the Kenyan government the same year amid uproar by aviation workers, and civil society groups who raised alarm over transparency and national sovereignty.

You Might Be Interested In

Self-proclaimed whistle blower Nelson Amenya, a France-based Kenyan, & Indian politician Jairam Ramesh had then run a targeted campaign maligning the project intention with an anti-Adani narrative forcing the government calls off talks.

The idea of handing a strategic national asset to a foreign private operator became a lightning rod and the Kenyan government relented.

Two years hence, the same project has gone to China Communications Construction Co. for 50% premium. One cant help but ask the justification of the higher price tag. Time, as always, comes at a price. However, between the cancellation of the Adani deal and today’s agreement has modest inflation combined with higher borrowing costs pushed the project cost to that extent?

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Kenya Picks Chinese Bidder For Its Airport Deal – A 50% Markup Over The Shelved Adani Deal

RELATED News

Adani Solar Ranks 6th Globally In Wood Mackenzie’s 2026 Module Manufacturer List

TradeFlock Announces India’s 10 Most Influential Healthcare Leaders 2026

Col Mr. Sitanshu Sadangi and Ms. Rani Panwar Crowned Winners at Senior Fashion Pageant India 2026 Grand Finale

10 Best CEOs in India 2026 Officially Announced By TradeFlock Magazine

15 Questions to Ask Before Adding a Critical Illness Benefit to Your Existing Health Plan

LATEST NEWS

FIFA World Cup 2026, South Africa vs Mexico: Why The Iconic Estadio Azteca Renamed To Mexico City Stadium? Explained

FIFA World Cup 2026, South Africa vs Mexico: Why The Iconic Estadio Azteca Renamed To Mexico City Stadium?

Supreme Court Fixes Rs 30,000 Monthly Income For Homemakers

Telangana: Husband Shoots Wife Dead In Malkajgiri Over Suspected Infidelity

Why FIFA Banned Haiti National Football Team Jerseys Ahead Of FIFA World Cup 2026? Explained

El Nino Begins: Why Scientists Believe 2026 Event Could Intensify Floods And Droughts

Air Quality Issue Triggers Security Response At Pentagon

Which Country Is The Largest Producer Of Green Chillies In World?

Emraan Hashmi's New Movie Runs Into Trouble in Haridwar After Locals Protest

Comedian Pranit More Booked Over ₹370 Biryani Remark

Kenya Picks Chinese Bidder For Its Airport Deal – A 50% Markup Over The Shelved Adani Deal

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Kenya Picks Chinese Bidder For Its Airport Deal – A 50% Markup Over The Shelved Adani Deal

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Kenya Picks Chinese Bidder For Its Airport Deal – A 50% Markup Over The Shelved Adani Deal
Kenya Picks Chinese Bidder For Its Airport Deal – A 50% Markup Over The Shelved Adani Deal
Kenya Picks Chinese Bidder For Its Airport Deal – A 50% Markup Over The Shelved Adani Deal
Kenya Picks Chinese Bidder For Its Airport Deal – A 50% Markup Over The Shelved Adani Deal

QUICK LINKS