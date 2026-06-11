NBA Finals 2026 Game 4: New York Knicks Complete Historic 29-Point Comeback vs San Antonio Spurs, Take 3-1 Series Lead

NBA Finals 2026: In a thrilling Game 4 on Wednesday night, the New York Knicks overcame a 29-point deficit to defeat the San Antonio Spurs 107-106, putting them within striking distance of winning their first championship in over 50 years. This was one of the most incredible comebacks in NBA Finals history. At a crowded Madison Square Garden, the Knicks trailed for much the whole game and looked destined for a devastating loss as the Spurs dominated the first half.

NBA Finals 2026: San Antonio Spurs With Early Lead

San Antonio came out firing from the start, piling up 41 first-quarter points and building a commanding 19-point lead by the end of the opening period. Led by Victor Wembanyama’s all-around brilliance, the visitors stretched the advantage to as many as 29 points in the second quarter, leaving New York struggling to find answers.

NBA Finals 2026: New York Knicks Shift Momentum

However, the momentum shifted dramatically after halftime. The Knicks, refusing to surrender on their home turf, tightened up defensively and began chipping away at the deficit. Their energy reached another level in the fourth quarter, where New York unleashed a stunning 28-9 run in just over seven minutes. Every defensive stop ignited the crowd, while every basket fueled growing belief that an unlikely comeback was possible.

NBA Finals 2026: Jalen Brunson Stars For New York Knicks

Jalen Brunson spearheaded the revival with a magnificent 36-point performance. The star guard repeatedly attacked the Spurs’ defence and delivered the game’s biggest moment before the finale, driving through traffic for a crucial layup with 1:22 remaining to hand New York its first lead of the night at 105-104.

San Antonio responded through rookie Stephon Castle, who calmly converted two free throws to put the Spurs back in front. Yet the final twist belonged to the Knicks. With seconds remaining, Brunson’s contested three-pointer bounced off the rim, only for OG Anunoby to rise above the crowd and tip the ball home with 2.3 seconds left on the clock. Anunoby finished with 33 points on an efficient shooting night, while Wembanyama recorded 24 points, 13 rebounds and three blocks for San Antonio.

NBA Finals 2026: New York Knicks Eye First Title In Five Decades

The victory gives New York a commanding 3-1 lead in the series. Now, the Knicks head to San Antonio needing just one more win to capture their first NBA title since 1973 and complete a comeback that will be remembered for generations. Game 5 will be played at the same venue on Sunday morning.

(With Agency Inputs)

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