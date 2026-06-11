UPSC GK Quiz: Which Indian River Is Famous As The Red River? Know The Reason Behind The Name

India has many rivers which are different from each other in many ways, such as names, geography, colour, cultural significance and historical importance. Namely, Ganga is known as the lifeline river of India. The Ganga is also known as the white river, river of peace Maya, Ugra, and the Brahmaputra is known as the mighty river. There are many more unique and beautiful names of the rivers in India.

What is the name of the river in India known as the Red River

This is a very common question in competitive examinations as well as general knowledge tests. The Brahmaputra is known as the Red River of India. Because this river is known to flow yellowish or reddish in colour during monsoon, large amounts of soil sediment and red soil are dissolved into that river.

Why Brahmaputra called The Red River

Red River, also known as the Brahmaputra, is called the ‘Red River’ in the times when very vivid red-coloured silt and sediment are in it; this is because red soil and sediment wash far away during the monsoon, paddy fields or, for that matter, large patches of earth carry a lot of red soil through the mountains and river channel when the rains are high.

In the province of Tibet and on the borders of Arunachal Pradesh and Assam, huge amounts of mineral-rich soil are carried downstream when this river floods during the summer monsoon. This makes the ‘Red River’ so named. This natural phenomenon also forms the common name of the river in certain geographical and educational references.

Where does the Brahmaputra River start

The Brahmaputra rises near the Angsi Glacier in Tibet as the Yarlung Tsangpo. The river flows eastwards across the Tibetan Plateau and then takes a sharp bend around the Himalayas into India (Arunachal Pradesh). In India it is called the Siang or Dihang in its upper reaches before turning into the Brahmaputra in Assam. The river continues through Bangladesh, where it meets the Ganga and empties into the Bay of Bengal.

How long is the Brahmaputra River

The Brahmaputra is one of the longest rivers in Asia, spanning about 2,900 kilometres from its rise to its mouth. Its massive drainage basin includes China, India and Bangladesh. Agriculture, fisheries, transportation and water resources supply a multitude of millions of people from this river. With its huge size and strong current, it is one of the biggest river systems on the continent.

Why is the Brahmaputra important to India

The Brahmaputra is an important economic and ecological resource in north-eastern India. The river’s alluvial soil is fertile and is the foundation of farming in Assam and neighbouring states as well as a diversity of ecosystems encompassing wetlands, forests and wildlife habitats. There are several national parks and biodiversity hotspots in the Brahmaputra basin, which makes the river important for environmental reasons also.

What Other Names Is The Brahmaputra Known By

The river bears different names in different places and countries. The river is called Yarlung Tsangpo in Tibet. The Siang or Dihang in Arunachal Pradesh and then the Brahmaputra in Assam. These local names are associations where the Brahmaputra travels a long stretch through a diversity of communities, landscapes and cultures. Brahmaputra, the Red River, is an important general knowledge fact for geography lovers and competitive exam aspirants. Apart from the nickname, Brahmaputra remains the biggest natural resource of India and a formidable force in shaping the geography of Northeast India.

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