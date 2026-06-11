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Home > Entertainment News > Blast Box Office Collection Day 14: Arjun Sarja’s Action Thriller Maintains Steady Run, Crosses ₹57 Crore Worldwide

Blast Box Office Collection Day 14: Arjun Sarja’s Action Thriller Maintains Steady Run, Crosses ₹57 Crore Worldwide

Coming to the performance of this action thriller on state-wise basis, it should not come as a shock for us to observe that the highest box office collection for the movie has come from Tamil Nadu where the movie collected over 65% of its total collection.

Blast Movie, Picture Credits- X (@jerinGeorgekut2)
Blast Movie, Picture Credits- X (@jerinGeorgekut2)

Published By: Olivia Sarkar
Published: Thu 2026-06-11 11:10 IST

Blast Box Office Collection 14: Arjun Sarja’s martial arts family entertainer Blast continues to show tremendous theatrical sustainability. While closing the second week at the multiplexes amidst stiff competition, the film has managed to do very well both in terms of the budget and the competition.

As per early box office figures from Sacnilk, the movie directed by Subash K. Raj earned a net amount of Rs 0.98 crore in India on its second Wednesday. This slight decline from Tuesday’s figure of Rs 1.04 crore shows that the movie has maintained a very steady decline during the weekdays. With such an earnings, the film’s net collections in the domestic market have now reached Rs 39.29 crore, a tremendous achievement considering the film’s economical budget.

How Well Was Blast Doing in India?

A fall of more than 10 percent is expected for mid-budget films starting from Week 2; however, Blast did better by only losing about 6 percent of its viewers compared to yesterday’s showings. The steady performance means that the film is steadily managing to fill theatres for the night shows in all southern territories. With a controlled budget of Rs 18 crore, AGS Entertainment produced the film that broke even within the first four days in theatres. Today, the movie is generating straight profits as it makes Rs 39.39 Crore in ROI.

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What Territory Is Helping With the Film’s High Theatrical Performance?

The Tamil-language version continues to lead among all other versions of the film, bringing in the biggest chunk of daily attendance figures. On Wednesday, the film played in approximately 1,400 shows in regional theatres, recording an average theatre occupancy of 18.42%. Shows held in the late evenings and nights increased drastically to around 24.5%.

Intriguingly enough, Kerala turns out to be the second highest earning territory for this action thriller. The high preference of Kerala for realistic and intense family actions has instantly been associated with movies such as RDX that took the box office collection of the movie in Kerala alone beyond Rs 7.5 crore. This has easily overshadowed the poor performance of the movie in the Telugu version of the film.

State-wise Box Office Collection Trend

Coming to the performance of this action thriller on state-wise basis, it should not come as a shock for us to observe that the highest box office collection for the movie has come from Tamil Nadu where the movie collected over 65% of its total collection. Intriguingly enough, it is Kerala again that has contributed substantially in the collections due to high word-of-mouth publicity.

What is the Total Worldwide Collection of Blast Movie?

The movie has been successful in achieving great heights internationally after maintaining the domestic performance. The domestic net of the movie is Rs 39.29 crore; the domestic gross collection of the movie has crossed the mark of Rs 45.15 crore.

Blast movie has earned an excellent figure of Rs 13.60 crore from foreign locations, thus making the total worldwide collection of Blast movie Rs 58.75 crore gross. The trade circles have expected the movie to clear the Rs 60 crore gross worldwide mark before hitting the third weekend with regional releases.

ALSO READ:  Peddi Box Office Collection Day 7: Ram Charan-Janhvi Kapoor’s Film Surpasses Rs 332 Crore Worldwide, Continues Steady Run

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Blast Box Office Collection Day 14: Arjun Sarja’s Action Thriller Maintains Steady Run, Crosses ₹57 Crore Worldwide
Tags: BlastBlast Blast Box OfficeBlast Box Office CollectionBlast Box Office Collection Day 14

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Blast Box Office Collection Day 14: Arjun Sarja’s Action Thriller Maintains Steady Run, Crosses ₹57 Crore Worldwide
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Blast Box Office Collection Day 14: Arjun Sarja’s Action Thriller Maintains Steady Run, Crosses ₹57 Crore Worldwide
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